MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 19 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Kolkata Zonal Office has filed a prosecution complaint before a Special PMLA Court in Kolkata against 10 individuals and one company in connection with an organised online investment fraud and money laundering syndicate, the central agency said in a statement on Thursday.

Those named as accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, are Ankit Agarwal, Anurag Singh, Jyotindra Mohan Nath, Ajit Kumar Mahato, Dileep Kumar Singh, Vivek Sah, Akash Soni, Abhinav Sharma, Souvik Poddar, Aditya Pradhan, and M/s Assar Impex Pvt Ltd.

According to the ED, the money laundering probe was initiated on the basis of four FIRs registered by the Bidhannagar Cyber Police Station regarding fraudulent online investment schemes.

Investigations revealed that the accused lured unsuspecting investors through social media advertisements and WhatsApp groups by promising exceptionally high returns from stock market trading.

Victims were persuaded to download fraudulent mobile applications that displayed fabricated profits to build trust.

After allowing small initial withdrawals, the operators blocked further payouts and extorted additional sums under false pretexts such as taxes, service charges, and account activation fees.

The agency found that the illicit proceeds were routed through numerous mule bank accounts opened in the names of individuals, proprietorship concerns, and shell entities with no genuine business operations to layer and conceal the funds.

The predicate police investigation had identified 704 bank accounts linked to 1,530 complaints of online investment and cyber fraud.

Further probe revealed that M/s Assar Impex Pvt Ltd was used as a conduit to channel the proceeds of crime through mule entities and remit funds to Dubai under the guise of fictitious imports of plastic granules and other goods.

Investigators established that no physical goods were ever imported or received by the firm, and the purported transactions were fabricated to disguise laundered money as legitimate trade payments.

In a separate action, the ED's Kolkata Zonal Office also filed a prosecution complaint under the PMLA against Amit Ganguly, Ram Prasad Mukherjee, and Debashish Chowdhury in connection with the fraudulent acquisition and usurpation of valuable immovable properties using forged documents, fraudulent conveyances, and misused corporate entities.

That investigation stemmed from 13 FIRs registered by the West Bengal Police at Sonarpur, Narendrapur, and Electronic Complex police stations in Bidhannagar, involving allegations of cheating, criminal conspiracy, and forgery.