Computer-Aided Detection Market Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Computer-Aided Detection Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The computer-aided detection (CAD) market has been experiencing significant growth lately, driven by advancements in medical imaging and increasing demand for early diagnosis tools. As healthcare systems continue to evolve with new technologies, the CAD market is positioned to expand further in the coming years. Let's examine the market size, main growth factors, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this field.

Computer-Aided Detection Market Size and Future Outlook

The CAD market has shown impressive growth, reaching $1.08 billion in 2025 and expected to increase to $1.18 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This expansion in recent years has been fueled by a rise in medical imaging procedures, broader cancer screening initiatives, growth of radiology departments, advancements in digital imaging technologies, and the availability of extensive annotated imaging datasets. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue growing strongly, projected to reach $1.69 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.3%. Key factors expected to drive this growth include rising demand for earlier and more accurate diagnoses, wider adoption of AI-powered clinical decision support systems, growth in precision medicine efforts, increased investments in healthcare AI solutions, and more regulatory approvals for CAD technologies. Anticipated trends during this period include greater integration of AI-based image analysis, increased use of CAD in oncology screening, more fusion with imaging modalities, development of multi-modal diagnostic platforms, and a stronger emphasis on early disease detection.

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Understanding What Computer-Aided Detection Technology Does

Computer-aided detection is a medical imaging innovation that leverages algorithms and artificial intelligence to analyze scans, helping identify potential abnormalities like tumors or fractures. It operates as a supportive tool for radiologists by providing a second opinion, which enhances the accuracy of diagnoses and promotes early detection. By reducing the chances of missed findings, CAD improves the reliability and confidence in diagnostic results, ultimately benefiting patient outcomes.

The Rising Impact of Breast Cancer on Market Growth

One of the primary factors driving the CAD market is the increasing prevalence of breast cancer. This disease, characterized by malignant tumors developing mainly in breast ducts or lobules, can spread if untreated. The rise in breast cancer cases is linked to lifestyle changes, such as increased obesity, which raises estrogen levels and can promote tumor growth. CAD technology plays a crucial role by analyzing medical images to detect abnormalities early, aiding radiologists in identifying tumors that might otherwise be missed. For example, in October 2024, the American Cancer Society reported about 310,720 new invasive breast cancer cases among U.S. women, along with 56,500 cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). Furthermore, projections from Breastcancer for 2025 indicate approximately 316,950 new invasive breast cancer diagnoses and 59,080 DCIS cases in the United States, with around 42,170 women expected to die from the disease. Breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer in U.S. women, representing about 32% of all new cancer cases annually. This growing incidence strongly supports the expansion of the CAD market.

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Regional Leaders and Emerging Growth Areas in CAD

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the computer-aided detection market, driven by well-established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of advanced technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, benefiting from increasing healthcare investments, rising cancer screening programs, and expanding radiology services. The overall market report includes analysis from key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on CAD developments.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



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The Computer-Aided Detection Market Is Projected to Grow Rapidly, Reaching $1.69 Billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 19, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Science, World & Regional



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