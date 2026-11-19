MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Combining performance, safety, and smart convenience for high-frequency-use mobility - ushering in a new age of riding experiences Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Acer continues to expand its smart mobility portfolio, leveraging technology and innovative design to deliver smart mobility solutions that combine performance and safety. The all-new Predator ES Thunder Pro enhances powertrain performance, enabling confident handling across a wide range of terrains. The e-scooter is equipped with daytime running lights, RGB ambient lighting[1], 10-inch off-road tires, IPX6 water resistance, and a Traction Control System (TCS), enhancing riding safety and stability. To elevate smart riding experiences and enhance ease of use, the e-scooter integrates dual-platform location tracking via Find My and Find Hub, paired with the Acer eMobility app with AI voice control.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates November, 2026: Electric scooters are increasingly becoming an essential mode of urban transportation worldwide and a key component of low-carbon living. During the next@acer global press conference in Berlin, Germany, Acer announced its all-new Predator ES Thunder Pro e-scooter, delivering powerful performance, advanced safety technology, and smart connectivity features to deliver new mobility experiences.

Predator ES Thunder Pro: Power, Safety, and Durability for Long-Distance and All-Terrain Rides

The Predator ES Thunder Pro is designed for users who require both everyday mobility and versatile terrain handling, making it well-suited for extended use and longer riding distances. As the most powerful model in the Predator e-scooter portfolio, it is equipped with a high-performance 500 W rear-wheel-drive DC motor that comes with improvements over the previous generation. For example, its peak output power is now at 1,600 W, and maximum torque has increased to 32 Nm, supporting gradeability of up to 28%. This delivers stronger, smoother power output during acceleration and hill climbing, ensuring a well-rounded balance of performance, comfort, and safety. Whether navigating city streets or tackling steep terrain, the e-scooter provides smooth and ample power output, easily adapting to a variety of riding environments.

In addition, the Predator ES Thunder Pro uses a Traction Control System (TCS) that adjusts power output in real time based on road conditions, improving tire traction and overall vehicle stability on wet or low-grip surfaces. Paired with 10-inch tubeless pneumatic off-road tires and an IPX6 water-resistance rating, the e-scooter delivers stable, confidence-inspiring performance on both city streets and more challenging road conditions. The e-scooter also features front daytime running lights and side RGB ambient lighting[1] to enhance visibility and riding safety both day and night. In terms of range, the Predator ES Thunder Pro can travel up to 70 kilometers on a single charge, effectively reducing charging frequency for long-distance commuting or high-frequency use and delivering a more convenient mobility experience.

Smart Connectivity and AI Voice Control Enhance Riding Convenience and Peace of Mind:

To enhance everyday convenience and peace of mind, the Predator ES Thunder Pro integrates dual-platform location tracking via Find My and Find Hub, allowing users to keep track of their vehicle's location at all times. Through the Acer eMobility app, users can also monitor vehicle status, remaining battery level, and riding data in real time, as well as manage electronic locking, lighting controls, and device settings. The app further supports AI voice control, enabling users to lock or unlock the e-scooter, check battery level, and control lighting via voice command through a smartphone or smartwatch, elevating the smart riding experience and enhancing ease of operation.