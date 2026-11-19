MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November 2026: SEHA CLINICS, a PureHealth subsidiary, is extending its women's health awareness campaign to universities in Al Ain, encouraging female students to prioritise preventive care and wellbeing. The campaign includes activations at United Arab Emirates University on 17–18 November and Higher Colleges of Technology in Al Ain on 24 November, offering Oligo health checks, skin analysis and awareness activities. Through these initiatives, SEHA CLINICS continues to make preventive healthcare information more accessible to young women, empowering them to make informed health decisions and establish lifelong wellbeing practices. About SEHA CLINICS: SEHA CLINICS is Abu Dhabi's largest primary care network, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East. With 37 multi-specialty healthcare centres, 2 dental specialty centres, 20 Visa Screening centres, school health services (SHS) at 250 public schools, and 5 mobile clinic solutions across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra Regions, SEHA CLINICS provides comprehensive care, including family medicine, specialised services, screening, and diagnostics. Serving over 3.5 million people annually, it plays a vital role in delivering accessible, high-quality care to communities across the emirate.

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SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

Join the waiting list. Earn About PureHealth: PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth's network comprises: