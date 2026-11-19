MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Point-of-Care Middleware - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global point-of-care middleware market was valued at USD 0.45 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 0.57 billion in 2026 to USD 1.06 billion by 2031. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 13.35% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by growing demand for real-time diagnostic data exchange, centralized device management, regulatory compliance, and automated quality control.

Real-time POCT Integration Reduces Clinical Data Delays

Healthcare organizations are increasingly replacing manual point-of-care testing result transcription with automated, bidirectional data exchange between diagnostic instruments, electronic health records, and laboratory information systems. This transition helps reduce transcription errors, patient-record mismatches, and reporting delays that can limit the clinical value of near-patient testing.

The scale of connected testing environments illustrates the growing need for reliable middleware. Abbott reports that its point-of-care data management environment captures approximately 225 million test results annually and supports more than 80,000 meters and devices conducting patient tests each day.

Once healthcare systems map testing workflows to HL7 v2.x or FHIR R4 message structures, changing middleware providers can require extensive interface revalidation across departments and facilities. These technical requirements create significant switching costs and encourage hospitals to retain established platforms. Interoperability policies and structured healthcare data exchange requirements are also making compliant connectivity a central consideration in diagnostic software purchasing.

Cloud-Based Fleet Management Supports Multi-Site Testing Networks

Cloud-based middleware is gaining momentum as healthcare systems expand testing across hospitals, clinics, urgent care centers, and community locations. Older on-premise architectures can be costly and complex to maintain when organizations operate large fleets of diagnostic devices across multiple sites.

Centralized platforms allow health systems to update device drivers, quality rules, security controls, and compliance settings across connected locations. They also provide greater visibility into device performance, quality-control status, operator activity, and testing volumes. TELCOR reports that its QML middleware connects more than 2,700 hospitals and ambulatory locations, while Siemens Healthineers states that its POCcelerator platform supports more than 250 point-of-care testing devices from over 70 manufacturers.

Cloud delivery can lower local server requirements while improving operator management, audit documentation, competency tracking, and quality-control automation. These capabilities are particularly valuable for healthcare networks seeking consistent testing standards across geographically distributed facilities.

Implementation Costs and Cybersecurity Requirements Remain Key Challenges

Despite strong growth prospects, the point-of-care middleware market faces barriers related to interface development, deployment, validation, and ongoing support. Connecting middleware with multiple diagnostic devices, laboratory systems, and electronic health records can be technically demanding. In large multi-vendor hospital environments, implementation and validation expenses may reach six figures, particularly when each device type requires separate workflow approval and documentation.

The FDA's February 2026 cybersecurity guidance introduced additional expectations related to software bills of materials, penetration-testing evidence, patch validation, and connected medical-device security. These requirements may increase development and deployment costs, although they also strengthen the demand for secure and well-governed diagnostic connectivity.

Adoption can be slower in parts of the Middle East and Africa and South America, where public healthcare budgets often prioritize analyzers and consumables over digital infrastructure. Cybersecurity exposure, data-privacy obligations, ISO 15189:2022 traceability requirements, and the continued expansion of decentralized testing networks will remain important market considerations.

Cloud Deployment Records the Fastest Growth

On-premise deployment accounted for 51.26% of the point-of-care middleware market in 2025. Its leading position reflects the substantial installed base of hospital systems built around local servers, established internal IT controls, and data-residency policies.

Cloud-based deployment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.67% through 2031, driven by demand for centralized administration, faster software updates, broader fleet visibility, and reduced infrastructure requirements. Hybrid deployment is also attracting interest from organizations seeking cloud analytics and remote management while retaining patient identifiers or sensitive information within local systems.

The market is therefore undergoing a gradual transition rather than a complete replacement of established infrastructure. On-premise platforms are expected to remain important, while cloud and hybrid models gain adoption among healthcare organizations expanding distributed testing operations.

North America Leads as Asia-Pacific Delivers the Fastest Regional Growth

North America held 38.47% of the global point-of-care middleware market in 2025. The region benefits from high diagnostic-device density, widespread electronic health record adoption, mature laboratory infrastructure, and strong interoperability, accreditation, and cybersecurity requirements. Abbott reports that its point-of-care data management platform connects more than 50% of U.S. hospitals, demonstrating the depth of the regional installed base.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest regional CAGR of 15.13% through 2031. Growth is being supported by expanding primary care, community testing, and decentralized diagnostic networks in China, India, Australia, Japan, and South Korea. These developments are increasing demand for controlled data exchange, operator oversight, device traceability, and standardized quality management.

Europe remains a significant market as healthcare providers respond to ISO 15189:2022 traceability requirements and IVDR 2017/746. The Middle East and Africa are expected to benefit from hospital digitization programs, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. South America continues to develop through adoption by private hospitals and diagnostic networks, led by Brazil and Argentina.

As healthcare delivery becomes more decentralized and data-driven, point-of-care middleware will play an increasingly important role in connecting diagnostic devices, strengthening compliance, accelerating result delivery, and improving testing oversight across complex care networks.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Real-Time POCT to EHR/LIS Integration

4.2.2 Cloud-Based Fleet Management

4.2.3 Operator Competency and QC Automation

4.2.4 Decentralized Testing Network Expansion

4.2.5 Hospital-At-Home Connectivity Needs

4.2.6 ISO 15189:2022 Traceability Pressure

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Deployment and Interface Costs

4.3.2 Cybersecurity and Data-Privacy Exposure

4.3.3 Legacy Device Firmware Fragmentation

4.3.4 SBOM and Patch-Validation Burden

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Industry Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Deployment Mode

5.1.1 Cloud-Based

5.1.2 On-Premise

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Glucose Monitoring

5.2.2 Infectious Disease Devices

5.2.3 Coagulation Monitoring

5.2.4 Urinalysis

5.2.5 Cardiometabolic Monitoring

5.2.6 Cancer Markers

5.2.7 Hematology

5.2.8 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals and Critical Care Units

5.3.2 Diagnostic Centers

5.3.3 Clinics and Outpatient

5.3.4 Other End Users

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Abbott

6.3.2 Clinisys, Inc.

6.3.3 Danaher Corporation (Radiometer Medical ApS)

6.3.4 EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc.

6.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.3.6 Nova Biomedical Corporation

6.3.7 Relaymed

6.3.8 Siemens Healthineers AG

6.3.9 TELCOR Inc.

6.3.10 Werfen, S.A.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & unmet-need assessment

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