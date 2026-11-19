Jakob Manz-Karthik Mani Project Marks 75 Years of German-India Ties

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Marking the culmination of celebrations for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Germany and India, the Jakob Manz-Karthik Mani Project brings together six exceptional musicians from both countries for a series of performances in Bengaluru and New Delhi from 17 to 19 December. Bringing together the worlds of contemporary German jazz and Carnatic musical traditions, the project offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience the creative possibilities of intercultural musical collaboration.

The programme will feature two free public concerts: December 17 at Sabha in Bengaluru, and on December 19 at The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre in New Delhi. A public music workshop with Jakob Manz and Karthik Mani will further take place on December 17 at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Bengaluru. Over the past 75 years, Germany and India have built a wide-ranging and dynamic partnership. This musical collaboration celebrates this relationship through the unifying power of music, highlighting the importance of artistic exchange, personal encounters and creative partnerships in fostering greater cultural understanding and bringing communities closer together, as per the press note.

Dr Jasper Wieck, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to India, expressed his happiness on the celebration of the diplomatic relations between Germany and India. "The 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Germany and India is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the many ties that connect our two countries and to look ahead to the future together. Culture, and music in particular, brings people together, fosters mutual understanding and opens up new perspectives. The Jakob Manz-Karthik Mani Project is a meaningful example of this kind of exchange. By bringing contemporary jazz into dialogue with South Indian musical traditions, it shows how new and exciting forms of expression can emerge when different cultural influences meet. I am delighted that this unique project will bring this year's anniversary celebrations to a memorable close," said Jasper Wieck.

Following a highly acclaimed performance at Berlin's Young Euro Classic festival in August 2026, the ensemble now presents a programme conceived especially for Indian audiences. The musical journey explores the interplay between jazz improvisation, Carnatic music and Konnakol - the art of creating intricate rhythmic patterns using the voice. The concerts unfold in two parts: first, each trio takes the stage to showcase its own distinctive musical identity. In the second half, all six musicians come together, drawing on their respective traditions and musical approaches to create an improvised dialogue that opens up entirely new sonic possibilities.

Jakob Manz is one of Germany's most exciting young jazz musicians. The acclaimed alto saxophonist was the youngest-ever Artist-in-Residence at Frankfurt's Alte Oper for the 2025/2026 season. Guitarist Max Löbner, a former member of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra of Germany (Bundesjazzorchester), received both the Central German Jazz Award and the Leipzig Jazz Young Talent Award in 2024. Trombonist Philipp Hayduk is an established figure on the Cologne jazz scene and has performed with renowned ensembles, including the WDR Big Band. Joining from India are internationally acclaimed percussionist and Konnakol artist Karthik Mani, whose musical collaborations include Grammy Award-winning artists Shankar Mahadevan, Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej. Vocalist Bhumika L. Madhusudan has performed in more than 800 concerts and sings in over ten languages, bringing exceptional vocal range and versatility to the ensemble. Completing the line-up is violinist S. Janardhan, an accomplished figure of Carnatic classical music and an A-grade artist with All India Radio. (ANI)