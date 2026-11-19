MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added tooffering.

The electric vehicle supply equipment market reached USD 90.37 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 350 Billion by 2035, according to the report. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 22.7% from 2026-2035, supported by accelerating electric vehicle adoption, government-funded charging infrastructure, OEM-backed network expansion and increased deployment of DC fast charging ports.

Global electric vehicle registrations exceeded 14 million in 2023, increasing demand for reliable residential, commercial and public EV charging infrastructure. Government policies remain a major catalyst, with public funding and regulatory mandates encouraging charging network operators, utilities, automakers and private investors to expand charging capacity. These initiatives are also supporting the development of highway charging corridors, urban charging hubs and destination charging facilities.

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Highlights



Market size in 2025: USD 90.37 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 350 Billion

Projected CAGR from 2026-2035: 22.7%

Largest regional market in 2025: Asia Pacific

Fastest-growing regional market through 2035: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific revenue share in 2025: Approximately 38.63%

Public investment is accelerating EV charging infrastructure deployment across major automotive markets. In the United States, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocated USD 7.5 billion to support the development of a nationwide charging network. Deployment momentum continued in Q2 2025, when more than 4,200 DC fast charging ports were added across the country, representing the highest quarterly total recorded to date.

European regulations are also strengthening the electric vehicle charging equipment market. The EU Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation requires charging infrastructure along major highway corridors at intervals of 60 km. Combined with national net-zero transportation commitments, these requirements are creating sustained demand for charging stations, grid connections, network management platforms and related installation services.

Automotive manufacturers and charging network operators are contributing to market expansion through strategic partnerships and direct infrastructure investment. ChargePoint and General Motors announced plans in December 2024 to install 500 ultra-fast EV charging ports at strategic locations across the United States. ChargePoint, EVgo and Tesla are also expanding public charging footprints to improve network coverage and accommodate rising electric vehicle ownership.

Connector standardization is expected to improve charging accessibility and infrastructure interoperability. Adoption of Tesla's NACS standard by major automakers, highlighted in February 2024, is helping streamline charging compatibility across vehicle brands and public networks. Greater standardization can support charging station utilization, simplify infrastructure planning and reduce complexity for network operators and automotive manufacturers.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia Pacific led the global electric vehicle supply equipment market in 2025, accounting for approximately 38.63% of revenue. The region is also forecast to record the fastest growth through 2035. China's extensive public charging network, New Energy Vehicle policies and continued investment in electric mobility infrastructure are central to this regional leadership. Additional growth is expected as governments and private companies across Asia Pacific increase charging availability in metropolitan areas, residential developments, commercial properties and transport corridors.

Growth Opportunities

Market opportunities are expanding across charging station types and installation locations. DC fast charging deployment is gaining momentum as drivers and fleet operators seek shorter charging times, while residential and workplace charging remain important to everyday EV use. Commercial properties, retail destinations, highway service areas and fleet depots are expected to attract additional investment as charging demand becomes more diverse.

The report identifies government policy, rising EV registrations, utility investment, OEM electrification commitments and private charging network expansion as the principal factors shaping the market through 2035. Continued investment in fast charging capacity, standardized connectors and geographically balanced infrastructure will be critical to supporting the next phase of global electric vehicle adoption.

Key Topics Covered

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles

Business Climate

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market by Charging Station Type



AC Level 2

DC Fast Charging

Wireless Charging

Others

Historical Trend by Charging Station Type (2018-2025) Forecast Trend by Charging Station Type (2026-2033)

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market by Location



Residential

Commercial

Public

Others

Historical Trend by Location (2018-2025) Forecast Trend by Location (2026-2033)

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market by Vehicle Type



Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Historical Trend by Vehicle Type (2018-2025) Forecast Trend by Vehicle Type (2026-2033)

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market by Region



Regional Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Regional Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

North America



North America Market Analysis



United States of America



Canada



Country-level Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Country-level Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Europe



Europe Market Analysis



United Kingdom



Germany



France



Italy



Netherlands



Others



Country-level Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Country-level Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Asia Pacific



Asia Pacific Market Analysis



China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Australia



Others



Country-level Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Country-level Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Latin America



Latin America Market Analysis



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico



Others



Country-level Historical Trend (2018-2025)

Country-level Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Middle East and Africa



Middle East and Africa Market Analysis



Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



Nigeria



South Africa



Others



Country-level Historical Trend (2018-2025) Country-level Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key Global Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



Tesla Inc. (USA)



ChargePoint Inc. (USA)



ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)



EVBox (Netherlands)



BYD Company (China)



Siemens AG (Germany)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [21]

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