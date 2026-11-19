Lupfig, November 19, 2026 – Companies run their servers and IT systems in Green's data centers in Dielsdorf. The heat generated in the process is then systematically reused: Green recovers the heat and makes it available for use. Ever since the data centers were commissioned, their waste heat has been used on campus and in a neighboring industrial enterprise. Now, for the first time, it is also being used in residential buildings. Energie 360° has built an energy center on the campus that treats the waste heat for the heat supply and has set up an extensive district heating network.

The heating network is being expanded in stages, with the lines to Regensdorf already under construction. Once fully developed, the district heating network is expected to supply up to 11,500 households, as well as industrial and commercial businesses in Dielsdorf, Niederhasli, Steinmaur, Regensdorf, Buchs, and Dällikon, with climate-friendly heat for space heating and hot water.“The waste heat from the Green data centers allows us to replace fossil-fuel heating systems with a local heat source. We are thus driving the development of the climate-friendly heat supply in the region,” says Walter Ineichen, Head of Grid Solutions at Energie 360°.

Data centers as part of an efficient energy system

Green is dedicated to the resource-efficient operation of its data centers, with energy-efficient cooling systems that use outdoor air for cooling, closed cooling circuits with no water consumption and the targeted use of waste heat. The technical prerequisites for heat extraction were already put in place when the campus was planned.

In addition to the efficient use of energy, Green is also contributing to the stability of the power supply. If required, the emergency power systems in the data center can provide tertiary balancing energy to support the Swiss electricity grid. Green obtains the energy for its operational infrastructure from renewable sources.

“Data centers are part of the future of energy. We want to use energy as efficiently as possible and integrate our infrastructure into the energy system in a meaningful way. In Dielsdorf, the waste heat from our data centers becomes heating energy for the region. This is what the circular economy looks like in practice,” says Roger Süess, CEO of Green.