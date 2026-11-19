MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud pay-as-you-go, AI-driven automation cutting abstraction costs by over 60%, and hybrid deployment improve ROI by reducing infrastructure costs and accelerating study start-up.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Real-World Evidence Solutions - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global real-world evidence solutions market is expected to expand from USD 2.44 billion in 2025 to USD 2.84 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 6.04 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to grow at a 16.33% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, supported by greater regulatory acceptance, rapid growth in digitized healthcare data, wider adoption of advanced analytics and increasing demand for outcomes-based evidence across the healthcare industry.

Regulatory Acceptance Accelerates Market Growth

Regulatory agencies are increasingly establishing formal pathways for using real-world data in drug development, approvals and post-market studies. The U.S. FDA's Real-World Evidence Framework and related pilot programs support the submission of externally controlled cohorts developed from electronic health records and claims data. The European Medicines Agency is advancing similar initiatives through its Data Analysis and Real-World Interrogation Network, while Japan's PMDA issued guidance in 2024 addressing real-world data reliability testing.

These developments are encouraging pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to incorporate observational endpoints as early as phase II. As a result, transparent data lineage, regulatory-grade analytics and audit-ready data pipelines have become important vendor selection criteria. Providers capable of supporting compliant evidence generation are also benefiting from faster contract approvals among risk-conscious biopharmaceutical organizations.

Digitized Healthcare Data Expands Evidence Generation

Electronic health record adoption surpassed 89.0% among U.S. non-federal acute-care hospitals in 2024, significantly increasing the volume of structured clinical information available for research. Wearables, disease registries, pharmacy claims, medical imaging and next-generation sequencing are further expanding the range of data sources used by real-world evidence platforms.

Multi-modal data linkages allow researchers to combine clinical, genomic, financial and social-determinant information to identify patient characteristics that may not be captured through traditional clinical trials. However, privacy requirements under the EU's GDPR and California's CPRA continue to create operational complexity. Demand is consequently rising for tokenization, federated-learning networks and common data models that support secure cross-border collaboration while reducing study start-up timelines.

AI and Advanced Analytics Improve Research Productivity

Artificial intelligence is transforming how real-world data is curated and analyzed. Transformer-based natural language processing models achieved F1 scores above 0.90 when extracting oncology endpoints from unstructured pathology reports in 2024 validation studies. These capabilities reduced manual abstraction costs by more than 60%, strengthening the business case for AI-enabled real-world evidence solutions.

GPU-accelerated infrastructure is also reducing model training times from days to hours, enabling faster development of predictive analytics. Synthetic-data generation can address class imbalance and privacy constraints without exposing identifiable patient records. These advances support premium software pricing and improve query performance for medical-affairs teams conducting evidence searches during regulatory submissions and payer negotiations.

Additional factors shaping the market include:



Growing use of real-world evidence by pharmaceutical companies to reduce R&D timelines and costs

Expansion of value-based reimbursement models that require outcomes-oriented evidence Ongoing data privacy and interoperability challenges across healthcare systems

Services Retain Market Leadership as Software Adoption Accelerates

Services accounted for 54.30% of the real-world evidence solutions market in 2025. Pharmaceutical sponsors continue to rely on epidemiologists, health economics and outcomes research consultants, biostatisticians and regulatory specialists for study design, data curation and evidence strategy. Multi-year outsourcing agreements provide recurring revenue for service providers while helping sponsors address complex privacy-impact assessments and regulatory requirements.

Software and analytics platforms are projected to grow at a 17.78% CAGR. Cloud-native subscription models are replacing project-based licensing, while embedded AI tools automate the extraction of endpoints from radiology, pathology and genomic reports. Platform implementations also generate demand for customized analytics and advisory services, supporting complementary growth across software and consulting operations.

Cloud deployment represented 64.35% of the market in 2025, driven by elastic computing capacity and pay-as-you-go pricing. Healthcare organizations are using public cloud infrastructure to access GPU resources during periods of intensive model training without making large investments in physical servers.

Hybrid deployment is expected to advance at a 20.66% CAGR as academic medical centers and research networks balance data sovereignty with scalable analytics. Policy-based workload orchestration - automatically routing PHI-sensitive queries to private clusters - helps institutions maintain control of protected information while using public cloud capacity for high-intensity workloads.

Regional Market Outlook

North America held 40.95% of the global market in 2025. Clear FDA guidance, strong electronic health record adoption and the integration of outcome measures into high-cost drug contracts are supporting demand for compliant real-world evidence analytics. Continued investment in healthcare data platforms is also accelerating product development across the region.

Europe remains a major market, supported by the European Health Data Space and growing acceptance of real-world evidence within national reimbursement pathways. GDPR-compliant systems and health data security accreditation are becoming essential for vendor onboarding, particularly when working with national health services. Demand is especially strong for oncology and rare-disease datasets used to demonstrate clinical and economic value.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, advancing at a 17.46% CAGR. China's National Medical Products Administration issued guidance in 2024 supporting foreign real-world data in supplemental New Drug Applications. Japan is funding digital-biomarker initiatives, while Australia's My Health Record system has surpassed 95% population coverage. Regional public-private partnerships are also standardizing data dictionaries, improving multi-country cohort development and strengthening the performance of global AI models.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Regulatory Acceptance Across Major Agencies

4.2.2 Expansion Of Digitized Healthcare Data

4.2.3 Pharmaceutical Use Of External Control Arms

4.2.4 Value-Based Reimbursement Models

4.2.5 Artificial-Intelligence And Advanced Analytics Platforms Maturing

4.2.6 Strategic Collaborations Between Cros, Tech Vendors, And Health Systems

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data Privacy And Interoperability Hurdles

4.3.2 Regulatory Fragmentation In Cross-Border Studies

4.3.3 High Acquisition And Licensing Costs For Curated Longitudinal Datasets

4.3.4 Stakeholder Skepticism Regarding Methodological Rigor And Bias In RWE Studies

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Services

5.1.2 Data Sets

5.1.2.1 Clinical-Settings Data

5.1.2.2 Claims & Billing Data

5.1.2.3 Pharmacy Dispensing Data

5.1.2.4 Patient-Powered & PRO Data

5.1.2.5 Other Components

5.1.3 Software & Analytics Platforms

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 Cloud-based

5.2.2 On-premise

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Therapeutic Area

5.3.1 Oncology

5.3.2 Cardiology

5.3.3 Diabetes

5.3.4 Neurology

5.3.5 Psychiatry

5.3.6 Immunology

5.3.7 Other Therapeutic Areas

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Drug Development & Approvals

5.4.2 Medical-Device Development & Approvals

5.4.3 Pharmacovigilance & Safety Studies

5.4.4 Regulatory Decision-making & Reimbursement

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 Pharmaceutical & Medical-Device Companies

5.5.2 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

5.5.3 Healthcare Providers & Payer-provider networks

5.5.4 Other End Users

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Italy

5.6.2.5 Spain

5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 Japan

5.6.3.3 India

5.6.3.4 South Korea

5.6.3.5 Australia

5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.6.4.1 GCC

5.6.4.2 South Africa

5.6.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.6.5 South America

5.6.5.1 Brazil

5.6.5.2 Argentina

5.6.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Business Segments, Financials, Headcount, Key Information, Market Rank, Market Share, Products and Services, and analysis of Recent Developments)

6.4.1 IQVIA Inc.

6.4.2 Optum Inc.

6.4.3 Oracle Health

6.4.4 ICON plc

6.4.5 IBM

6.4.6 Syneos Health

6.4.7 TriNetX LLC

6.4.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

6.4.9 Flatiron Health

6.4.10 SAS Institute, Inc.

6.4.11 Aetion Inc.

6.4.12 Komodo Health

6.4.13 Medpace Holdings Inc.

6.4.14 ConcertAI

6.4.15 Tempus Labs

6.4.16 Clarivate

6.4.17 Clinerion Ltd.

6.4.18 Veeva Systems

6.4.19 Verto Health

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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