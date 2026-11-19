Azerbaijan's Parliament Speaker Attends CIS IPA Council Meeting
In addition, it was reported that Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova participated in the meeting.
During the meeting, a number of organizational issues were discussed, and relevant decisions were adopted.
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