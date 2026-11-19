MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities lie in point-of-care urine diagnostics, connected home testing and cost-efficient Asia-Pacific expansion, while managing CGM substitution and reimbursement gaps.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Test Strip - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global test strip market size is estimated at USD 17.29 billion in 2026, rising from USD 16.69 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 20.66 billion by 2031, registering a 3.63% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is supported by increasing diabetes prevalence, wider adoption of point-of-care diagnostics, preventive health screening, and continued innovation in connected testing technologies.

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Supports Test Strip Demand

Diabetes remains the largest application within the test strip market. International Diabetes Federation projections indicate that 783.2 million adults could have diabetes by 2045, representing a 46% increase from 2021. This expanding patient population is sustaining demand for blood glucose monitoring products, particularly in markets where self-testing remains central to chronic disease management.

However, continuous glucose monitoring adoption is reducing traditional glucose-strip consumption among some patients in high-income countries. German data indicate that test strip use can decline by approximately 40% following CGM initiation. As a result, rising diabetes prevalence is expected to expand the overall testing population, while per-patient use of conventional strips may moderate in developed markets with strong CGM penetration.

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Accelerate Market Development

The healthcare shift toward decentralized and rapid testing is strengthening demand for point-of-care products. Regulatory clearance of new assays, including a hepatitis C RNA POC test, and expanding electronic health record connectivity are improving clinical confidence in near-patient diagnostics. Integrations such as Abbott's Epic linkage also demonstrate the growing importance of connected testing ecosystems.

Urine test strips are benefiting from this trend, particularly in urinary tract infection screening. Commercially available POC tests can provide actionable results within hours, compared with the 24-48 hours often required for traditional culture methods. Faster testing can support timely treatment decisions and help healthcare providers reduce unnecessary antibiotic use.

Reimbursement Gaps Remain a Market Restraint

Limited reimbursement for over-the-counter test strip purchases continues to restrict retail adoption. In the United States, Medicare coverage limits can constrain access, particularly for non-insulin users. Emerging economies face greater out-of-pocket costs, increasing demand for affordable glucose meters and test strips. Domestic manufacturers such as Morepen Labs are responding with lower-priced products designed for India's large diabetic population.

Coverage differences between CGM systems and conventional strips are also creating a divided market. Insured patients are increasingly transitioning to continuous monitoring, while uninsured and price-sensitive consumers continue to depend on traditional testing supplies.

Product and Application Insights

Blood glucose strips accounted for 70.92% of test strip market revenue in 2025, supported by established treatment guidelines and insurance coverage. Product improvements now enable sample volumes as low as 0.5 microliters and readings in approximately seven seconds, as demonstrated by ARKRAY's GLUCOCARD Vital platform.

Urine test strips are forecast to grow at a 4.89% CAGR, driven by screening for urinary tract infections, kidney disease, pregnancy, and other health conditions. Multi-analyte products such as ARKRAY's 11-parameter AUTION line allow healthcare providers to conduct broader urinalysis using a single platform. Telehealth programs in urban China are also combining home urine testing with cloud analytics to support remote clinical oversight and medication adherence.

Diabetes care generated 65.31% of market revenue in 2025, although annual growth is moderating to 2.96% as CGM adoption increases. Urinary tract infection screening is expanding at a 4.48% CAGR, supported by primary-care protocols favoring rapid urinalysis. Pregnancy testing continues to generate stable demand, aided by fertility features and smartphone-enabled readers that improve result interpretation.



Continuous technology upgrades in enzymatic chemistries are improving test speed and sample efficiency.

Smartphone-enabled optical strip readers are gaining regulatory approvals and supporting digital health integration.

Connected blood test systems using Bluetooth and electronic health record compatibility are helping traditional products remain relevant. Research into glucometer-based antibody testing highlights opportunities for future multiplex infectious disease applications.

Regional Test Strip Market Outlook

North America represented 37.72% of global revenue in 2025, supported by established reimbursement systems and chronic disease management programs. Medicare coverage provides baseline demand for insulin users, while the USD 35 insulin copay cap introduced in 2024 may leave consumers with additional resources for testing supplies. Nevertheless, expanding availability of over-the-counter CGM sensors is expected to moderate test strip volume growth.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest regional CAGR at 5.12%. Growth is being driven by increasing diabetes prevalence, urban dietary changes, domestic manufacturing, and rising middle-class purchasing power. China's connected diabetes management initiatives and cost-effective point-of-care HbA1c screening programs are supporting demand for compact testing systems. In India, annual glucometer production capacity has increased from 2.5 million to 5 million units, improving supply while maintaining a strong focus on affordability.

Europe is expected to achieve moderate growth as In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation transitional timelines through 2027-2029 support product availability during recertification. Middle East, Africa, and South America remain developing markets where limited reimbursement and lower purchasing power favor affordable test strips over premium continuous monitoring hardware.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surging Global Diabetes Prevalence

4.2.2 Preference Shift to Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

4.2.3 Continuous Technology Upgrades in Enzymatic Chemistries

4.2.4 Smartphone-Enabled Optical Strip Readers Gain Regulatory Green-Lights

4.2.5 Expanded Applications - UTIs, Pregnancy, etc.

4.2.6 Supportive Healthcare Policies and Awareness

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Sparse Reimbursement for OTC Strip Purchases

4.3.2 Accuracy Concerns Versus Lab-Based Reference Tests

4.3.3 Enzyme-Coated Substrate Supply Volatility

4.3.4 CGM Uptake Cannibalising Glucose-Strip Volumes

4.4 Regulatory Landscape

4.5 Technological Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Blood Test Strips

5.1.2 Urine Test Strips

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Diabetes

5.2.2 Pregnancy Detection

5.2.3 Urinary Tract Infection

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals & Clinics

5.3.2 Homecare / Personal Use

5.3.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

5.4 By Distribution Channel

5.4.1 Hospital Pharmacies

5.4.2 Retail Pharmacies

5.4.3 Online Pharmacies

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Abbott

6.3.2 ACON Laboratories

6.3.3 Ascensia Diabetes Care

6.3.4 ARKRAY, Inc.

6.3.5 B. Braun SE

6.3.6 LifeScan

6.3.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

6.3.8 Siemens Healthineers

6.3.9 TaiDoc

6.3.10 Trividia Health

6.3.11 Nova Biomedical

6.3.12 Danaher (Beckman Coulter)

6.3.13 Medtronic

6.3.14 Becton Dickinson

6.3.15 OraSure Technologies

6.3.16 QuidelOrtho

6.3.17 CoaguSense

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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