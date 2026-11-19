A fire broke out at Gauravaddo in Calangute, Goa, completely destroying four beach shacks and leaving their owners with significant financial losses. The blaze caused extensive damage to the establishments. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

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₹4 lakh aid announced for each affected owner

Following the incident, Calangute MLA Michael Lobo announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh for each of the four affected shack owners to help them recover from the losses. The relief package will include ₹50,000 from the Village Panchayat and ₹1 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Remaining relief amount to come from other sources

The remaining ₹2.5 lakh for each owner will be arranged through other sources, taking the total assistance to ₹4 lakh per affected shack. The financial support is expected to help the owners deal with the damage and rebuild their businesses after the fire destroyed their establishments.