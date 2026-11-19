Lance McHan, Stockton Associate Broker and former California appraiser

Yes you can! With Lance McHan. The McHan Team, Stockton and Lodi, California

Stockton broker and former appraiser Lance McHan offers full service listings from 1%, an Easy Exit guarantee, and a free in person home valuation.

- Lance McHan, Associate Broker, The McHan Team

STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homeowners across San Joaquin County and the Central Valley now have a simpler, lower cost way to sell. Lance McHan, Associate Broker with The McHan Team at Cornerstone Real Estate Group, has launched the Smart Seller Program. It offers full service listings starting at 1%, paired with an Easy Exit guarantee that lets sellers cancel their listing with one day's notice and no hidden, upfront or cancellation fees.

"Most sellers hesitate because they're afraid of overpaying or getting locked in with the wrong agent," said McHan. "I'd rather earn your business every single day. If I'm not delivering, you can walk away. That's how confident I am in the work."

What Sets the Program Apart

McHan brings 26 years of real estate valuation and sales experience to every listing, starting with eight years as a licensed California appraiser. He has completed more than 60 transactions in the past twelve months. His appraisal background shapes how he prices homes: with the same evidence an appraiser and a buyer's lender will use. The aim is fewer price cuts and fewer deals that fall apart over a low appraisal.

He is also trusted by California courts as a court appointed neutral in divorce and partition matters and has served as a court appointed receiver. That same calm, documented approach carries into every sale, whatever the seller's situation.

The Smart Seller Program Includes

Three full service listing tiers: Silver at 1%, Gold at 1.99% and Platinum at 2.49%. The Platinum tier includes Zillow Showcase, Zillow's premium listing format. A $595 transaction fee applies at closing on all sales. Terms and conditions apply.

Easy Exit guarantee: Cancel with one day's notice. No hidden fees, no upfront fees, no cancellation fees.

Walk Through Valuation: A free, in person visit with a written pricing report delivered within a few days, rather than an automated online estimate.

Questions Central Valley Sellers Often Ask

How much does it cost to sell a home in Stockton with Lance McHan?

Full service listings start at 1% through the Smart Seller Program, plus a $595 transaction fee at closing. Terms and conditions apply.

How much is my home worth in Stockton or Lodi?

Online estimates can miss the condition, upgrades and street level details that drive value. McHan's free Walk Through Valuation uses appraisal based methods and a personal visit to set a defensible price.

What if I list my home and I'm unhappy with my agent?

With the Easy Exit guarantee, sellers can cancel with one day's notice at no cost.

Who handles sensitive sales such as divorce, probate, trust or inherited property?

McHan holds the Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert (CDRE) credential and regularly handles divorce, probate, trust, estate and partition sales throughout San Joaquin County.

Areas served: Stockton, Lodi, Manteca, Tracy, Lathrop, Sacramento and surrounding Central Valley communities, with offices in Sacramento, Stockton and Lodi.

To schedule a free Walk Through Valuation, homeowners can visit lancemchan/list or call 209-279-2235.

Yes you can. With Lance McHan.

About Lance McHan

Lance McHan is an Associate Broker (DRE# 01987449) and Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert with The McHan Team at Cornerstone Real Estate Group. A former California licensed appraiser (2000 to 2008) and licensed broker since 2021, he helps homeowners sell residential, probate, trust, divorce and investment property throughout San Joaquin County and the Central Valley. He also serves as a court appointed neutral in dissolution and partition matters. Learn more at lancemchan.

Lance McHan

The McHan Team, Cornerstone Real Estate Group

+1 209-279-2235

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Stockton Broker Lance McHan Launches Smart Seller Program With Listings From 1% and an Easy Exit Guarantee News Provided By McHan Real Estate November 19, 2026, 16:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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