MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wireless connectivity and cloud analytics can extend lifetime revenue per user, while home testing, molecular platforms and Asia-Pacific expansion unlock growth.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Point Of Care Diagnostics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The point of care diagnostics market is projected to grow from USD 53.63 billion in 2025 and USD 58.76 billion in 2026 to USD 92.92 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.90% from 2026 to 2031. Market expansion is being supported by the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advances in rapid testing, wider adoption of home-based diagnostics, and growing demand for decentralized healthcare services.

Chronic and Infectious Diseases Drive Testing Demand

The increasing global burden of diabetes is strengthening demand for glucose monitoring kits and continuous glucose monitoring systems. An estimated 537 million adults were living with diabetes in 2024, with the International Diabetes Federation projecting this figure to reach 643 million by 2030. This sustained increase is encouraging greater adoption of connected monitoring devices that support frequent testing and remote treatment decisions.

Infectious disease outbreaks are also accelerating procurement of rapid diagnostic tests. Dengue activity in Southeast Asia, mpox cases in Central Africa, and the continued prevalence of malaria and tuberculosis have increased the need for accurate testing outside centralized laboratories. WHO prequalified 12 new malaria rapid tests in 2025, while Abbott supplied 15 million malaria tests to India's National Health Mission. Cepheid's GeneXpert MTB/RIF Ultra assay has also demonstrated the value of rapid molecular diagnostics by reducing tuberculosis time-to-treatment in South African clinics from 14 days to under 2 hours.

Home-Based and Connected Diagnostics Gain Momentum

Advances in sensor technology, wireless connectivity, and cloud-based monitoring are shifting diagnostic workflows closer to patients. Medicare's introduction of CPT 99454 in the 2025 Physician Fee Schedule provides reimbursement of USD 64 per patient per month for qualifying devices that transmit physiological data for at least 16 days each month.

Roche's CoaguChek systems now support virtual INR consultations under this reimbursement structure, while Abbott's Bluetooth-enabled FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus transmits glucose readings every minute to assist with remote insulin management. Dexcom's over-the-counter Stelo sensor, approved in June 2024, expanded access to continuous glucose monitoring for millions of U.S. adults with Type 2 diabetes who were previously outside insurance coverage. Smartphone penetration above 70% in many emerging markets is further improving access to cloud-linked point of care diagnostic devices.

Regulatory and Reimbursement Challenges Affect Adoption

Despite favorable demand, stricter regulations and reimbursement pressures may limit near-term market growth. FDA guidance issued in 2024 increased analytical validation requirements for point of care molecular tests, including performance assessments across three diverse clinical sites. CMS subsequently reduced payments for several CLIA-waived testing codes by 8-12% in its 2025 fee schedule, placing financial pressure on smaller healthcare practices.

Private insurers have also introduced prior-authorization requirements for some respiratory pathogen panels. In Europe, the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation deadline of May 2025 resulted in the withdrawal of roughly 30% of legacy point of care devices because manufacturers were unable to complete required notified-body audits. Product recalls, accuracy concerns, and uneven reimbursement policies remain additional barriers to adoption.

Product and Platform Trends

Glucose monitoring kits accounted for 37.94% of point of care diagnostics market share in 2025, supported by widespread use of blood glucose meters and rapid adoption of continuous glucose monitoring sensors. Infectious disease testing kits are forecast to record a 10.27% CAGR through 2031 as health agencies expand access to rapid assays for malaria, tuberculosis, respiratory diseases, and sexually transmitted infections.

Cardiometabolic testing continues to benefit from the use of high-sensitivity troponin and BNP markers in emergency departments. Coagulation monitoring kits are supported by reimbursement for patient-managed INR testing, while pregnancy and fertility tests maintain strong retail demand. Blood gas, electrolyte, and metabolite cartridges remain essential in critical care, and AI-enabled hematology analyzers are making advanced testing more accessible to urgent care clinics.

Lateral flow assays generated 34.12% of market revenue in 2025 due to established demand for pregnancy and antigen tests. Molecular diagnostics platforms are expected to grow faster, at a projected CAGR of 10.51%, supported by PCR cartridges capable of delivering sample-to-answer results in less than 30 minutes. Microfluidic platforms are also gaining traction because they can combine multiple chemistries, electrolytes, blood gases, and cardiac markers within compact single-use cartridges.

Regional Market Outlook

North America held 45.67% of global revenue in 2025, supported by a large network of CLIA-certified physician office laboratories, Medicare coverage, and rapid commercialization of new diagnostic devices. The FDA cleared 47 point of care devices in 2024 through its accelerated 510(k) process. However, reimbursement reductions and private-payer authorization requirements could moderate future growth.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, with a 10.74% CAGR through 2031. Expansion is being driven by rural healthcare initiatives in China and India, broader coverage for continuous glucose monitoring, and investment in AI-enabled diagnostics. China's approval of Roche's cobas Liat system opened access to approximately 36,000 township clinics serving 600 million residents.

Europe continues to adjust to the IVDR framework while expanding reimbursement and primary-care access to rapid testing. Germany has broadened support for patient-managed INR testing, and the UK's National Health Service has deployed Roche cobas Liat systems across 200 general practices to help reduce inappropriate antibiotic prescribing. Although cold-chain and infrastructure limitations remain obstacles in parts of Africa and remote Pacific regions, donor-funded programs and public health investments are improving access to rapid diagnostics.

Overall, increasing disease prevalence, connected health technologies, home-based testing, and faster molecular platforms are expected to sustain long-term growth in the point of care diagnostics market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic & Infectious Diseases

4.2.2 Technological Advances & Home-Based POC Uptake

4.2.3 Surge In CLIA-Waived Molecular Respiratory Tests

4.2.4 Increasing Regulatory Approvals for Novel Assays

4.2.5 AI-Enabled Smartphone Lateral-Flow Analytics

4.2.6 Microfluidic Paper-Chips in Philanthropic Screenings

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations & Reimbursement Gaps

4.3.2 Product Recalls & Accuracy Concerns

4.3.3 QC Non-Compliance Penalties in US Pols

4.3.4 Cold-Chain Gaps for Molecular Cartridges in Africa

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Glucose Monitoring Kits

5.1.2 Infectious Disease Testing Kits

5.1.3 Cardiometabolic Testing Kits

5.1.4 Coagulation Monitoring Kits

5.1.5 Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Kits

5.1.6 Blood Gas / Electrolyte & Metabolite Kits

5.1.7 Hematology Testing Kits

5.1.8 Tumor / Cancer Marker Testing Kits

5.1.9 Urinalysis Testing Kits

5.1.10 Cholesterol Test Strips

5.2 By Platform

5.2.1 Lateral Flow Assays

5.2.2 Dipsticks & Test Strips

5.2.3 Microfluidics-Based Platforms

5.2.4 Immunoassays (CLIA & FIA)

5.2.5 Molecular Diagnostics (PCR, INAAT)

5.3 By Sample Type

5.3.1 Blood

5.3.2 Urine

5.3.3 Saliva

5.3.4 Nasal / Throat Swab

5.3.5 Other Specimens (Sweat, Tear, CSF)

5.4 By Mode of Purchase

5.4.1 Over-the-Counter (OTC)

5.4.2 Prescription-Based

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 Hospitals & Clinics

5.5.2 Home-Care Settings

5.5.3 Others

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Italy

5.6.2.5 Spain

5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 India

5.6.3.3 Japan

5.6.3.4 South Korea

5.6.3.5 Australia

5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Middle East & Africa

5.6.4.1 GCC

5.6.4.2 South Africa

5.6.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.6.5 South America

5.6.5.1 Brazil

5.6.5.2 Argentina

5.6.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles {(includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)}

6.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.3.2 Accubiotech Co. Ltd.

6.3.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.3.4 bioMerieux SA

6.3.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.3.6 Chembio Diagnostics Inc.

6.3.7 Danaher Corporation (Cepheid & Beckman Coulter)

6.3.8 EKF Diagnostics

6.3.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6.3.10 HemoCue AB

6.3.11 Johnson & Johnson (LifeScan)

6.3.12 LumiraDx

6.3.13 Nova Biomedical Corporation

6.3.14 OraSure Technologies Inc.

6.3.15 PTS Diagnostics

6.3.16 QuidelOrtho Corporation

6.3.17 Radiometer Medical ApS

6.3.18 Sekisui Diagnostics

6.3.19 Siemens Healthineers AG

6.3.20 Trinity Biotech plc

6.3.21 Werfen (Instrumentation Laboratory)

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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