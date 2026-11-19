MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday visited the New Delhi residence of Pauri Garhwal Member of Parliament Anil Baluni to extend heartfelt greetings and best wishes for the traditional folk festival 'Igas', also known as 'Budhi Diwali'.

During the visit, the Chief Minister conveyed his warm greetings to Baluni and his family members, wishing them happiness, prosperity and well-being on the auspicious occasion.

Speaking on the significance of the festival, Chief Minister Dhami said that“Igas” is a vibrant symbol of Uttarakhand's rich folk culture, age-old traditions and social harmony.

Deeply rooted in the state's cultural heritage and local beliefs, the festival carries a powerful message of preserving cultural identity and the traditions inherited from our ancestors.

“Igas holds a special place in the lives of the people of Uttarakhand and beautifully showcases the state's unique cultural identity,” the Chief Minister remarked.

He further noted that the folk traditions of Uttarakhand are not merely cultural heritage but also living symbols of social unity, collectivity and mutual affection. Festivals like“Igas” inspire people to remain connected to their roots, their soil and their traditions. At the same time, they provide the younger generation a valuable opportunity to acquaint themselves with their folk culture and traditional heritage.

The Chief Minister underlined that the state government is continuously working to preserve and promote Uttarakhand's rich folk culture, folk arts, local languages and traditional festivals.

By encouraging celebrations of festivals such as Igas on a larger scale, the government is giving a new identity to the state's cultural heritage and helping to take Uttarakhand's unique folk traditions to the rest of the country and the world.

Also present on the occasion were BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, along with Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat.

The visit reflected the deep cultural bond shared by Uttarakhand's political leadership and their commitment to keeping the state's folk traditions alive and relevant for future generations.