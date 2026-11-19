MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The new Honda Pilot TrailSport brings a new level of off-road capability to Honda customers in the UAE Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The most off-road capable Honda SUV arrives with higher ground clearance, 18-inch all-terrain tyres, underbody protection, Trailer Hitch, advanced all-wheel drive and dedicated Trail mode for greater capability across challenging terrain

Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Al-Futtaim has introduced the Honda Pilot TrailSport to the UAE, marking the introduction of the adventure-focused TrailSport grade to the country.

Combining all-new fourth-generation Pilot renowned practicality and refinement with genuine off-road capability, the all-new Pilot TrailSport is engineered for drivers looking to take their adventures beyond the paved road.

Built to tackle challenging terrain with greater confidence, the Pilot TrailSport represents the most off-road capable SUV in Honda's lineup. Its raised suspension, 18-inch all-terrain tyres and advanced all-wheel-drive system work together to provide enhanced traction, stability and control across a variety of surfaces. It is also equipped with a full-size spare tyre, front and rear tow hooks, and a trailer hitch, adding further versatility for outdoor adventures.

Carlos Montenegro, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, said:“The UAE has a strong culture of exploration, from weekend desert drives to longer journeys across the country, and customers increasingly want a vehicle that can be part of both. The Pilot TrailSport responds with genuine off-road capability while retaining the space, comfort, and everyday usability families expect from the Pilot. It is an important addition to the Honda range in the UAE and gives our customers greater freedom in where their journeys can take them.”

At the heart of the Pilot TrailSport's off-road credentials is a package specifically developed for rugged terrain. The vehicle benefits from increased ground clearance and improved approach, departure and breakover angles, helping it negotiate obstacles and uneven surfaces with greater ease.

Adding another layer of confidence is the TrailSport's robust underbody protection. Strong steel skid plates help shield critical components beneath the vehicle from impacts when travelling over rocks, uneven ground and other challenging terrain. This dedicated protection is designed to enhance underbody durability and give drivers greater confidence when venturing off the beaten path.

The Pilot TrailSport's intelligent all-wheel-drive system further enhances its capability by managing torque distribution to help maintain traction when conditions become demanding. Combined with its off-road-tuned suspension and all-terrain tyres, the result is a vehicle designed to confidently transition from everyday roads to more adventurous terrain.

TrailSport's exterior styling reflects its adventurous character, with a purposeful stance and design elements developed to complement its enhanced off-road capability. From its elevated ride height and all-terrain tyres to its protective hardware, every detail reinforces the TrailSport's go-anywhere personality.

Inside, the Pilot TrailSport combines durability and functionality with a sophisticated, modern cabin designed to accommodate the needs of both everyday journeys and weekend adventures.

Clean surfacing, premium materials and thoughtful touches create a comfortable environment for driver and passengers. The TrailSport's rugged character continues inside with durable leather-trimmed seating accented by distinctive orange stitching and TrailSport branding, combining premium comfort with an unmistakably adventurous look.

Advanced technology keeps everyone connected throughout the journey. The Pilot TrailSport features Google built-in, providing integrated access to services directly through the vehicle's 12.3-inch colour touchscreen.

For an immersive listening experience, the Pilot TrailSport features a 12-speaker Bose Premium Sound System, while the multi-view camera system, which automatically activates its 360-degree view in Trail mode which provides enhanced visibility around the vehicle and supports drivers when navigating challenging terrain.

Safety remains at the core of the Pilot TrailSport. Honda's Advanced Compatibility EngineeringTM (ACETM) body structure incorporates a crash-stroke design engineered to help enhance occupant protection and cabin integrity by distributing frontal impact energy more evenly throughout the vehicle.

The Pilot TrailSport is also equipped with Honda SENSING, Honda's suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance technologies. In the UAE, this includes the Collision Mitigation Braking SystemTM (CMBSTM), Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow (LSF). Together, these technologies are designed to help drivers anticipate potential hazards, maintain greater awareness and enjoy a more confident driving experience.

With the introduction of the MY2026 Honda Pilot TrailSport, Honda brings together rugged capability, sophisticated design, advanced technology and everyday versatility in one SUV.

Whether navigating city streets, heading into the desert or exploring rugged trails, the Pilot TrailSport is designed to provide the capability and confidence to go further - while maintaining the comfort, refinement and practicality expected from a modern Honda SUV.

The Honda Pilot TrailSport is now available at Honda showrooms across the UAE.