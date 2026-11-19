MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday held a detailed discussion on the alleged derogatory remarks made against 12th-century social reformer Basavanna in the book titled 'Basava Mantapa' and decided to initiate legal action against its author Ravi Hanj, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara said.

The State Cabinet also decided to take legal action against Vishweshwar Bhat, who is allegedly associated with the publication, and consider the confiscation of the controversial book.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Parameshwara said that Ravi Hanj had published the book 'Basava Mantapa', in which derogatory words had allegedly been used against Basavanna, including references to him as a "looter, murderer and thief".

He said the issue was brought to the attention of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar through a representation submitted by members of the Basava Samiti.

Following the representation, the matter was discussed extensively in the state Cabinet and a decision was taken to initiate appropriate action.

"Ravi Hanj is currently in the United States. Legal action will be initiated against him as well as Vishweshwar Bhat in connection with the matter," Parameshwara said.

He clarified that the state Cabinet had discussed confiscating the book and that the decision was not technically a ban.

However, he said that several Ministers had submitted a representation demanding that the book be banned because of the objectionable language used against Basavanna.

The Lingayat Ministers, including M.B. Patil and Eshwar Khandre, had personally raised the issue during the Cabinet meeting and strongly condemned the alleged derogatory remarks.

They insisted that action be taken against those responsible for publishing the book.

The State Cabinet subsequently discussed the matter and decided to proceed with action against the individuals concerned.

In another significant decision, the state Cabinet decided to suspend Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) member B.V. Geetha over allegations of corruption and abuse of official position.

Geetha is currently lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison.

The state Cabinet also decided to recommend to the Governor Sudha Yadav that further proceedings be initiated against her in connection with the allegations.

Parameshwara said the State Cabinet had taken the decision considering the seriousness of the matter.

The Cabinet was also informed about Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's proposed three-day visit to Japan beginning November 21.

The Chief Minister will undertake the visit with the objective of attracting investments to Karnataka and exploring investment opportunities.

The Cabinet approved a proposal to procure an advanced aerial ladder platform vehicle for the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services Department.

The vehicle will have the capacity to reach heights of 52 to 54 metres and is estimated to cost Rs 16 crore.

The state Cabinet also approved the Burn Injury Treatment, Rehabilitation and Social Reintegration Policy-2025, with a special focus on providing treatment and rehabilitation facilities for burn injury survivors.

A proposal involving an expenditure of Rs 100.95 crore was approved for establishing dedicated burn treatment units in 15 hospitals across the state.

In addition, the state Cabinet approved a proposal to establish a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence at the Mahabodhi Burns Centre attached to Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute, at an estimated cost of Rs 4.50 crore.

The state Cabinet also approved the proposal to implement the Karnataka State Civil Aviation Policy-2026.

It also accorded administrative approval for the revised estimated cost of Rs 542.96 crore for the construction of Hassan Airport.