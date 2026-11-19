Acer Unveils All-New Predator ES Thunder Pro E-Scooter
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Combining performance, safety, and smart convenience for high-frequency-use mobility - ushering in a new age of riding experiences Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Acer continues to expand its smart mobility portfolio, leveraging technology and innovative design to deliver smart mobility solutions that combine performance and safety.
The all-new Predator ES Thunder Pro enhances powertrain performance, enabling confident handling across a wide range of terrains.
The e-scooter is equipped with daytime running lights, RGB ambient lighting[1], 10-inch off-road tires, IPX6 water resistance, and a Traction Control System (TCS), enhancing riding safety and stability.
To elevate smart riding experiences and enhance ease of use, the e-scooter integrates dual-platform location tracking via Find My and Find Hub, paired with the Acer eMobility app with AI voice control.
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