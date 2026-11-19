MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Nov 19 (IANS) The Seville Derby between Sevilla FC and Real Betis will headline the 13th round of La Liga as Spanish football returns to action this weekend following the international break.

Sixth-placed Sevilla will host fourth-placed Betis on Saturday in the first city derby of the season, with both sides looking to strengthen their positions in the league standings.

Betis have adopted an attacking approach this season, while Sevilla have become more difficult to beat under coach Luis Garcia Plaza, with the side relying on a more disciplined style of play, reports Xinhua.

However, Sevilla will head into the contest with injury concerns after winger Alfon Gonzalez was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Defender Jose Angel Carmona has also suffered a fracture to his right tibia and fibula during training.

The 13th round will begin on Friday when Athletic Bilbao host Espanyol, who will be playing their first match under new coach Eder Sarabia following the dismissal of Manolo Gonzalez on October 27.

Athletic have won two and drawn one of their last three league matches but will be without central defender Dani Vivian, who is recovering from a calf injury.

On Saturday, Deportivo Alaves will look to end their seven-match winless run in the league when they face Deportivo La Coruna. Rayo Vallecano will take on Valencia, who are second from bottom and struggling under coach Javier Aguirre.

Real Madrid will welcome Celta Vigo to the Santiago Bernabeu later on Saturday. Celta have managed just two victories in 12 league matches, drawing seven times, while striker Borja Iglesias remains unavailable due to injury.

League leaders FC Barcelona will host Villarreal on Sunday, with Dani Olmo and Frenkie de Jong expected to return to action. However, midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez remains sidelined with a muscle injury, while Pau Cubarsi is doubtful after picking up a minor hip problem during international duty with Spain.

Sunday will also see Racing Santander face Real Sociedad, Malaga travel to Osasuna and Atletico Madrid visit Getafe.

Atletico will look to bounce back from their defeat against Barcelona two weeks ago. However, they will be without Ademola Lookman, who is nursing a serious knee injury, while Marc Pubill remains doubtful after spraining his left ankle during Spain's match against England. The round will conclude on Monday with Levante taking on fellow relegation-threatened side Elche.