MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Recyclate PET - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global recyclate PET market is projected to increase from 8.22 million tons in 2025 to 8.78 million tons in 2026 before reaching 12.42 million tons by 2031. The market is forecast to register a CAGR of 7.19% over 2026-2031, supported by recycled-content mandates, corporate sustainability commitments, advancements in recycling technologies, and growing demand for circular packaging materials.

Recycled-Content Mandates Create Structural Demand

Stricter packaging regulations are establishing consistent demand for recycled PET across major markets. European requirements for recycled material in beverage bottles are encouraging packaging producers to secure reliable supplies of food-grade recyclate. Several U.S. states, led by California, have also introduced minimum recycled-content thresholds, benefiting recyclers and converters with established multistate collection networks.

Regulators are increasingly restricting recycled-content claims to verified post-consumer material, directing investment toward curbside collection, deposit-return programs, and material-recovery infrastructure. ISO 14021 verification protocols, digital product passports, and bale-tracing systems are also raising transparency and audit standards. These measures are helping protect the recyclate PET market from fluctuations in virgin PET prices while supporting more predictable long-term demand.

Brand Commitments Support Long-Term Offtake

Major beverage and consumer goods companies continue to strengthen recycled-plastic targets for 2030. Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Unilever, and Danone are among the brands using long-term procurement agreements to secure recycled PET supply. Multiyear contracts adjusted for inflation can provide recyclers with the revenue visibility required to obtain financing for new production lines and facility expansions.

These commitments are changing procurement practices across the recycled PET value chain. Large buyers are securing food-grade material in advance, while smaller recyclers may face challenges accessing sufficient PET bale volumes outside established collection and supply agreements.

Collection Infrastructure Remains a Key Constraint

Insufficient PET bottle collection continues to restrict feedstock availability, particularly in emerging economies. India, Indonesia, and Nigeria have substantial opportunities to recover more post-consumer PET, but inconsistent collection leaves some recycling facilities without a stable supply of input material.

Brands are responding by co-investing in municipal collection systems and material-recovery facilities. Planned collection points in Lagos and Abuja, along with investments in Indonesian recovery infrastructure, are expected to improve regional collection rates. However, the expansion of these programs will take time, and limited bale availability is likely to constrain near-term growth for independent recyclers that cannot operate proprietary collection networks.

Additional factors shaping the recyclate PET market include cost parity during periods of high oil prices, depolymerization technologies capable of processing previously unrecyclable material, and margin pressure caused by periods of virgin PET oversupply.

PET Staple Fiber Maintains Market Leadership

PET staple fiber represented 41.58% of market volume in 2025, supported by demand from Asian apparel and home-textile industries. The segment is expected to grow at 7.44% annually through 2031, maintaining its leading position over the forecast period.

Food-grade PET bottles are expected to record the fastest growth. Demand is being driven by beverage-bottle regulations in Europe and the United States, as well as chemical recycling processes that can handle opaque and multilayer feedstock. PET sheets and films are also gaining traction as European retailers transition from polystyrene to circular thermoformed packaging. PET straps remain a smaller segment but are finding new opportunities in e-commerce fulfillment as companies work to reduce virgin plastic consumption in logistics.

Clear food-contact standards from the EFSA and FDA are reducing uncertainty around the validation of mechanical and chemical recycling processes. Non-food grade bottles used for detergents and personal care products face less stringent requirements but continue to benefit from corporate recycled-content targets. Engineering-grade pellets and specialized films could also gain momentum as depolymerization facilities produce virgin-equivalent resin with consistent mechanical performance.

Asia-Pacific Leads Global Recyclate PET Demand

Asia-Pacific accounted for 43.36% of global volume in 2025 and is forecast to expand at 8.38% annually through 2031. Recycled-content targets in China and India are encouraging substantial capacity additions. Indonesia and Vietnam currently have lower collection rates, although brand-funded deposit-return programs are expected to improve PET recovery by 2028. Japan and South Korea are increasingly focused on chemical recycling, with new glycolysis capacity scheduled for 2026-2027.

Europe is expected to maintain steady growth, supported by mature deposit-return systems, high collection rates, and established recycling infrastructure. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy remain major users of recycled PET, while Nordic markets are testing digital deposit systems based on QR codes. Turkey and Russia are also developing sortation and washing facilities to increase collection and processing capacity.

North American market growth is being supported by recycled-content requirements in California, New York, Washington, and Oregon. New mechanical and chemical recycling capacity is expected to strengthen domestic supply, while Canada's Federal Plastics Registry could support mandatory thresholds beginning in 2027. Mexico is also improving PET collection through investments in sortation infrastructure. South America and the Middle-East and Africa currently represent smaller shares of global demand, but reverse-vending systems and extended producer responsibility programs are expected to improve regional collection rates through 2028.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Stricter recycled-content mandates (EU SUPD, PPWR, US state EPR)

4.2.2 Brand-led 2030 net-zero and rPET procurement targets

4.2.3 Cost parity of rPET chips vs. virgin PET in high-oil scenarios

4.2.4 Scale-up of depolymerisation unlocking food-grade coloured rPET

4.2.5 Emerging digital-passport regulations raising traceability premiums

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 PET bottle collection gaps in emerging economies

4.3.2 Virgin-PET oversupply cycles depressing rPET margins

4.3.3 High CAPEX for advanced recycling and food-grade compliance

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Volume)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 PET Staple Fiber

5.1.2 PET Straps

5.1.3 PET Sheets or Films

5.1.4 PET Bottles (Food Grade)

5.1.5 PET Bottles (Non-food Grade)

5.1.6 Other Product Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.2 Industrial Yarn

5.2.3 Building Materials

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Malaysia

5.3.1.6 Thailand

5.3.1.7 Indonesia

5.3.1.8 Vietnam

5.3.1.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 NORDIC Countries

5.3.3.7 Turkey

5.3.3.8 Russia

5.3.3.9 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Colombia

5.3.4.4 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 Qatar

5.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.4 Nigeria

5.3.5.5 Egypt

5.3.5.6 South Africa

5.3.5.7 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

6.4.2 Alpla Group

6.4.3 Biffa

6.4.4 Evergreen

6.4.5 Far Eastern New Century Corporation

6.4.6 Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd.

6.4.7 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

6.4.8 Jiangsu Zhongyuan Industrial Group Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Loop Industries Inc.

6.4.10 Phoenix Technologies

6.4.11 Plastipak Holdings Inc.

6.4.12 PolyQuest Inc.

6.4.13 Reliance Industries Ltd

6.4.14 SUEZ

6.4.15 Veolia

6.4.16 Verdeco Recycling Inc.

6.4.17 Visy

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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