It is a video of a man dressed as a woman sitting inside an auto-rickshaw and it has gone viral on social media leaving users in splits. The content creator cleverly disguised his legs with women's sandals, painted toenails and a feminine appearance, making unsuspecting men on the road curious about who was sitting inside the vehicle.

Shad Baghwale, a Pakistani content creator, posted the weird experiment on Instagram. The video captures the reactions of passing motorists and commuters who repeatedly turn their heads or slow down to get a glimpse of the supposed woman.

In the viral clip, the content creator is seen sitting inside an auto-rickshaw with his legs positioned in a way that makes them visible to people outside. However, there is an unexpected twist. Instead of a woman, it is a man dressed to look like one from the knees down. He wears women's sandals, colourful nail polish and artificial-looking long nails to complete the disguise. The carefully positioned legs become the centre of attention as the auto moves along the road.

Men Slow Down Vehicles To Get A Better Look

The prank becomes even funnier as several men passing by appear curious about the person sitting inside the auto. A car driver is seen stopping and looking toward the vehicle, apparently trying to see the woman. In another moment, a two-wheeler rider also turns towards the auto.

Passengers in auto-rickshaws and other commuters steal glances inside as they drive past. More reactions pour in. The creator and his friends seem to be loving the reactions, which makes the footage even more fun to watch.

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Video Goes Viral With Millions Of Views

The video shared by Shad Baghwale on Instagram has gone viral on social media platforms. Its unexpected concept and the reactions of unsuspecting commuters have made it widely shareable.

While some viewers found the prank hilarious, others questioned the ethics of filming strangers without their consent. The clip has also generated discussions about public behavior, curiosity and the attention women get in public spaces. Whether you call it a harmless prank or some weird social experiment, it's certainly got the internet's attention.