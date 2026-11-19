MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Grant championed by Crown Wealth Strategies President Lizzie Dipp Metzger builds upon 17+ years of personal commitment supporting grieving children and families

- Lizzie Dipp MetzgerEL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2027 /EINPresswire / -- Children's Grief Center of El Paso, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing healing and hope to children, teens, and families following the death of a loved one, has been awarded a $22,500 Community Impact Grant from New York Life. The grant was championed by Elizabeth "Lizzie" Dipp Metzger, President of Crown Wealth Strategies and a longtime supporter of the organization.The funding will support the Children's Grief Center's mission of providing a safe, compassionate environment where grieving children and families can share their experiences, receive emotional support, and find hope for the future.Guided by the belief that "No child should grieve alone," the organization offers peer support groups and life-affirming resources that help families navigate some of life's most difficult moments."We are deeply grateful to New York Life for this generous investment in our mission," said Kathy Revtyak, chief Executive Officer. "This support will help us continue providing a safe and loving environment where children and families can find understanding, connection, and hope as they navigate their grief."For Dipp Metzger, this recognition carries particular significance. For more than 17 years, she has personally been one of the organization's largest supporters, demonstrating a longstanding commitment to its mission and the families it serves. Her involvement reflects a deeply held belief that meaningful community impact comes from sustained relationships, personal dedication, and a willingness to support those facing life's greatest challenges."The Children's Grief Center of El Paso has held a special place in my heart for more than 17 years," said Dipp Metzger. "I have seen how meaningful their work is for children and families experiencing loss. I am incredibly grateful to New York Life for helping us bring additional resources to an organization that makes such a profound difference in our community. Every child deserves to know they are not alone."Through Crown Wealth Strategies, Dipp Metzger continues to champion initiatives that strengthen families and contribute to the well-being of the El Paso community. The grant represents another opportunity to support an organization whose mission aligns with Crown's values of service, compassion, and lasting relationships.The New York Life Community Impact Grant program awards grants of up to $25,000 to local nonprofit organizations championed by New York Life agents and employees. Since the program's inception in 2008, 950 grants totaling more than $12.5 million have been awarded to nonprofits across the country.About Children's Grief Center of El PasoChildren's Grief Center of El Paso is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing healing and hope in a safe and loving environment for grieving children, teens, and their families following the death of a loved one. Through peer support groups and compassionate guidance, the organization helps families develop life-affirming skills, build resilience, and understand that they are not alone in their grief.About Crown Wealth StrategiesCrown Wealth Strategies is an El Paso-based financial planning and wealth management practice led by Presidents Elizabeth "Lizzie" Dipp Metzger, CFP, AEP, MSFS, and Brian Metzger. With more than three decades of combined experience, the firm helps families and business owners build, protect, and transfer wealth while maintaining a strong commitment to supporting the El Paso community.Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and an affiliate of New York Life Insurance Company. She is also a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901 |

Paulette Acosta Hayen

Crown Wealth Strategies

+1 915-613-4300

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Children's Grief Center of El Paso Receives $22,500 Community Impact Grant from New York Life News Provided By Crown Wealth Strategies November 19, 2026, 16:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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