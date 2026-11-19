MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Genomics, oncology, liquid biopsy and AI-assisted interpretation drive growth, with Asia Pacific, specialty laboratories and next-generation sequencing offering key opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Esoteric Testing Market - 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global esoteric testing market is valued at US$28.0B in 2025, rising from an estimated US$20.3B in 2021 at a historical compound annual growth rate of approximately 8.4%. According to the report, the market is forecast to reach US$45.5B by 2030, expanding at a 10.2% CAGR from 2026-2030.

Market growth accelerated following the post-pandemic normalization of infectious-disease molecular testing volumes in 2022. Increasing adoption of oncology genomic profiling, minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring, blood-based neurology biomarkers and expanded genetic testing is raising test complexity and value per requisition. These developments are strengthening demand for advanced diagnostic services across reference laboratories, specialty laboratories and healthcare systems.

North America remains the largest regional esoteric testing market, accounting for approximately 44% of global revenue in 2025. The United States contributes an estimated US$11.09B, supported by established laboratory networks, advanced clinical infrastructure, payer access and strong adoption of precision medicine. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with an anticipated CAGR of approximately 12.2%, led by laboratory modernization, expanding healthcare access and rising testing demand in China and India.

Oncology testing is the largest testing category, representing 26% of the market, while genetic and genomic testing is forecast to grow fastest at approximately 13.5% CAGR. Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) is the leading technology platform with a 28% share. However, next-generation sequencing and digital PCR are expected to record the strongest expansion, advancing at approximately 18.0% and 17.0% CAGR, respectively.

Oncology also leads the market by application with a 28% share. Genetic and rare diseases represent the fastest-growing application, with an expected CAGR of approximately 13.3%. Serum is the largest specimen category at 26%, while plasma is projected to grow fastest at approximately 15.0% CAGR, driven by liquid biopsy adoption and the clinical use of blood-based biomarkers.

Independent reference laboratories account for the largest end-user share at 43%, reflecting continued hospital outsourcing of specialized and complex diagnostic procedures. Specialty laboratories are the fastest-growing end-user segment, with an anticipated CAGR of approximately 13.0%, supported by focused expertise in oncology, genomics, neurology and rare disease testing.

Key esoteric testing market growth drivers include the increasing prevalence of cancer, chronic, autoimmune and rare diseases; wider use of precision medicine; and growing demand for companion diagnostics associated with targeted therapies. Falling sequencing costs, broader implementation of LC-MS/MS and multiplex assays, and increased outsourcing to reference laboratory networks are also supporting market expansion.

Major industry trends include MRD testing, liquid biopsy, pharmacogenomics, FDA-cleared blood tests for Alzheimer's disease, AI-assisted interpretation and laboratory automation. Consolidation is continuing through hospital-outreach acquisitions as major providers seek broader test menus, greater geographic reach and stronger health-system relationships.

Despite the favorable outlook, market participants face high test and equipment costs, variable reimbursement and coverage policies, evolving laboratory-developed-test oversight and EU IVDR requirements. Specialist workforce shortages, bioinformatics complexity and limited access to advanced diagnostics in emerging markets may also constrain adoption.

The competitive landscape is moderately consolidated among leading providers but remains fragmented across specialty niches. Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics, Eurofins Scientific and Sonic Healthcare compete with academic reference laboratories including Mayo Clinic Laboratories and ARUP Laboratories, oncology specialists such as NeoGenomics, and integrated laboratory-diagnostics organizations such as H.U. Group. Competitive differentiation centers on test-menu breadth, scientific capabilities, turnaround time, payer access and health-system partnerships.

Entering 2026, the global esoteric testing market is positioned for sustained double-digit growth through 2030. Continued advances in genomics, oncology and neurology, combined with emerging-market laboratory modernization, are expected to create significant opportunities for diagnostic laboratories, technology developers and healthcare partners.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Esoteric Testing Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Esoteric Testing Market Size and Growth, 2021-2030

2.3 Global Esoteric Testing Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Testing Type

3.3 By Technology / Testing Platform

3.4 By Application

3.5 By Specimen / Sample Type

3.6 By End User

4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5. Technology, Application and Diagnostic Insights

5.1 Esoteric Testing Technology Landscape

5.2 Molecular and Genomic Testing

5.3 Advanced Immunology and Biomarker Testing

5.4 Mass Spectrometry and Advanced Analytical Testing

5.5 Esoteric Testing in Oncology

5.6 Esoteric Testing in Rare and Genetic Diseases

5.7 AI, Automation and Digital Laboratory Analysis

5.8 Competitive Technology Positioning

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Labcorp

7.2 Quest Diagnostics

7.3 Eurofins Scientific

7.4 Sonic Healthcare

7.5 Mayo Clinic Laboratories

7.6 ARUP Laboratories

7.7 NeoGenomics

7.8 H.U. Group Holdings

8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [16]

List of Figures [29]

Companies Featured



Labcorp

Quest Diagnostics

Eurofins Scientific

Sonic Healthcare

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

ARUP Laboratories

NeoGenomics H.U. Group Holdings

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