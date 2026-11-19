Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026 – Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) hosted the AI for Development Forum in Abu Dhabi, bringing together government representatives, African ambassadors, technology leaders, academic institutions and development partners to explore how artificial intelligence can address development challenges across Africa and create opportunities for UAE exporters. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Forum explored how AI capabilities developed in the UAE can be translated into practical solutions that address development priorities and scaled across key sectors and international markets.

H.E. Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of the Exports Executive Committee of ADEX, highlighted the opportunity to connect AI innovation with development priorities and international economic cooperation. He said:“Artificial intelligence presents an opportunity to rethink how we address development challenges and create new pathways for sustainable economic growth. Connecting innovation with development finance and the capabilities of UAE exporters can help deliver practical solutions that respond to the needs of partner countries, strengthen economic cooperation and create opportunities for shared progress.”

His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, CEO of G42 International, emphasised the potential of AI to unlock new development opportunities across Africa during his keynote address, From AI Ambition to Development Impact: Unlocking Africa's Development Potential Through AI.

Al Mansoori said:“True development is not about transferring technology; it is about creating opportunities that countries can build on for generations. Through our partnership with ADEX, we are working alongside African nations to turn ambition into progress, strengthen local capabilities and support their own development priorities. We believe the value of a partnership lies not simply in what it delivers today, but in the foundations it creates for countries to shape their own future.”

The discussion continued with a panel titled Emirati Exporters and the AI Sector: Real-World Stories, bringing together representatives from Presight, Inception42, Orbitworks and the Technology Innovation Institute (TII). Drawing on their experience in developing, commercialising and exporting technology, panellists explored the opportunities for UAE-developed AI solutions in international markets, as well as the practical challenges of taking these technologies from innovation to implementation.

Highlighting the potential of AI-enabled space technology to address development challenges, Salim Al Alawi, Vice President of Orbitworks, said:“The combination of artificial intelligence and space technology creates significant opportunities to address real-world challenges. Through AI-enabled satellite capabilities, we can provide faster, more accurate insights into areas such as infrastructure development, environmental monitoring and natural resource management. This allows governments and organisations to make better-informed decisions, while opening new possibilities for innovation across different sectors.”

Building on the role of technology exporters, Marsh's panel discussion, Financing Africa's Digital Future, turned to the financial mechanisms needed to support the expansion of digital infrastructure across the continent. Featuring representatives from Afreximbank, MSIG USA and ADEX, the session examined how financing, insurance and risk mitigation can help address investment barriers, strengthen investor confidence and accelerate the deployment of technology across Africa's growing digital economy.

Speaking on the importance of risk mitigation in financing digital infrastructure, Alastair McLeod, Political Risk and Structured Credit Leader (India, Middle East & Africa (IMEA) at Marsh, said:“Developing AI infrastructure requires more than technology and capital. It depends on collaboration between project sponsors, lenders, governments and risk providers. Political risk and credit insurance can help make projects more bankable by addressing risks such as expropriation and non-payment, giving investors and lenders greater confidence to finance projects in emerging markets.”

Stefaniya Ilina, Senior Officer, Export and Structured Finance at ADEX, said:“Our approach is to bring together technology and financing in an integrated proposition, helping African countries access the solutions they need while creating opportunities for UAE exporters. Through partnerships with development finance institutions and insurance providers, we can extend our financing capacity and support projects that might otherwise face barriers to investment. This is an important part of our work to help UAE companies expand into African markets and contribute to the continent's development.”

The programme then turned to the wider societal applications of AI through a discussion titled Artificial Intelligence for Positive Impact. Bringing together experts from Khalifa University, ADIA Lab and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the session explored how advances in AI research can be translated into practical applications that address development challenges and deliver benefits for communities.

Wadia Ait Hamza, Director of Leadership Programs – The Academy at MBZUAI, said:“AI adoption is not simply about introducing new technologies into existing organisations. It requires leaders to understand both the capabilities and limitations of AI, exercise sound judgement and rethink how their organisations operate. Building these capabilities must extend beyond technical teams, with AI literacy becoming increasingly important across the workforce. As processes evolve, so will the skills people need, making continuous learning and investment in people essential to ensuring AI enhances human capabilities.”

The Forum also underscored the importance of engaging and empowering young people in shaping the future of AI, recognising their role in developing innovative solutions to address development challenges.

The Forum supports the UAE's AI for Development Initiative in Africa, which aims to accelerate AI adoption across priority sectors while strengthening economic and technology partnerships between the UAE and African countries. The initiative connects development finance with advanced technology to support AI-enabled solutions in areas including education, agriculture, healthcare, energy, the environment and digital infrastructure.

Through integrating export finance with technological expertise, ADEX helps create opportunities for UAE technology companies to expand into international markets while supporting partner countries in addressing their development priorities. Through this approach, ADEX contributes to the wider application of AI for development and the growth of sustainable economic partnerships between the UAE and Africa.