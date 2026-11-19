MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud-based remote management, real-time updates and AI-enabled self-service help reduce operating costs, improve efficiency and personalize customer experiences.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Interactive Kiosk Market: 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global interactive kiosk market was valued at US$34.26 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$54.51 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.26% during 2025-2030. Market growth is being supported by the widespread adoption of self-service technology, increased demand for digital customer service solutions, and continued investment in automated systems that improve operational efficiency and customer engagement.

Businesses across retail, banking, travel, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, and government services are investing in interactive kiosks to streamline transactions and improve access to products and services. Retailers are using kiosks for product lookup, targeted promotions, wayfinding, non-stock product ordering, and customer support. Airports are deploying self-service systems for check-in, boarding, document scanning, baggage recovery, and flight rebooking, helping airlines reduce queues and minimize delays.

Technological innovation remains central to interactive kiosk market growth. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, biometrics, near-field communication (NFC), radio-frequency identification (RFID), and wireless connectivity are enhancing security, personalization, and payment functionality. Cloud computing is also transforming kiosk management by enabling real-time content updates, remote monitoring, and integration with payment platforms such as Android Pay and Apple Pay. These capabilities allow businesses to maintain consistent information across multiple kiosk locations while responding quickly to operational or promotional requirements.

Market Segmentation

By Component: The report segments the market into hardware, software, and services. Hardware accounted for the largest share in 2024, driven by rising kiosk installations across commerce, education, entertainment, and retail. Increased deployment of interactive displays, declining display prices, and the expansion of malls and public spaces are contributing to demand for kiosk hardware.

By Type: The market includes ATM Kiosks, Self-service Kiosks, Vending Kiosks, Check-in Kiosks, and Other types. ATM kiosks held the leading market share, supported by digital transformation initiatives and higher ICT spending. Financial institutions are upgrading ATM networks with interactive teller machines, video access to remote tellers, card-less transactions, currency conversion, bill payments, loan services, and extended operating hours. These enhancements are expanding the role of ATMs beyond conventional cash withdrawal services.

By End-use Industry: The report covers Retail, BFSI, Airports, Government, Hospitality, Entertainment & Gaming, and Others. Retail represented the largest segment due to the broad range of kiosk applications in grocery stores, department stores, convenience stores, and specialty retail locations. Retail kiosks support product discovery, ordering, store navigation, company information, and personalized offers, creating additional opportunities for customer engagement and sales conversion.

Regional Market Outlook

North America held the largest share of the global interactive kiosk market in 2024. Regional growth is supported by early adoption of digital technologies, extensive use of airport kiosks, and strong demand for vending and automated service systems. The US remained the largest market in North America, benefiting from rising investment across multiple industries and growing consumer demand for convenient, personalized services.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period, led by China and followed by Japan. Growth is being driven by kiosk adoption across railways, retail, entertainment, airports, healthcare, and telecommunications. Favorable government initiatives, expanding self-service infrastructure, increasing debit and credit card transactions, and a growing number of vending machines are strengthening the regional outlook.

China was the largest Asia Pacific interactive kiosk market in 2024. The country's expanding organized retail, BFSI, tourism, and healthcare sectors are supporting kiosk production and deployment. Continued investment in public information systems across China, Japan, and South Korea is also expected to contribute to regional revenue growth.

Growth Drivers, Challenges, and Market Trends

Key market drivers include rapid urbanization, increased demand from retail and BFSI organizations, airport modernization, and the growing preference for contactless payments. Leading technology companies and kiosk manufacturers are forming strategic partnerships to develop AI-enabled platforms and more advanced customer service systems.

Market expansion may be restrained by high installation and maintenance costs, particularly in regions where acceptance remains limited. Businesses must account for ongoing hardware and software maintenance, as well as expenses associated with kiosk design, functionality, security, and operating environment. Cybersecurity and data protection risks also remain important considerations as kiosks process increasing volumes of payment and personal information.

Important interactive kiosk market trends include cloud adoption, accessibility initiatives, software innovation, and the integration of intelligent personal assistant and knowledge navigator technologies. Remote management and real-time updates are improving system reliability, while inclusive design is helping businesses serve a broader range of users.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes established kiosk manufacturers, technology companies, and specialized component suppliers. Competition is focused on functionality, security, convenience, accessibility, and the ability to deliver complete kiosk solutions for different industries. Companies are pursuing product launches, partnerships, geographic expansion, and platform integration to strengthen their market positions.

In August 2023, NCR VOYIX Corporation partnered with Autobooks Inc. to integrate Autobooks payment processing software with NCR VOYIX Payments. The collaboration was designed to help small businesses accept payments, manage finances, and track sales through a single solution.

Key Interactive Kiosk Market Players



NCR Voyix Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Zebra Technologies Corp

Advantech Co., Ltd.

KIOSK Information Systems

Slabb Kiosks

Meridian Kiosks

Advanced Kiosks

Embross

Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited

Olea Kiosks Inc. Peerless-AV

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Interactive Kiosk: An Overview

2.1.1 Definition of Interactive Kiosks

2.1.2 Benefits of Interactive Kiosk

2.2 Interactive Kiosk Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Interactive Kiosk Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Interactive Kiosk Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Interactive Kiosk Market: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Interactive Kiosk Market by Component

3.1.4 Global Interactive Kiosk Market by Type

3.1.5 Global Interactive Kiosk Market by End-Use Industry

3.1.6 Global Interactive Kiosk Market by Region

3.2 Global Interactive Kiosk Market: Component Analysis

3.2.1 Global Interactive Kiosk Market by Component: An Overview

3.2.2 Global Hardware Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Software Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Services Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

3.3 Global Interactive Kiosk Market: Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Interactive Kiosk Market by Type: An Overview

3.3.2 Global ATM Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Self-Service Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Vending Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Check-in Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Other Types Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

3.4 Global Interactive Kiosk Market: End-use Industry Analysis

3.4.1 Global Interactive Kiosk Market by End-use Industry: An Overview

3.4.2 Global Retail Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

3.4.3 Global BFSI Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Airports Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

3.4.5 Global Government Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Hospitality Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

3.4.7 Global Entertainment & Gaming Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

3.4.8 Global Other End-use Industries Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Interactive Kiosk Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Interactive Kiosk Market: An Overview

4.1.2 North America Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

4.1.3 North America Interactive Kiosk Market by Region

4.1.4 The US Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

4.1.5 Canada Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

4.1.6 Mexico Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

4.2 Europe Interactive Kiosk Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Interactive Kiosk Market: An Overview

4.2.2 Europe Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

4.2.3 Europe Interactive Kiosk Market by Region

4.2.4 Germany Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

4.2.5 UK Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

4.2.6 France Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

4.2.7 Rest of Europe Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Interactive Kiosk Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Interactive Kiosk Market: An Overview

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

4.3.3 Asia Pacific Interactive Kiosk Market by Region

4.3.4 China Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

4.3.5 Japan Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

4.3.6 India Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

4.3.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

4.4 ROW Interactive Kiosk Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Rest of the World Interactive Kiosk Market: An Overview

4.4.2 Rest of the World Interactive Kiosk Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Interactive Kiosk Market

5.2 Post-COVID-19 Impact on Global Interactive Kiosk Market

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Rising Demand for Self-Service Kiosks Across Retail, Entertainment, and BFSI Industry

6.1.3 Increasing Demand for Interactive Kiosks at Airports

6.1.4 Escalating Preference for Contactless Payments

6.1.5 Technological Advancements

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Installation and Maintenance Cost

6.2.2 Security Risks Associated with Interactive Kiosks

6.2.3 Stringent Government Regulations

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Fast Adoption of Cloud Computing

6.3.2 Focus on Inclusivity and Accessibility Initiatives

6.3.3 Software Advancements and User Experience Enhancements

6.3.4 Integration of Intelligent Personal Assistant and Knowledge Navigator Technology

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Interactive Kiosk Market: Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

8.1 NCR Voyix Corporation

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Operating Segments

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Operating Segments

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Zebra Technologies Corp

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Operating Segments

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Advantech Co., Ltd.

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Operating Segments

8.4.3 Business Strategy

8.5 KIOSK Information Systems

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Business Strategy

8.6 Slabb Kiosks

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.7 Meridian Kiosks

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Business Strategy

8.8 Advanced Kiosks

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.9 Embross

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.10 Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.10.2 Business Strategy

8.11 Olea Kiosks Inc.

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.12 Peerless-AV

8.12.1 Business Overview

8.12.2 Business Strategy

List of Figures [77]

Companies Featured



NCR Voyix Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Zebra Technologies Corp

Advantech Co., Ltd.

KIOSK Information Systems

Slabb Kiosks

Meridian Kiosks

Advanced Kiosks

Embross

Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited

Olea Kiosks Inc. Peerless-AV

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