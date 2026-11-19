MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lakeland, Florida, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Gelatox has introduced Gelatox gummies, a pectin-based chewable supplement combining biotin, vitamin A and eleven further vitamins, minerals and nutrient compounds, for adults who look after their skin as part of an everyday routine. Orders can be placed now, the company says.

Official Website Gelatox

Every Gelatox bottle holds 60 gummies, or 30 servings of two. The Supplement Facts panel names the chemical form and quantity of all 13 nutrients, ranging from biotin at 5,000 mcg and vitamin A at 630 mcg down to iodine at 42 mcg and inositol at 40 mcg, and the label notes that the gummies are made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients.









Gelatox Product Introduction and Formulation Overview

According to the company, Gelatox gummies are meant for adults who like to take their daily vitamins and minerals in a chewable form. The formula is made up solely of vitamins, minerals and the nutrient compounds choline and inositol; it contains no botanical extracts and no proprietary blend. Beet root extract colors the gummies red, pectin from fruit sets them, and gelatin does not appear among the listed ingredients.

What the label offers is amounts, directions, a caution and storage lines, with no word about results, and this announcement adds none. In the company's view, Gelatox is a modest addition to the day, sitting beside the habits a routine already includes.

Gelatox Ingredients: Thirteen Nutrients, Each With an Amount

The Gelatox ingredients are all vitamins, minerals or nutrient compounds, printed with their chemical forms. A long research record stands behind most of them, but how far that record extends to a finished gummy rests on form, dose, study length and the people who took part. The complete set of Gelatox gummies ingredients from the back panel is covered below, starting with biotin, whose percent Daily Value is the highest on the label.

Biotin at 5,000 mcg

Biotin goes by vitamin B7 and, in older texts, vitamin H. It belongs to the B-vitamin group, dissolves in water and reaches everyday diets through cooked eggs, pork, beef, tuna, spinach and broccoli. At 5,000 mcg per two-gummy serving, Gelatox lists it at 16,667% of the Daily Value, a figure that looks large mainly because the reference amount for biotin is only 30 mcg. Biotin is among the most common ingredients in supplements sold for hair, skin and nails, while published research on it in that setting remains limited in size. High biotin intake is known to interfere with certain lab tests, so adults on Gelatox should mention it to a doctor ahead of any laboratory testing. The 5,000 mcg figure states content and promises no effect.

Retinyl Acetate (Vitamin A), 630 mcg

Retinyl acetate is a ready-made, or preformed, type of vitamin A that manufacturers also add to many fortified foods. Each Gelatox serving lists 630 mcg, which is 70% of the Daily Value. At the table, preformed vitamin A comes mainly from milk, cheese, eggs and oily fish, while cantaloupe, pumpkin, kale and other orange or dark green produce supply carotenoids, the plant pigments counted as provitamin A. Since preformed vitamin A from fortified foods, multivitamins and other supplements all counts toward one daily total, adults already taking another vitamin product can tally the amounts before starting Gelatox gummies. The 630 mcg entry reports content and makes no case for a result.

Vitamin C and Vitamin D3

Ascorbic acid supplies the vitamin C in Gelatox, 20 mg in each serving (22% of the Daily Value); citrus fruit, guava, cantaloupe, Brussels sprouts and cabbage are rich food sources. Vitamin D is present as cholecalciferol, which is vitamin D3, at 10 mcg (400 IU), half of the Daily Value, and appears in foods such as mackerel, sardines, egg yolks, fortified milk and mushrooms grown under ultraviolet light. Both vitamins have been researched extensively, with findings that turn on dose, duration and how much of each vitamin participants had to begin with. Their entries on the panel record content and show nothing about what the finished gummy accomplishes.

Vitamin E as d-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate

The vitamin E line reads d-alpha tocopheryl acetate at 7.4 mg, which is 49% of the Daily Value. The "d" marks the form of the vitamin that occurs in nature, and the acetate attached to it keeps the vitamin stable during storage. Wheat germ oil, sunflower seeds, almonds, hazelnuts and peanut butter are among the richest food sources, with smaller amounts in spinach and broccoli. Research on vitamin E covers many designs and amounts, and none of it was carried out on Gelatox gummies, so the entry describes the formula and nothing beyond it.

Folate, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin B12

Folate is shown as 442 mcg DFE, supplied by 260 mcg of folic acid, for 111% of the Daily Value. The DFE figure, for dietary folate equivalents, puts folic acid and the folate naturally present in food on a common footing, since the two are not absorbed to the same degree; leafy greens, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, beans, peas and enriched grains are common sources. Pyridoxine hydrochloride provides vitamin B6 at 2 mg, which is 118% of the Daily Value. Vitamin B12 comes as methylcobalamin, a naturally occurring form of the vitamin, at 6 mcg, 250% of the Daily Value; clams, trout, beef, eggs and milk supply it, and adults who avoid animal foods often rely on fortified foods for it. All three carry decades of research, though none of it involves this gummy.

Pantothenic Acid, Choline and Inositol

Pantothenic acid, vitamin B5, appears as d-calcium pantothenate at 5.2 mg (104% of the Daily Value). Nearly every food holds a little of it, and mushrooms, chicken, beef, eggs, avocados and whole grains are among the better sources. Choline, provided as choline bitartrate, contributes 0.04 mg, which the panel shows as 0% of the Daily Value. Inositol, a compound present in citrus fruit, beans, whole grains and nuts, is printed at 40 mcg without a Daily Value. Choline and inositol are present only in trace quantities, and the label gives them no prominence.

Iodine and Zinc

Iodine arrives as potassium iodide, a compound familiar from iodized salt, at 42 mcg per serving, or 28% of the Daily Value; seaweed, cod, yogurt, milk and eggs are other dietary sources. Zinc citrate supplies 2.7 mg of zinc, 25% of the Daily Value, and red meat, shellfish, legumes, seeds and dairy foods also provide the mineral. Neither is included at a high level, and the panel attaches no claim to either one.

Gelatox Gummy Format and Daily Supplement Use

Gelatox is taken by chewing, two gummies to a serving. According to the directions, adults take two gummies each day about half an hour before the morning or afternoon meal, with a full glass of water, unless a healthcare professional gives other directions. A bottle of 60 therefore covers 30 days. How a supplement is packaged and eaten is a matter of preference, and it does not settle what the product delivers.

Each Gelatox gummies bottle is clear, with a burgundy cap, so the red gummies show through. The label asks for storage in a cool, dry place out of the reach of children and for use only while the safety seal is in place.

Skin Care as a Category Term

Skin care, in the sense used on supplement packaging and in beauty marketing, is a wide-ranging label for everyday habits and has no clinical definition. This announcement attributes no measurable change to Gelatox gummies. Skin differs between adults with age, climate, sleep, diet and time spent outdoors, and the company offers Gelatox as one small part of a routine built around those habits, without taking the place of any of them.

Ingredient Research and Evidence Considerations

Nutrition science works with several kinds of evidence. Population studies observe what people eat over long periods, controlled trials give a defined amount of one nutrient for a set time, and some questions are explored only in cell or laboratory work. Each method fits a particular question, and the results of one cannot be swapped for those of another. What holds for a single vitamin at one dose cannot be read across to a product joining 13 nutrients at other doses.

Gelatox research in the strict sense has yet to be done: no clinical trial of the finished gummies has been published, and no product-specific data comes with this announcement.

Safety, Labeling and Responsible Supplement Use

Vitamins and minerals act in the body, a few interact with particular prescription drugs, and intake from several products adds up. Adults under a physician's care or on medication are directed by the Gelatox caution to speak with a healthcare professional before starting the gummies, and the same panel says they should not be used during pregnancy or nursing, or with a known medical condition, without a physician's advice. Anyone combining Gelatox with other supplements or medicines should run the combination past a doctor or pharmacist first.

Gelatox side effects do not appear on the panel; apart from the caution, its safety text covers storage and the safety seal. The gummies are for use as directed on the label, and they cannot substitute for the judgment of a health care professional.

Gelatox Label Information

At the head of the Gelatox panel are the serving, two gummies, and the number of servings per container, 30. Next come the nutrition lines of a sweetened gummy: 10 calories, 3 g of total carbohydrate, 3 g of total sugar, all of it added sugar at 6% of the Daily Value, and 10 mg of sodium. The 13 nutrients follow, each with its chemical form and amount. Every nutrient except inositol carries a percent Daily Value, and the daggers beside total sugar and inositol indicate that a Daily Value has not been established.

The other ingredients are corn syrup, water, pure cane sugar, pectin, citric acid, natural flavor, sodium citrate, tapioca starch and beet root extract, used for color. The burgundy front label shows the Gelatox name and a 60-gummy count, with "Dietary Supplement" printed below, and the back holds the facts panel, directions, caution, storage lines and made-in statement.

Formulation Transparency and Consumer Information

Read in full, the Gelatox label settles the practical points: what one serving consists of and how many days a bottle covers, the chemical form and amount behind every nutrient, the full list of inactive ingredients, the timing and method of use, the caution and the storage conditions. All figures in this announcement come directly from that label.

Standard guidance for any supplement is relevant to Gelatox as well. Physicians, pharmacists and dietitians can give sound advice only with a complete list of the supplements a person takes; a nutrient that suits one adult may not suit another; two gummies a day is the stated serving and is not to be exceeded; and anyone on a prescription should bring up any new supplement with the prescribing doctor. Pregnancy and nursing are named on the Gelatox caution itself.

Gelatox Gummies Availability and Launch Information

Gelatox gummies can be bought now in bottles of 60, the company reports, through mygelatox.com, which is the Gelatox official website. Gelatox customer service answers questions by email (...), and the bottle also lists +1 (507) 448-8190; the Gelatox gummies ordering page lays out how an order is placed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Gelatox Gummies?

Chewable pectin gummies offered as a dietary supplement, combining 13 vitamins, minerals and nutrient compounds in a serving of two, for adults who keep a skin care routine.

What Ingredients Are Included in Gelatox Gummies?

Per two gummies: biotin 5,000 mcg; vitamins A 630 mcg, C 20 mg, D3 10 mcg, E 7.4 mg, B6 2 mg and B12 6 mcg; folate 442 mcg DFE; pantothenic acid 5.2 mg; zinc 2.7 mg; iodine 42 mcg; choline 0.04 mg; and inositol 40 mcg, in a pectin base colored with beet root extract.

What Are Gelatox Gummies Intended For?

For adults who would like an everyday multi-nutrient gummy alongside their skin care habits. No clinical result is promised by the company.

Has the Finished Gelatox Formula Been Clinically Tested?

No. A clinical trial of the finished gummies has not been published, and this release carries no product data; studies of the separate nutrients do not describe the combined gummy.

How Are Gelatox Gummies Taken?

Two a day, chewed roughly 30 minutes before a morning or afternoon meal with a full glass of water, unless a healthcare professional advises otherwise.

Are Gelatox Gummies Available Now?

Yes. The company is accepting orders through mygelatox.com, and the Gelatox order details walk through the process.

Can Gelatox Gummies Replace Prescribed Medication?

No. Gelatox gummies are a dietary supplement only, and questions of diagnosis or prescribed treatment belong with a doctor.

About Gelatox

Gelatox, a Lakeland, Florida company, offers its gummies in 60-count bottles. A two-gummy serving pairs biotin (5,000 mcg) and vitamin A (630 mcg) with vitamins C, D3, E, B6 and B12, folate, pantothenic acid, zinc, iodine, choline and inositol, and the gummies are made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients. Gelatox confirms that it holds the rights to all text and images distributed with this release.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Gelatox does not take the place of advice from a health care professional. Individual results may vary.

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