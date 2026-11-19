MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Recycling - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The India recycling market was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 0.97 billion in 2026 to USD 1.45 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.44% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being supported by stricter environmental regulations, rising municipal solid waste volumes, limited landfill capacity, and increasing demand for recycled materials across packaging, automotive, electronics, and consumer goods industries.

Extended EPR Mandates Accelerate Recycling Investment

India's Plastic Waste Management Rules 2022 and E-Waste Management Rules 2022 are strengthening Extended Producer Responsibility requirements across plastics, electronics, and batteries. The regulations mandate 60% e-waste collection in 2025-2026, increasing to 80% by 2027-2028. Lithium-ion battery recovery requirements are also set to reach 70% by 2027-2028.

Environmental compensation levies of Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 per ton are making non-compliance increasingly expensive. EPR credit prices range from Rs 8 to Rs 25 per kilogram, depending on polymer grade and regional supply-demand conditions. Quarterly audits in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are encouraging organized recycling companies to invest in ISO 14001-certified recovery facilities. Battery regulations are also prompting electric-vehicle manufacturers to establish closed-loop recycling networks and expand reverse-logistics partnerships.

Municipal Waste Growth and Landfill Constraints Support Market Expansion

India generates approximately 160,000-170,000 tons of municipal solid waste each day. However, only 474 of the country's 2,421 legacy landfills have been remediated under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0. In land-constrained metropolitan areas, tipping fees have climbed above Rs 800-Rs 1,200 per ton, improving the economic case for recycling compared with landfill disposal.

Central government allocations of Rs 1,41,600 crore, equivalent to approximately USD 17 billion, through 2026 are supporting material recovery facilities and waste-to-energy projects. Source segregation nevertheless remains below 30% in many tier-2 cities. As a result, polymer recovery yields are typically limited to 40-50%, compared with 70-80% for properly segregated waste streams. Decentralized processing and micro-composting systems are helping reduce pressure on municipal infrastructure.

Informal Collection Networks Remain a Market Restraint

Informal waste picker networks manage an estimated 60-70% of first-mile collection in smaller Indian cities. Their operation outside established tax, labor, and compliance systems limits material traceability and complicates ISO 14021 self-declarations required by brand owners. Formal recyclers may pay 15-25% more for feedstock because informal operators often avoid regulatory expenses.

Municipal initiatives offering identification cards, insurance, and fixed pricing currently reach fewer than 20% of informal workers, partly because of administrative delays. Contamination rates of 20-30% also require additional washing and sorting, increasing operating costs and reducing the value of recovered materials. Other market challenges include limited domestic demand for lower-grade recyclate and volatility in scrap prices.

Material Segment Outlook

Plastics accounted for 36.86% of the India recycling market, supported by significant packaging waste volumes and demand from FMCG companies. However, slower packaging growth and the transition toward mono-material designs may moderate volume expansion. Food-contact compliance is becoming a critical requirement, while premium chemical-route polymers can generate margins approximately twice those of mechanically recycled grades. This pricing advantage is encouraging capacity additions in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Metals are forecast to record a CAGR of 8.94% through 2031, making the segment one of the strongest areas of market growth. End-of-life battery volumes are projected to reach 600,000 tons, creating opportunities for lithium-ion battery recovery and secondary metal production. Integrated producers are increasingly incorporating scrap processing into primary smelting operations to improve resource efficiency and secure raw material supplies.

Paper recycling continues to benefit from rising e-commerce corrugated packaging demand, while tire pyrolysis is expanding opportunities within other material categories. Glass and composite recycling remain comparatively limited because of high transportation costs and weak demand for recovered cullet. Overall, stronger regulation, recycled-content commitments, fiscal incentives, and the emerging battery end-of-life wave are expected to sustain India recycling market growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Extended EPR mandates across plastics and electronics

4.2.2 Rising urban MSW volumes and landfill shortages

4.2.3 Surge in recycled-content demand from FMCG and packaging majors

4.2.4 Fiscal incentives (GST concessions, PLI) for recycling plants

4.2.5 Lithium-ion battery end-of-life wave from Electric Vehicle adoption

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fragmented, informal collection ecosystem

4.3.2 Limited domestic end-markets for lower-grade recycled polymers

4.3.3 Volatility in scrap prices linked to global commodity cycles

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Plastics

5.1.2 Metals

5.1.3 Paper and Cardboard

5.1.4 Glass

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Source

5.2.1 Municipal (Residential and Commercial)

5.2.2 Industrial

5.2.3 Medical Waste

5.2.4 Construction Waste

5.2.5 Other Sources

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 Mechanical Recycling

5.3.2 Chemical Recycling

5.3.3 Biological Recycling

5.3.4 Other Technologies

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 A2Z Group

6.4.2 Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited

6.4.3 Attero

6.4.4 Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.

6.4.5 Dalmia Polypro Industries Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.6 Eco Recycling

6.4.7 Gravita India

6.4.8 Greenko Group

6.4.9 Hindustan Zinc

6.4.10 NEST

6.4.11 Ramky Enviro Engineers

6.4.12 Rapidue Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.13 Saahas Zero Waste

6.4.14 Sampurn(e)arth Environment Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.15 The Shakti Plastic Industries

6.4.16 UltraTech Cement Ltd.

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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