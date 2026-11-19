MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Recycled Lead - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The recycled lead market is projected to grow from USD 19.08 billion in 2025 and USD 19.68 billion in 2026 to USD 22.98 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.15% from 2026 to 2031. Market growth is supported by circular-economy regulations, sustained demand for lead-acid batteries, expanding stationary energy storage requirements, and increased investment in advanced recycling technologies.

Circular-Economy Regulations Strengthen Recycled Lead Demand

Environmental regulations are reshaping procurement strategies among automakers, battery manufacturers, and industrial buyers. The European Union requires manufacturers to achieve 75% collection efficiency by 2025 and 90% lead recovery by 2027, encouraging long-term supply agreements with certified recyclers. In the United States, NESHAP limits for secondary smelters are increasing compliance costs while improving air quality around urban recycling facilities.

Large integrated companies are investing in scrubbers, electrostatic precipitators, and real-time emissions monitoring. The cost of these systems is contributing to industry consolidation because smaller operators often lack the capital required for compliance. Recycled lead is also becoming increasingly important as protection against primary-mine supply disruptions, particularly following lead-ore export restrictions introduced by Indonesia and Australia in 2024.

Automotive and Stationary Storage Applications Support Growth

Global vehicle production exceeded 85 million units in 2024, maintaining significant demand for SLI batteries in internal-combustion vehicles. Battery-electric vehicles also use 12-volt auxiliary batteries for safety and control systems, supporting the continued relevance of recycled lead across the automotive sector.

Stationary storage is creating additional opportunities. More than 600,000 telecom towers across India and Africa rely on VRLA batteries where grid reliability remains limited. Data-center operators reported a 15% increase in reserve-power battery shipments in 2025. VRLA scrap is particularly valuable because its high-purity lead oxide can command a 5%-8% price premium, improving recycler margins.

Environmental and Health Risks Remain a Market Restraint

Informal recycling continues to create environmental, health, and supply-chain challenges. Workers at unregulated facilities in countries including India and Nigeria have recorded blood-lead levels above 40 g/dL, compared with the World Health Organization guideline of 5 g/dL. Improperly managed effluent can contaminate irrigation channels, generate community opposition, and lead to facility closures.

Although the Basel Convention prescribes enclosed furnaces and slag stabilization, inconsistent enforcement allows informal operators to undercut compliant recyclers. Battery manufacturers are responding with more rigorous supplier audits to reduce environmental and reputational risks. Upgrading an informal facility to ISO 14001 standards may cost USD 0.5-1 million, limiting the ability of smaller operators to enter the formal recycled lead market. Additional market considerations include stringent EHS regulations, the cost advantage of secondary lead over primary lead, and lead-price volatility that can pressure smelter margins.

Recycled Lead Market Segment Insights

Used lead-acid batteries represented 73.89% of the recycled lead market in 2025, reflecting the importance of end-of-life SLI and VRLA batteries as recycling feedstock. Industrial waste and sludge is projected to be the fastest-growing source, with a CAGR of 3.58% through 2031. Growth is being driven by stricter disposal requirements for electronics and metal-forming residues.

Industrial waste requires sulfate neutralization and carbonate removal, but its high-purity oxide content is attractive to battery paste manufacturers seeking consistent materials. Processors that combine used batteries, factory scrap, and sludge can reduce exposure to fluctuations in individual scrap streams.

Pyrometallurgical recycling accounted for 63.02% of recycled lead output in 2025. Blast furnaces processing 50,000 to 100,000 tons annually continue to benefit from economies of scale. Hydrometallurgical recycling is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.64% through 2031, supported by 40%-50% lower energy consumption and the elimination of sulfur-dioxide emissions.

Technology development is accelerating across the industry. Aqua Metals' AquaRefining system operates at room temperature and is designed to reduce greenfield plant capital costs by approximately 30%. ACE Green Recycling's modular electrochemical units, priced below USD 1 million, may support adoption among smaller operators in Africa and India. High-volume plants are expected to continue improving pyrometallurgical emissions controls, while new facilities increasingly consider hydrometallurgical and electrochemical methods that align with ESG financing requirements.

Regional Recycled Lead Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific led the market with a 45.33% share in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.97% through 2031. China's tighter emissions controls are encouraging consolidation among smelters and benefiting licensed operators. India's e-rickshaw market supplies predictable VRLA scrap volumes, while ASEAN economies are offering incentives for new hydrometallurgical capacity. Japan and South Korea are also supporting low-carbon recycling technologies as part of their 2050 carbon-neutrality targets.

North America has a collection efficiency exceeding 99%, limiting incremental volume growth but creating opportunities in higher-value products. Regulatory revisions are driving facility upgrades, while Canada, Mexico, and the United States support cross-border scrap flows. Producers are also expanding premium lead oxide output for stationary storage and data-center applications.

Europe is shaped by the EU Battery Regulation and its recycled-content requirements. Vertically integrated recycling clusters in Germany, France, and Italy benefit from co-located collection and smelting operations. The EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, effective from 2026, is expected to encourage investment in lower-carbon processing and improved furnace emissions controls.

Brazil's 40 million-vehicle fleet provides substantial used lead-acid battery volumes, although informal recycling remains a concern outside major metropolitan areas. In Middle-East and Africa, data-center expansion in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia is increasing VRLA battery demand, creating a future stream of recyclable material and supporting the long-term development of the recycled lead market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing demand for sustainable and circular-economy practices

4.2.2 Rising use of lead-acid batteries in automotive and stationary storage

4.2.3 Stringent EHS regulations mandating lead recovery

4.2.4 Cost advantage of secondary vs. primary lead

4.2.5 Ramp-up of VRLA battery demand in emerging micro-mobility markets

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Environmental and health risks in informal recycling clusters

4.3.2 Lead-price volatility squeezing smelter margins

4.3.3 Shrinking scrap availability due to longer battery life

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Source Type

5.1.1 Used Lead-Acid Batteries (ULABs)

5.1.2 Lead Scrap (cables, roofing, alloys)

5.1.3 Industrial Waste and Sludge

5.1.4 Other Source Types

5.2 By Recycling Method

5.2.1 Pyrometallurgical

5.2.2 Hydrometallurgical

5.2.3 Electrochemical

5.2.4 Other Recycling Methods

5.3 By Form

5.3.1 Recycled Lead Ingots

5.3.2 Recycled Lead Alloys

5.3.3 Secondary Lead Oxide

5.3.4 Other Forms

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Automotive - SLI (Starting, Lighting, and Ignition)

5.4.2 Energy Storage Systems

5.4.3 Telecom and Data Centers

5.4.4 Industrial Equipment

5.4.5 Construction and Infrastructure

5.4.6 Consumer Electronics

5.4.7 Defense and Marine

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.5.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Russia

5.5.3.7 NORDIC Countries

5.5.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 ACE Green Recycling, Inc.

6.4.2 Aqua Metals, Inc.

6.4.3 Battery Solutions Inc.

6.4.4 Campine nv

6.4.5 Clarios

6.4.6 East Penn Manufacturing Company

6.4.7 ECOBAT

6.4.8 ENERSYS

6.4.9 EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD.

6.4.10 Fenix Battery Recycling

6.4.11 Glencore

6.4.12 Gravita India Ltd.

6.4.13 JAIN RESOURCE RECYCLING LTD.

6.4.14 KC Recycling

6.4.15 METALICO

6.4.16 Pilot Industries Limited

6.4.17 Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Limited

6.4.18 Recylex SA

6.4.19 Terrapure BR Ltd.

6.4.20 The Doe Run Company

6.4.21 Wirtz Manufacturing

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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