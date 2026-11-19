MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Delegations and emerging founders from across Europe ramp up cross-border collaboration at Dubai startup and investor powerhouse event

Dubai, UAE November: Europe's influence on the global innovation landscape will take centre stage at Expand North Star 2026 in Dubai next month as startup delegations from Austria, France, Germany, Italy and Serbia anchor a formidable continental presence alongside pioneering exhibitors from Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Finland, the Netherlands and the UK. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The 11edition of one of the world's largest startup and investor connector events takes place from 8-10 December at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, with strong European participation backed by a surge in venture capital raised by European startups in 2026.

Dealroom estimates the combined value of Europe's VC-backed companies at US$4.4 trillion – eight times their value in 2015 – while VC funding into European firms reached US$67.2 billion from Q1–Q3 2026, exceeding the full-year 2025 total. Its standing as an innovation powerhouse is further reflected in AI, with European AI startups raising US$38.3 billion in the first nine months of 2026, already well above the previous annual record of US$21.8 billion set in 2025.

Europe's scale and growth will be out in full force at Expand North Star, organised by inD with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy as Digital Economy Partner. Bringing a world-leading startup ecosystem to a global nexus for entrepreneurship and venture capital opens major opportunities to accelerate innovation, deepen economic ties and drive shared prosperity.

Italian tech excellence meets global opportunity:

The Italian Trade Agency is presenting a dynamic delegation of 30 selected startups and SMEs that represent the forefront of Italian technological innovation. From AI, cybersecurity, healthtech and life sciences to industrial tech, clean tech, fintech and smart living, its cohort features advanced solutions spanning critical high-growth verticals.

The highest-climbing G7 country in StartupBlink's 2026 Global Startup Ecosystem Index, Italy ranked fifth worldwide for five-year VC growth, according to Dealroom, with a combined enterprise value exceeding US$83 billion. This momentum is reflected in sustained investor appetite, with Italian startups securing around US$1.2 billion in VC funding during Q1–Q3 2026, including US$554 million in Q3 alone, up 79% quarter-on-quarter.

Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Oman, Italian Trade Agency, said:“The UAE is a vital strategic partner for Italy's technology and innovation ecosystem. Through targeted matchmaking, pitch sessions and institutional support, we seek to help our companies secure growth capital, advance commercial projects and forge lasting partnerships across the region.”

Exemplifying Italy's growing capabilities in AI-driven innovation, emerging companies such as Tinental, Realynx, AI4IV, smartFAB and ATACOD will showcase a range of pioneering technologies at Expand North Star. These span AI-powered industrial pumping systems delivering energy and CO2 savings, ultrasonic biotechnology accelerating fermentation by 30–50%, defensive systems intercepting AI-cloned voices and bio-inspired vision sensors for autonomous robotics.

Bridging Serbian ingenuity and UAE ambition:

Serbian participation reinforces the European presence at Expand North Star 2026, with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia (PKS) reflecting the growing ambitions of Serbian founders to expand their global reach, attract investment and establish international commercial partnerships.

According to Startup Genome's Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2026, 50% of Serbian startups are incorporating AI or machine learning into their products, around two-thirds intend to expand internationally and 76.2% of founders are developing intellectual property-rich products for global markets.

PKS aims to showcase the diversity and technological maturity of Serbian innovation, positioning its exhibitors to combine deep technical expertise with practical business applications spanning AI, enterprise software, fintech, cybersecurity, advanced digital solutions and industry-focused technologies.

Marko Čadež, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia, said:“Serbian technology companies are often highly adaptable, internationally oriented, and experienced in delivering sophisticated solutions for demanding clients. These qualities align well with the UAE's fast-moving and globally connected business environment, which offers a unique combination of international connectivity, access to capital, business-friendly infrastructure and an ambitious approach to technology adoption.”

These ambitions are set to gain further momentum with the inaugural GITEX AI Belgrade, taking place in Serbia from 25–27 May 2027. Bringing the global GITEX network to Southeast Europe for the first time, the event will provide a new platform for connecting regional innovators with international investors, technology leaders and commercial partners, strengthening ties between Europe, the UAE and wider global markets.

Čadež added:“We see considerable potential for two-way cooperation: Serbian companies expanding into Gulf markets and UAE investors and technology businesses discovering new opportunities in Serbia and Southeast Europe. Our ambition is to build an innovation corridor between the two regions based on technology exchange and commercial partnerships.”

Alongside startup ecosystems from the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, Europe will arrive at Expand North Star 2026 in force, looking to ramp up dealmaking with more than 1,000 investors from 60 countries managing US$2 trillion in assets.

Expand North Star is the startup showcase of GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest tech and AI event. Together, the two shows convene 6,000-plus enterprise and startup exhibitors with tens of thousands of government leaders, investors, buyers and C-suite executives from across the globe, reaffirming Dubai's status as an epicentre of tech collaboration.

GITEX GLOBAL opens with the inaugural GITEX SUMMIT at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on 7 December 2026 to scrutinise 'The Global Reset 2027 – Through a New Lens', before moving to its landmark new home at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai, for four days of exhibition and conferences from 8–11 December.

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About Expand North Star:

Expand North Star is the startup and investor showcase of the world's largest tech and AI event, GITEX GLOBAL. Organised by inD with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy as Digital Economy Partner, Expand North Star 2026 runs from 8–10 December 2026 at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.

In parallel, GITEX GLOBAL brings together leading tech companies, AI pioneers, startups, investors, policymakers and industry leaders from 180-plus countries in Dubai. The 46edition in 2026 opens with the GITEX SUMMIT on 7 December at Dubai World Trade Centre, followed by GITEX GLOBAL at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, from 8–11 December. The world's most established and iconic large-scale tech and AI event features 6,000+ exhibiting companies and startups, including 400+ government entities, while welcoming 200,000+ professionals and executives for breakthrough technologies, announcements, live demonstrations and cross-border collaboration. More information: