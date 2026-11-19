MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar on Thursday accused the BJP government of neglecting tribal communities in the state, alleging that it had failed to address basic infrastructure needs and provide irrigation water to farmers in tribal areas despite being in power for nearly two decades.

Raising the issue of a dilapidated tribal-Dalit hostel located near the Chief Minister's residence, Singhar challenged the BJP government's claims of working for tribal welfare and demanded that it take a decision on the hostel's reconstruction within two days.

"Chief Minister, the dilapidated tribal-Dalit hostel located in front of your residence reflects the reality of your claims about respecting tribal communities. First get it reconstructed, and then talk about respecting tribals," he said.

Singhar warned that failure to decide on the reconstruction within two days would establish that the BJP government was anti-tribal and anti-Dalit.

He was addressing a programme organised to mark the birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Veerpur village in Sehore district's Ichhawar Assembly constituency.

Congress leader attended the concluding ceremony of the 'Ek Teer, Ek Kamaan' competition organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tribal Development Council.

Targeting the government over the water crisis in Ichhawar, Singhar alleged that it had failed to ensure the supply of Narmada water to agricultural fields in the region, causing injustice to farmers.

He said the Congress would raise the issue prominently in the state Assembly and promised a permanent solution to the water problem if the party returned to power after the 2028 Assembly elections.

"The tribal community is not merely a vote bank but an equal stakeholder in rights and resources," he said.

Singhar also praised tribal youth for their participation in the traditional competition, saying their enthusiasm reflected the community's commitment to preserving its culture, traditions and identity.

He said tribal rights, dignity and development should not remain confined to political speeches and that the government must demonstrate its commitment through concrete action.

The Congress has been targeting the BJP government over tribal welfare and development issues, seeking to question its record after nearly two decades in power.