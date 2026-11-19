MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Turn retired IT from a disposal cost into a recovery stream through asset traceability, secure sanitization, reuse, redeployment and automated ESG compliance.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Circular Economy Platform For The IT - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global circular economy platform for the IT market is projected to grow from USD 4.23 billion in 2025 and USD 4.69 billion in 2026 to USD 8.39 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.34% from 2026 to 2031, driven by rising demand for IT asset traceability, regulatory compliance, secure data sanitization, asset recovery, and environmental, social, and governance reporting.

Enterprise Demand for IT Asset Traceability Accelerates

Organizations increasingly need to track IT assets throughout deployment, reuse, data erasure, refurbishment, and final disposition. Large enterprises operating multi-site and multi-vendor technology estates often struggle to demonstrate compliance, Scope 3 accountability, and sustainability performance when asset records are distributed across spreadsheets, regional systems, and service providers.

Serialized asset discovery, parent-child relationship mapping, automated disposition routing, and auditable chain-of-custody records are becoming essential platform capabilities. Improved visibility allows businesses to manage retired hardware as a measurable recovery stream rather than a disposal expense. This shift is increasing the strategic value of circular IT asset management platforms for procurement, compliance, finance, and sustainability teams.

E-Waste Regulations Strengthen Market Demand

More detailed e-waste reporting and audit requirements are supporting market expansion across major economies. In July 2025, reports indicated that nearly half of waste electrical and electronic equipment generated in the European Union remained uncollected, only 40% was recycled, and just 23% of recycling facilities applied high-quality treatment standards.

Italy implemented Directive (EU) 2024/884 in January 2026, changing elements of the WEEE framework and financing responsibilities under extended producer responsibility. Germany continues to require recurring producer reporting, while Regulation (EU) 2025/40 applies from August 2026. These overlapping obligations are increasing demand for circular economy software and managed services that centralize registrations, asset records, certificates, audit documentation, and jurisdiction-specific reporting.

Additional market growth is being supported by expanding secure data sanitization requirements and corporate ESG targets that encourage circular procurement. However, limited standardization across global take-back programs remains a barrier to consistent implementation.

Fragmented Legacy Data Creates Implementation Challenges

Market adoption is constrained by incomplete and disconnected asset information across legacy IT environments. Serial numbers, ownership records, device locations, and end-of-life status may be stored in separate ERP, IT asset management, and regional platforms. The challenge is particularly significant for organizations that have expanded through acquisitions or completed multiple system migrations.

Many enterprises require asset discovery and data reconciliation before they can implement effective disposition workflows. Poor upstream data quality can increase integration costs, delay returns on investment, and limit platform use after deployment. Vendors that can reconcile field-level asset discoveries with existing inventory systems are therefore positioned to address a critical enterprise requirement.

Software Platforms Maintain Market Leadership

Software platforms accounted for 68.74% of the circular economy platform for the IT market in 2025. Enterprises are prioritizing centralized systems that connect asset discovery, data erasure records, disposition decisions, recovery outcomes, and ESG documentation. These platforms provide the asset-level audit trails needed to support GDPR, WEEE, and other compliance requirements across multiple countries and business units.

Services represent the fastest-growing offering, with a projected CAGR of 12.85% from 2026 to 2031. Managed services are gaining traction among organizations that lack internal IT asset disposition expertise or face increasingly complex decommissioning cycles. AI server refresh activity is also expected to create demand for secure removal, grading, refurbishment, remarketing, recycling, and recovery services. Providers with established security and recycling credentials are benefiting as enterprises seek a single accountable partner for chain of custody and regulatory documentation.

Cloud Leads While Hybrid Deployment Expands Rapidly

Cloud deployment held a 65.12% market share in 2025, supported by lower upfront infrastructure costs, faster implementation, real-time asset tracking, automated reporting, and visibility across distributed operations. Cloud platforms are particularly attractive to mid-sized organizations seeking scalable capabilities without maintaining additional internal infrastructure.

Hybrid deployment is forecast to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 12.92% from 2026 to 2031. Organizations in regulated sectors increasingly require local control over sensitive asset records and sanitization evidence while using cloud services for reporting and partner coordination. Cross-border compliance requirements in Europe and tighter electronic product information clearance standards in China are reinforcing hybrid adoption.

Europe Leads as Asia-Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

Europe accounted for 34.56% of the global market in 2025. The region's leadership reflects the combined influence of WEEE obligations, sustainability disclosures, producer accountability, and country-level reporting requirements. These regulations make formal circular IT asset management platforms increasingly important for controlling end-of-life hardware and maintaining auditable documentation.

North America remained the second-largest regional market, supported by enterprise decommissioning, federal procurement requirements, updated media sanitization guidance, and rapid hardware turnover in hyperscale data centers. Asset lifecycle management revenue reached USD 232 million in the first quarter of 2026, increasing 92% year on year, while organic data center decommissioning growth exceeded 100%.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 13.12% through 2031. China is strengthening information clearance standards, Japan is developing partnerships across procurement, third-party maintenance, remarketing, and IT asset disposition, and India is attracting additional processing capacity. Australia and South Korea also present developing opportunities, while demand in the Middle East and Africa is being supported by smart-city initiatives, digital infrastructure investment, and data-center modernization in markets including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Enterprise Demand for IT Asset Traceability

4.2.2 Regulatory Pressure on E-Waste Reporting And Audits

4.2.3 Expansion of Secure Data Sanitization Requirements

4.2.4 Corporate ESG Targets Driving Circular Procurement

4.2.5 AI Enabled Asset Grading and Refurbishment Workflows

4.2.6 Multi-Vendor Fleet Complexity Increasing Platform Adoption

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fragmented Asset Data across Legacy IT Environments

4.3.2 Limited Standardization across Global Take-Back Programs

4.3.3 Trust Gaps Around Data Destruction and Chain of Custody

4.3.4 Channel Conflict with Incumbent ITAD and Resale Partners

4.4 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Offering

5.1.1 Software Platform

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment Model

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On Premises

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Enterprise Size

5.3.1 Large Enterprises

5.3.2 Small And Medium Enterprises

5.4 By Circular Economy Application

5.4.1 Asset Reuse and Redeployment

5.4.2 Refurbishment

5.4.3 ITAD

5.4.4 Recycling and Recovery

5.4.5 ESG and Compliance Reporting

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Russia

5.5.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 India

5.5.4.3 Japan

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 Australia

5.5.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.1.3 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Nigeria

5.5.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Sims Lifecycle Services, Inc.

6.4.2 Electronic Recyclers International, Inc.

6.4.3 Iron Mountain Incorporated

6.4.4 TES-Amm (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

6.4.5 Apto Solutions, Inc.

6.4.6 SK Tes Pte. Ltd.

6.4.7 ERS International AG

6.4.8 Ingram Micro Inc.

6.4.9 Jabil Inc.

6.4.10 Flex Ltd.

6.4.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.4.12 HP Inc.

6.4.13 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.4.14 Lenovo Group Limited

6.4.15 Canon Inc.

6.4.16 Kyocera Corporation

6.4.17 Sharp Corporation

6.4.18 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.4.19 Oracle Corporation

6.4.20 SAP SE

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White Space and Unmet Need Assessment

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