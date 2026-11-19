Thailand's Yi Peng Festival 2026 will take place on November 24 and 25. Discover its lantern traditions, cultural significance, celebrations in Chiang Mai and important travel guidelines for visitors.

Thailand is preparing for Yi Peng 2026, one of its most celebrated cultural festivals, known for its spectacular lantern displays and illuminated night skies.

The northern city of Chiang Mai is set to welcome visitors from around the world, who gather to witness the city glowing with lights during the full-moon celebrations.

Traditional rituals, cultural performances and decorative displays make the festival a memorable experience.

This year, Yi Peng will be celebrated on November 24 and 25, coinciding with Loy Krathong, another important Thai festival.

Although the two celebrations follow different traditions, their overlapping festivities create a vibrant atmosphere across Chiang Mai.

From lantern-lit streets and temple decorations to floating offerings and cultural performances, the city becomes a popular destination for tourists.

Yi Peng, also spelt Yee Peng, originates from the traditions of the Lanna people of northern Thailand.

Its name comes from the traditional Lanna lunar calendar, in which 'Yi' refers to the second month and 'Peng' means full moon.

The festival is closely associated with Buddhist beliefs, with lanterns symbolising prayers, devotion and hopes for a positive future.

One of the festival's best-known traditions involves releasing large paper lanterns, known as Khom Loi, into the night sky. These lanterns rise using hot air generated by a small flame.

The ritual is associated with letting go of misfortune, negative experiences and past worries while welcoming happiness, prosperity and good fortune. Many participants also make wishes as their lanterns rise.

Chiang Mai is the main destination for Yi Peng celebrations and attracts visitors from across the world.

Temples, cultural venues and public spaces are decorated with traditional lanterns, offering several ways to experience the festivities.

Visitors can explore illuminated streets, attend cultural programmes and witness local celebrations. Organised mass sky lantern releases are also held at authorised venues outside the city.

Although sky lanterns are a major attraction during Yi Peng, they cannot be released freely across the city.

Authorities impose restrictions in certain areas, particularly near airports and flight paths, to prevent interference with air traffic.

Visitors planning to participate in a lantern release should use only authorised locations and follow local safety instructions. Checking the latest regulations before attending an event is essential.

Apart from floating sky lanterns, Thailand's lantern traditions also include decorative hanging lanterns known as Khom.

These handcrafted lanterns are commonly displayed around homes, temples and festival venues, adding to the colourful atmosphere during Yi Peng.

Available in different designs and styles, they showcase the region's traditional craftsmanship.

Travellers can also explore the art of lantern-making through workshops organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand. These activities allow participants to learn about the craftsmanship involved in creating traditional Khom lanterns.

Visitors can fold, assemble and decorate their own lanterns, often associating their creations with a personal wish, hope or positive thought.

Yi Peng and Loy Krathong are two distinct Thai festivals celebrated around the same period.

While Yi Peng is particularly associated with the Lanna tradition of releasing sky lanterns in northern Thailand, Loy Krathong involves placing decorated floating offerings, known as krathongs, on rivers and other water bodies.

Both celebrations share themes of reflection, devotion and new beginnings, but their customs differ.

Yi Peng offers more than an opportunity to photograph glowing lanterns against the night sky. The festival provides an insight into northern Thailand's cultural identity through traditional rituals, handmade decorations, temple activities and community celebrations.

For travellers planning a trip to Thailand in November, Chiang Mai offers an opportunity to experience these centuries-old traditions alongside the Loy Krathong festivities.