MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 19 (IANS) The Indian Army's Udhampur-headquartered Northern Command on Thursday announced that its Command Hospital has achieved a landmark medical milestone by successfully conducting its first-ever cadaveric organ retrieval, following a deceased soldier's family consenting to donate his organs.

In a post on social media platform X, the Northern Command stated that the liver and kidneys of the deceased serving soldier were retrieved by joint specialist teams from Command Hospital, Udhampur, and the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), New Delhi.

"Amid profound grief, the family of a serving soldier made an extraordinary act of compassion, transforming their personal loss into a gift of life for someone else, as the liver and kidneys of the deceased soldier were retrieved by expert teams from Command Hospital and Army Hospital (R&R)," the Northern Command said.

To ensure the swift and secure transportation of the harvested organs, a dedicated green corridor was established through coordinated efforts involving Headquarters Northern Command, the civil administration, and the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), with airlift facilitation provided by the Indian Air Force.

Describing the procedure as a defining milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's healthcare journey, the Northern Command stated that the operation reflected the Armed Forces Medical Services' commitment to clinical excellence and institutional synergy for saving lives, while saluting the courage and selflessness of the donor's family.

Commending the achievement, Elias Sharma, Head of the Department of Urology and Renal Transplant at Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, noted that the medical team at the Udhampur Command Hospital had accomplished a feat unprecedented in Jammu and Kashmir.

Medical professionals at GMC Jammu emphasised that a single organ donor has the potential to save multiple lives, noting that deceased organ donation remains exceptionally rare even across major metropolitan centres in the country.