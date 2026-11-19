PM Modi to Attend Bhupen Hazarika Birth Centenary Event in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced an upcoming New Delhi event on November 29 to mark the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, with Prime Minister Modi attending as chief guest, while outlining governance and local body approvals from a cabinet meeting held in the capital. Addressing the media, Sarma announced the November 29 celebration. He framed the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna laureate Bhupen Hazarika as a point of pride for both Assam and India. "We will be celebrating the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, a source of pride for both Assam and the entire nation, in New Delhi on November 29th, in a grand manner," the Assam CM stated. Detailing the format of the gathering, Sarma named the prime minister as chief guest and pointed to musical and dance performances featuring artistes from Assam and across India. He said, "The Prime Minister will be the Chief Guest at this event. Renowned artists from across the country, as well as from Assam, will perform Dr Bhupen Hazarika's songs and music, accompanied by traditional Assamese folk dances." Announcing an honour to be presented during the programme, Sarma names Usha Mangeshkar as the awardee and calls on Assam residents in Delhi and admirers of Hazarika to support the event. "Additionally, Usha Mangeshkar will be honoured with the 'Dr. Bhupen Hazarika National Award' during the same event. It is going to be a major occasion. I appeal for the cooperation of all the people from Assam residing in the national capital, as well as all those who admire Dr Bhupen Hazarika," Assam CM stated. Meanwhile, detailing policy approvals from the Assam Cabinet session in New Delhi, Sarma, in a post on X, listed measures spanning rural and urban local bodies, council polls, education and farming. "In today's meeting of the Assam Cabinet held in New Delhi, we approved Enhanced remuneration for Panchayati Raj representatives. Improved Urban Governance with new Municipal Boards. Elections to Autonomous Councils on a non-political party basis. Innovation in Edu institutes. Strengthening agriculture and much more," Assam CM wrote. Earlier this month, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched the online registration portal for members of the public wishing to attend the grand closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on November 29. The Chief Minister launched the portal during an interaction programme with the media at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati. The closing ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, who will confer the Bhupen Hazarika National Award on renowned singer Usha Mangeshkar, who has consented to receive the honour. The evening will feature a special musical presentation celebrating the timeless creations of Sudhakantha Bhupen Hazarika. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that the closing ceremony would bring together eminent national-level artistes and locals from Assam in a grand tribute to Bhupen Hazarika. "Among the national artistes scheduled to perform his immortal compositions are Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Kalpana Patowary, Angaraag Mahanta (Papon), Kavita Krishnamurti, L. Subramaniam, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Rahul Deshpande and Sriramchandra. Representing Assam, artistes including Tarali Sarma, Mousumi Saharia, Sankuraj Konwar, Dikshu Sarma, Rupam Bhuyan, Mayukh Hazarika, Zublee Baruah, Nahid Afrin, Anindita Paul, Dawor Hazarika and Achurjya Borpatragohain will also perform. Special instrumental performances by Sunita Bhuyan and Rupam Talukdar are also being planned," the Chief Minister said. A major highlight of the evening will be the participation of 1,000 artistes from Assam who performed at the inaugural ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations. Joining the national and local artistes, they will collectively perform Hazarika's iconic songs 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' and 'We Are in the Same Boat, Brother'. In addition, 1,000 college students from Assam associated with music and cultural activities will attend the event. "The Education Department has coordinated their participation, and a special train has been arranged to facilitate their journey to New Delhi," he said. The Chief Minister said that the programme would have an overall audience capacity of approximately 5,000, with around 2,000 participants comprising artistes and students from Assam. "Ambassadors of various countries, Governors, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, representatives of political parties and other distinguished personalities associated with Hazarika's legacy will also be invited," he said. Stating that the event will also be accessible to admirers of Bhupen Hazarika, the Chief Minister said that the State Government has opened an online registration facility for interested individuals from Assam, other parts of the country and abroad. Registration began on November 6, and applicants can access the portal through their mobile phones. The process involves mobile number verification through OTP, submission of basic personal details along with an Aadhaar card copy, and generation of an acknowledgement for future reference. (ANI)