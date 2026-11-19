MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with fleet-focused depot hubs, solar-hybrid power, smart load management, dynamic tariffs, and OEM-energy partnerships that improve uptime and utilization.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nigeria Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size, Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nigeria electric vehicle charging station market reached USD 1.24 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 27.40% between 2026 and 2035, reaching USD 13.97 billion by 2035. The gradual removal of fuel subsidies, rising diesel prices and growing interest in electrified transport are accelerating demand for reliable charging infrastructure, particularly among logistics, public transport and ride-hailing fleets.

Nigeria's dependence on petroleum imports, which were valued at USD 25 billion in 2023, is also strengthening the case for localized mobility and energy solutions. The Federal Government's energy transition plan, which targets net-zero emissions by 2060, identifies transport electrification as an important contributor. Electric bus trials in Lagos and other public-sector initiatives are improving investor confidence and supporting the deployment of semi-public charging stations.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 1.24 billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 13.97 billion

CAGR from 2026 to 2035: 27.40%

Fast charger CAGR through 2035: 30.2% Three phase application CAGR through 2035: 29.3%

Solar-Integrated and Energy-Resilient Charging Infrastructure

Grid instability is influencing charging station design across Nigeria. Developers are increasingly combining photovoltaic generation, lithium-ion storage, smart metering and load management systems to improve uptime. Solar-battery configurations are becoming especially important for fleet contracts, where charging availability directly affects vehicle utilization and operating schedules.

The Rural Electrification Agency's solar mini-grid projects provide a foundation for modular energy systems in underserved locations. In July 2025, Nigerian electric mobility company MAX introduced West Africa's first solar-powered EV battery swap station, supporting 24/7 clean mobility. Energy-integrated sites are expected to attract greater investment than grid-dependent installations as operators seek resilience against variable electricity supply.

Fleet-Centric Charging Hubs Drive Commercial Adoption

Depot-based charging for buses, delivery vehicles and commercial fleets is emerging as a major opportunity in the Nigeria electric vehicle charging station market. Fleet infrastructure offers predictable usage and enables operators to structure long-term service agreements. Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority's electric bus initiatives are encouraging private investment in charging yards and higher-capacity DC systems.

Rapid chargers currently lead strategic commercial deployments because fleet operators require short turnaround periods and consistent utilization. Fast chargers are also gaining market share because they balance capital requirements, scalability and charging performance. Slow chargers remain relevant for residential estates, corporate campuses and controlled facilities where vehicles remain parked for extended periods.

Three Phase Systems Lead Commercial Installations

Three phase charging systems account for a significant share of commercial projects due to their power-handling capacity and load stability. Fleet depots, logistics warehouses and transport terminals are investing in industrial-grade transformers, dedicated substations and direct supply arrangements to reduce service interruptions.

Single phase systems are gaining adoption in residential estates, offices and smaller commercial environments. Property developers are incorporating charging conduits into parking facilities to support future installations, while businesses testing smaller EV fleets are deploying units for workplace charging. The report segments the market by rapid, fast and slow chargers, as well as single phase and three phase applications.

Recent Nigeria EV Charging Market Developments



In February 2026, Saglev and Kenya's Rideence began locally assembling electric vans from Chinese EV kits, creating opportunities for depot charging hubs and route-based fast-charging corridors.

In January 2026, LUG West Africa announced plans to install 250 EV charging points across Lagos, increasing demand for charging software, digital payment systems, grid-balancing technology and renewable energy storage.

In February 2026, Nigeria's first locally assembled Hyundai Kona electric SUV was inaugurated at Stallion Group's VON plant.

In July 2025, Qoray and Sheraton Lagos Hotel launched a fast EV charging station in Ikeja, expanding charging accessibility in Lagos.

In April 2025, LOXEA Nigeria introduced BYD electric vehicles with associated charging and maintenance services.

In March 2025, Nigeria inaugurated a major locally assembled EV charging station in Abuja, supporting high-capacity charging and reduced fossil fuel dependence. In November 2024, Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing introduced its first line of locally produced electric vehicles.

Partnerships, Payments and Local Manufacturing

Collaboration between vehicle manufacturers, energy companies, charging operators and property owners is shaping market expansion. Existing fuel retailers can use their real estate and customer traffic to support charging deployment, while OEM-linked networks can bundle vehicles, maintenance and charging services. Companies such as Oando are exploring clean energy opportunities, and NNPC Ltd. is evaluating charging pilots across selected retail locations.

Digital payment integration is another strategic priority. Operators are adopting digital wallets, QR code payments and real-time monitoring platforms to track consumption, outages, demand peaks and asset performance. These capabilities improve revenue visibility and support dynamic tariff management.

Local manufacturing is expected to reduce exposure to currency volatility and imported equipment costs. Nigerian companies can manufacture mounting structures, enclosures and wiring systems locally while working with international suppliers on advanced charging components. Policy support for domestic vehicle assembly is likely to reinforce this localization trend.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is focused on charging uptime, energy management, fleet contracts and access to high-traffic sites in Lagos and Abuja. Key participants include NEV Electric, NNPC Ltd., SAGLEV Inc. and Nigus International. NEV Electric combines local vehicle assembly with charging infrastructure, while SAGLEV develops integrated EV assembly and charging initiatives. Nigus International focuses on renewable energy, smart micro-grid systems, battery storage and charging stations. Other participants include Electromaps, a Wallbox company.

The report indicates that scalable solar-hybrid sites, dependable charging services, smart payment platforms and fleet-oriented revenue models will define long-term growth. Companies able to secure strategic locations, manage grid volatility and develop repeatable deployment models are expected to strengthen their position as Nigeria's electric mobility ecosystem expands.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2025-2026

1.2 Market Growth 2026(F)-2035(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Supplier Power

2.4 Buyer Power

2.5 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.6 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Charging Station Historical Market (2019-2025)

5.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Forecast (2026-2035)

6 Nigeria Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Analysis

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Nigeria Electric Vehicle Charging Station Historical Market (2019-2025)

6.3 Nigeria Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Forecast (2026-2035)

7 Nigeria Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market by Power Output

7.1 Rapid Chargers

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

7.2 Fast Chargers

7.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

7.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

7.3 Slow Chargers

7.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

7.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8 Nigeria Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market by Application

8.1 Single Phase

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.2 Three Phase

8.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 SWOT Analysis

9.1.1 Strengths

9.1.2 Weaknesses

9.1.3 Opportunities

9.1.4 Threats

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.2.1 Supplier's Power

9.2.2 Buyer's Power

9.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

9.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

9.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

9.3 Key Indicators of Demand

9.4 Key Indicators of Price

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Supplier Selection

10.2 Key Global Players

10.3 Key Local Players

10.4 Key Player Strategies

10.5 Company Profile

10.5.1 NEV Electric

10.5.1.1 Company Overview

10.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.1.4 Certifications

10.5.2 NNPC Ltd.

10.5.2.1 Company Overview

10.5.2.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.2.4 Certifications

10.5.3 SAGLEV Inc.

10.5.3.1 Company Overview

10.5.3.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.3.4 Certifications

10.5.4 Nigus International

10.5.4.1 Company Overview

10.5.4.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.4.4 Certifications

10.5.5 Electromaps (A wall Box Company)

10.5.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.5.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.5.4 Certifications

10.5.6 Others

Companies Featured



NEV Electric

NNPC Ltd.

SAGLEV Inc. Nigus International

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