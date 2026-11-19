MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Agents and brokers point to lifestyle, neighborhood and financial breathing room as buyers' top priorities in latest issue of 'The Snap' consumer facing report

IRIVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Home buyers are placing less weight on size and status and more on how a home and its surroundings support daily life, according to leaders across the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. Their insights appear in the latest issue of The Snap, a report titled The New American Dream, which aggregates consumer analysis from network leadership teams.“The American Dream has shifted from pursuing a home that impresses others to choosing one that genuinely supports everyday life,” said Robin Miller, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arkansas Realty in Little Rock.“Economics are part of the shift,” said Ryan Schulz, managing broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Real Estate in Denver.“Colorado buyers are more focused on move-in ready properties because higher prices and interest rates have made them unwilling to take on projects.”That sentiment is reflected in recent Bright MLS research surveying nearly 700 prospective buyers. Of those surveyed, 56.1% called a move-in-ready home with no repairs“very important,” while 37.8% called it“somewhat” important.Beth Smith, owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate in Billings, MT, said,“Financial breathing room has become part of the dream.”What makes a house feel like home differs from region to regionNetwork leaders said the features buyers value most are not always the ones that first caught their eye. Dave Corey, owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Realty in Redlands, said buyers often come to love gathering spaces most.“People buy for the primary suite and the finishes, but a few months in they tell us what they love is the island everyone crowds around and the patio in the evening,” he said.Regional priorities vary. Outdoor spaces drive decisions in McComb, MS, while buyers in American Fork, UT, and Mesquite, TX, prioritize practical rooms such as mudrooms, home offices and flexible living areas.Neighborhood matters as much as the houseBuyers are looking for community as well as property.“People fall in love with how a neighborhood makes them feel,” said Rob Ross, managing broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties in Santa Cruz, CA. Alex Iskenderian, owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Maui Properties, said buyers often fall in love with a lifestyle and community before finding a home that lets them become part of it.Homes built with purposeful intentionsLeaders also cited demand for multigenerational layouts, defined rooms and larger lots. Abby Huber of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties in St. Louis said traditional open floor plans are becoming less desirable as buyers seek spaces such as home gyms and entertaining rooms. Tracy Kasper, owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty in Caldwell, ID, said many new-construction clients request ensuite bathrooms for every bedroom.Myth versus realityNetwork leaders named the belief that there is a perfect time to buy or sell as the top myth. They also addressed other misconceptions:- Homeownership is not out of reach. Kasper noted that buyers need good credit, not perfect credit, and said,“Many also believe they have to have 20% down payments when in fact there are 5%, 3.5%, and even 0% down payment options.”- Maintenance matters. Schulz said buyers should expect to spend 2% to 5% of a home's purchase price annually on maintenance.- Pricing must reflect today's market. Karen Glowacki, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gross & Jansen, REALTORSin Sparta, NJ, said overpriced homes tend to sit.Advice for buyers and sellersNetwork leaders encouraged consumers to know their budget, work with a local agent and focus on how they want to live.“Buy the location. You can change the house, but you can't change its location,” said Schulz.The full November 2026 issue of The Snap is available at /reports.###About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServicesBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global real estate brokerage franchise with a bold focus on building a personally connected future through relationship-driven business, supported by best-in-class leadership, mentorships, business tools, and a worldwide network that is committed to making a lasting impact through lifelong relationships. With approximately 40,000 real estate professionals and more than 1,300 offices worldwide, the network completed more than USD$128.5 billion in real estate sales in 2025. Visit .

Israel Kreps

Kreps PR & Marketing

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BHHS Network Leaders Weigh in on Consumer Sentiment Analysis, Say American Dream now focused on Supporting Everyday Life News Provided By Kreps PR & Marketing November 19, 2026, 16:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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