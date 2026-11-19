MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Recycled Metal - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global recycled metal market was valued at USD 135.82 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 143.17 billion in 2026 to USD 191.86 billion by 2031. The market is projected to record a CAGR of 6.03% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by industrial decarbonization, supply chain diversification, urban mining initiatives, and rising demand for lower-emission raw materials.

Demand Grows Across Automotive, Electronics, and Industrial Applications

Manufacturers are increasing their use of recycled metals as cost management, carbon accounting, and material security become more influential in procurement decisions. This shift is particularly visible in the automotive and electronics industries, where buyers require consistent quality, verified material origins, and compatibility with high-value applications.

Closed-loop aluminum and steel recycling could reduce lifecycle emissions from automotive body sheet pathways by up to 70% by 2050. This potential is encouraging vehicle manufacturers and suppliers to integrate more secondary metal into production while strengthening traceability and quality assurance requirements. As purchasing becomes increasingly specification-driven, recyclers with reliable processing capabilities and documented supply chains are positioned to capture greater market opportunities.

Industrial Decarbonization Supports Scrap-Based Production

The transition toward lower-emission manufacturing is strengthening demand for scrap-based metal production. Global steel output reached 1.88 billion tons in 2024, while the industry generated approximately 4.1 billion tons of CO2 equivalent. These emissions are increasing pressure on steel producers to adopt production routes that reduce dependence on virgin ore and energy-intensive processing.

Electric arc furnace steelmaking is a major contributor to recycled metal demand because it relies heavily on scrap feedstock. Similar trends are emerging in non-ferrous metal applications, where manufacturers are comparing the carbon footprints of primary and recycled aluminum, copper, and other materials. Recycling capacity is consequently becoming more closely connected to plant investment, emissions targets, and long-term industrial supply agreements.

Price Volatility Remains a Key Market Constraint

Fluctuating scrap prices continue to affect processor margins, investment planning, and contract performance. Recyclers must balance feedstock costs, processing expenses, and sales commitments while responding to changes in benchmark spreads, trade flows, and London Metal Exchange pricing.

Market instability can delay technology upgrades and capacity expansion, especially when lenders and customers require predictable earnings and supply performance. Disruptions between domestic and export markets may also force processors to redirect material quickly, creating additional operational and financial pressure. Other market considerations include supportive recycling policies, urban mining opportunities, environmental processing requirements, and compliance costs.

Ferrous Metals Lead as Non-Ferrous Recycling Expands Faster

Ferrous metals generated 61.72% of recycled metal market revenue in 2025, supported by demand from construction, infrastructure, and electric arc furnace steelmaking. Non-ferrous metals are forecast to grow at a faster CAGR of 6.89% through 2031 as recycled copper and aluminum gain importance in electric transportation, power equipment, electronics, and data infrastructure.

China produced 11.60 million tons of recycled aluminum and 4.85 million tons of recycled copper in 2025. Advances in hydrometallurgical and related refining technologies are also improving recycled metal purity. Copper recovered from waste printed circuit boards can now reach purity levels of 99.64% to 99.84%, increasing its suitability for electronics and other applications that require precise composition control.

Post-Consumer Scrap Creates New Supply Opportunities

Industrial scrap accounted for 46.81% of the market in 2025 because production offcuts and manufacturing residues generally provide consistent quality, lower contamination, and easier qualification. Obsolete and post-consumer scrap is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.32% through 2031, driven by growing volumes of end-of-life vehicles, demolition materials, and discarded electronics.

Capturing this opportunity requires investment in dismantling, shredding, sorting, separation, testing, and lifecycle documentation. Post-consumer materials often contain mixed alloys, coatings, attachments, and contaminants that must be removed before the recovered metal can enter higher-value applications. Policies such as Taiwan's Resource Circulation Promotion Act are expected to improve material tracking and strengthen end-of-life recovery systems.

Asia-Pacific Maintains Global Market Leadership

Asia-Pacific held 46.36% of the recycled metal market in 2025 and is forecast to register a CAGR of 6.78% through 2031. The region benefits from extensive manufacturing activity, substantial scrap generation, and policies promoting organized collection and industrial reuse. China's recycled non-ferrous metal recovery reached 16.72 million metric tons in 2025 and was projected to reach 17 million metric tons in 2026.

North America and Europe remain important higher-specification markets where regulatory compliance, processing technology, product quality, and traceability shape purchasing decisions. New capacity, including Aurubis' Richmond multimetal recycling plant and Novelis' Bay Minette project, reflects growing investment in domestic recovery and downstream aluminum production. In Europe, circular economy initiatives and recycling-linked financing are supporting capacity development and material qualification.

South America, the Middle-East, and Africa offer longer-term growth potential, although commercial development depends on improvements in formal collection, sorting, testing, and documentation infrastructure. Stronger recovery networks will be essential for these regions to supply consistent recycled metals to premium industrial customers.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Recycled Metals Driven by Electrification and Renewable Energy Applications

4.2.2 Increasing Focus on Decarbonization and Circular Economy Initiatives

4.2.3 Growing Demand for Low-Carbon Feedstock in Steel Mills and Metal Foundries

4.2.4 Supportive Government Policies and Regulations Promoting Metal Recycling

4.2.5 Increasing Recovery of Metals from End-of-Life Vehicles, Batteries, and Electronic Waste

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Volatility in Scrap Metal Prices and Primary Metal Markets

4.3.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations and High Compliance Costs

4.3.3 Inefficient Scrap Collection Infrastructure and Limited Material Traceability

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Metal Type

5.1.1 Ferrous Metals

5.1.2 Non-Ferrous Metals

5.2 By Scrap Source

5.2.1 Industrial Scrap

5.2.2 Obsolete (Post-Consumer) Scrap

5.3 By Processing Method

5.3.1 Mechanical Processing

5.3.2 Pyrometallurgical Processing

5.3.3 Hydrometallurgical Processing

5.4 By Product Form

5.4.1 Ingots

5.4.2 Billets

5.4.3 Sheets and Plates

5.4.4 Rods and Bars

5.4.5 Other Forms

5.5 By End-User Industry

5.5.1 Automotive

5.5.2 Building and Construction

5.5.3 Packaging

5.5.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.5.5 Industrial Machinery

5.5.6 Consumer Goods

5.5.7 Other End-Use Industries

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 Asia-Pacific

5.6.1.1 China

5.6.1.2 India

5.6.1.3 Japan

5.6.1.4 South Korea

5.6.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.2 North America

5.6.2.1 United States

5.6.2.2 Canada

5.6.2.3 Mexico

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Russia

5.6.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 South America

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Argentina

5.6.4.3 Rest of South America

5.6.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.2 South Africa

5.6.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Overview, Market Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 ArcelorMittal

6.4.2 Asahi Holdings, Inc.

6.4.3 Aurubis AG

6.4.4 Befesa S.A.

6.4.5 Chiho Environmental Group Limited

6.4.6 CMC

6.4.7 ELG GmbH

6.4.8 EMR Group Limited

6.4.9 Hensel Recycling GmbH

6.4.10 Kuusakoski Group

6.4.11 Novelis

6.4.12 Nucor Corporation

6.4.13 OmniSource Corporation

6.4.14 SA Recycling LLC

6.4.15 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

6.4.16 Sims Metal

6.4.17 Toyota Tsusho Corporation

6.4.18 Triple M Metal LP

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900