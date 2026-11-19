MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Enzymatic Recycling - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global enzymatic recycling market is projected to increase from USD 195.90 million in 2025 and USD 228.70 million in 2026 to USD 497.10 million by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.80% from 2026 to 2031, supported by advances in enzyme engineering, stricter plastic waste regulations, corporate sustainability commitments, and rising demand for high-quality recycled materials.

Improving Economics Accelerate Enzymatic Recycling Adoption

Technological progress is helping enzyme-recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) approach or outperform the cost profile of virgin PET. In 2025, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and its collaborators reported an estimated production cost of USD 1.51 per kilogram for enzyme-recycled PET, compared with USD 1.87 per kilogram for domestically produced virgin PET in the United States. These savings were supported by substrate amorphization, ammonium-hydroxide pH control, and reduced energy requirements during material recovery.

Commercial-scale economics are also improving as operators optimize enzyme reuse, reactor productivity, and feedstock preparation. Immobilized enzyme systems can distribute catalyst costs across multiple processing cycles while maintaining catalytic activity. Carbon pricing, border adjustments, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs, and recycled-content premiums may further strengthen the competitiveness of low-temperature, solvent-light enzymatic depolymerization.

Plastic Waste Regulations Strengthen Market Demand

Government policies are creating sustained demand for enzymatic recycling technologies and recycled PET. The EU Single-Use Plastics Directive requires PET beverage bottles to contain 25% recycled material in 2025 and 30% by 2030. In 2025, the European Commission also opened a consultation concerning the inclusion of chemically recycled content in bottles, indicating potential regulatory support for advanced recycling methods.

France introduced a EUR 1,000-per-tonne bonus, equivalent to approximately USD 1,080 per tonne, for biorecycled plastics used in sensitive-contact packaging in September 2025. The measure improves the potential margins for food-grade enzymatic recycled PET. China also advanced national standards and roadmaps for recycled plastics during 2025, positioning enzymatic depolymerization within the development of chemical recycling technologies.

Clearer end-of-waste rules, traceability requirements, and certified chain-of-custody systems are expected to influence procurement decisions. These policies can support long-term offtake agreements and improve financing conditions for first-commercial enzymatic recycling facilities.

Capital Requirements Remain a Key Market Restraint

High capital expenditure and extended development timelines continue to limit the pace of commercialization. First-commercial enzymatic depolymerization facilities generally require greater investment than mechanical recycling plants. Carbios disclosed an estimated EUR 230 million, or approximately USD 248 million, for its Longlaville facility, with production targeted to begin in 2028.

Project returns remain sensitive to enzyme costs, feedstock availability, gate fees, financing conditions, and recycled-content premiums. Multi-year brand offtake agreements can improve investment certainty, while staged capacity development may reduce technical risk. However, phased construction can delay full economies of scale. Competition from established chemical recycling technologies also remains an important consideration.

PET and Hydrolases Lead Market Growth

PET accounted for 78.2% of the enzymatic recycling market in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% through 2031. Its leading position is supported by compatibility with enzymatic processing, established collection infrastructure, and the consistent availability of bottle-grade feedstock. Innovation is expanding the addressable market to include colored PET and textile-derived waste, where enzymatic recycling may enable higher material recovery and improved output quality.

Research into polyurethane, polyamide, and nylon 6,6 recycling is broadening the potential feedstock base. However, these applications remain at an early stage due to enzyme stability, mixed-material handling, and scale-up challenges. PET is therefore expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing polymer segment in the near term.

Hydrolases represented 74.32% of the market in 2025, reflecting their established performance in PET depolymerization and improved kinetics at industrially relevant temperatures. Cutinase and PETase derivatives continue to benefit from directed evolution and process-informed enzyme design. Oxidoreductases are projected to record a CAGR of 19.2% through 2031 as developers explore multi-enzyme systems for contamination pre-treatment and more challenging waste streams.

Europe Leads as Asia-Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

Europe held 38.7% of the enzymatic recycling market in 2025. The region benefits from recycled-content mandates, public financing, research partnerships, and incentives for biorecycled plastics. EU-funded initiatives have also strengthened cross-border work on enzyme libraries and specialty feedstocks, including flame-retardant PET.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, with a CAGR of 22.4% through 2031. Growth is being supported by regulatory progress in China, textile-focused enzymatic recycling capacity, strategic PET depolymerization licensing, and enzyme research in Japan. Integrated textile and petrochemical supply chains may also reduce feedstock and logistics costs.

North America is gaining momentum through government-supported research, national laboratory collaboration, and advances in process economics. Food-contact precedents for recycled PET, evolving state-level EPR initiatives, and improved traceability are expected to support adoption across packaging and other applications. Together, regulatory momentum, technology improvements, and expanding commercial capacity position the enzymatic recycling market for strong global growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Economic Advantages Over Virgin Plastic Production as Technology Scales

4.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations on Plastic Waste Management

4.2.3 Growing Corporate Sustainability Commitments and Net-Zero Targets

4.2.4 Technological Breakthroughs in Enzyme Engineering and Biocatalysis

4.2.5 Increasing Availability of Venture Capital and Strategic Funding

4.2.6 Rising Consumer Preference for Sustainable and Circular Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Capital Expenditure and Long Payback Periods

4.3.2 Competition from Established Chemical Recycling Technologies

4.3.3 Limited Substrate Scope and Polymer Type Compatibility

4.3.4 Enzyme Production Costs and Supply Chain Complexities

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Biorefineries Processing Mixed Plastic-Biomass Streams

4.4.2 Co-production of Biofuels, Biochemicals, and Recycled Polymers

4.4.3 Enzymatic Upcycling to Higher-Value Specialty Polymers

4.4.4 Direct Polymer-to-Polymer Conversion

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Industry Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Artificial Intelligence-Powered Waste Collection on Service Providers' Revenue Growth

4.9 Consumer Behavior Shifts Toward Zero-Waste Lifestyles Influencing Service Demand

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value in USD & Volume in Tons)

5.1 By Polymer/Feedstock Type

5.1.1 PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

5.1.2 PEF (Polyethylene Furanoate)

5.1.3 PE (Polyethylene)

5.1.4 PU (Polyurethane)

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Enzyme Type

5.2.1 Hydrolases

5.2.2 Oxidoreductases

5.2.3 Lyases

5.2.4 Isomerases/Ligases/Transferases

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Food & Beverages Packaging

5.3.2 Clothing & Textiles

5.3.3 Automotive

5.3.4 Construction

5.3.5 Consumer Goods & Electronics

5.3.6 Others

5.4 By Technology

5.4.1 Free Enzyme Systems

5.4.2 Immobilized Enzyme Systems

5.4.3 Whole-Cell Biocatalysis

5.4.4 Hybrid Processes

5.4.5 Others

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Russia

5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 SouthEast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines)

5.5.3.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.3 Turkey

5.5.5.4 South Africa

5.5.5.5 Nigeria

5.5.5.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles {(Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)}

6.4.1 Carbios

6.4.2 Samsara Eco

6.4.3 Epoch Biodesign

6.4.4 Yuantian Biotechnology

6.4.5 Novonesis

6.4.6 Birch Biosciences

6.4.7 Evoralis

6.4.8 ESTER Biotech

6.4.9 Landbell

6.4.10 Covestro AG

6.4.11 BioFuture Additives LLC

6.4.12 Neoncorte Bio

6.4.13 Greiner Packaging

6.4.14 Vinnova

6.4.15 Sustamize

6.4.16 Entzimatiko

6.4.17 CycleZyme

6.4.18 Enzymity

6.4.19 bioCIRCULAR LOOP

6.4.20 Novozymes A/S

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 Producer Responsibility Expansion

7.2 High-Priority Gap in Polyolefin Enzymes

7.3 Pre-Treatment Technology Gaps

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900