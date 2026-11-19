US Firms Look to Expand Design and Research Operations in India Now

US companies are looking to expand their design and research operations in India and set up global capability centres in the country, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, citing conversations with business leaders in New York last month.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit in New Delhi, Goyal said the companies he met were also looking to expand their business processing operations in India, drawing on the country's pool of skilled workers.“Everybody was looking at much greater engagement with India. Everybody was looking to locate global capability centers in India. They were looking to expand their design operations, their innovation, their R & D,” Goyal said.

Goyal said the two economies bring complementary strengths to the partnership, with the United States offering capital, technology and innovation, and India bringing scale, talent and manufacturing capacity. He said those strengths could also help the two countries build more reliable supply chains amid disruptions linked to the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine.“In these uncertain times, the world no longer needs just supply chains. They need trusted supply chains,” he said, adding that such partnerships depend on respect for the rule of law and contracts.

Goyal said he expected the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce and other industry organisations to help bring together Indian business representatives for the inaugural Quad Business Leaders' Forum. The four Quad countries announced at their November 17 leaders' summit in Manila that the forum would be held in early 2027 to bring together businesses, government officials and policy experts and promote commercial partnerships.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the summit, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada pointed to India's participation in Pax Silica as an example of technology cooperation with the US. India joined the US-led initiative in February, with cooperation spanning critical minerals, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.“There's so much that both countries contribute, especially with regard to trade, with regard to technology,” Prasada said.