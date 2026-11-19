From Finding the Perfect Look to Coordinating the Wedding Party, Friar Tux Offers Expert Styling, Convenient Online Tools and Flexible Try-On Options

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Engagement season is here, and for couples preparing to say "I do," the excitement of planning a wedding comes with plenty of decisions, including what to wear. From finding the perfect suit or tuxedo to coordinating an entire wedding party, Friar Tux, a family-owned formalwear retailer with more than 50 years of experience, is helping newly engaged couples navigate the process with a helpful wedding attire planning timeline and a full range of convenient styling and fitting services.Whether planning a hometown celebration or a destination wedding, Friar Tux offers suit and tuxedo rentals and purchases, personalized styling assistance, and innovative online tools designed to make wedding attire planning easier, no matter where the wedding party is located.From "Yes" to "I Do": The Wedding Attire Planning Timeline12–10 Months Before: Start Exploring StylesOnce the date is set, it is time to start envisioning the wedding day look. Browse Friar Tux's collection of suits and tuxedos online, experiment with different styles using the brand's Try-On with AI, and request fabric swatches to coordinate colors with the overall wedding aesthetic. Couples can also explore rental and purchase options to find what works best for their style and budget. Visit friartux to see current wedding promotions.9–8 Months Before: Bring the Vision to LifeReady to narrow down the options? Friar Tux offers several ways to find the right look, including in-store styling appointments, virtual styling sessions with an expert stylist, and convenient At-Home Try-Ons. Whether visiting a showroom or planning from across the country, couples can receive personalized guidance to help bring their wedding day vision to life.7–6 Months Before: Coordinate the Wedding PartyGetting the entire wedding party organized doesn't have to mean coordinating multiple in-person appointments. Friar Tux's online Events Manager makes it easy to share wedding details, invite groomsmen and other wedding party members, and keep everyone on track. The online Fit Calculator allows participants to determine their sizes by answering a few simple questions, making it especially convenient for wedding parties spread across different cities or states. Those who prefer an in-person fitting can visit a Friar Tux showroom approximately two months before the event.1–2 Weeks Before: Get Ready for the Big DayWith the wedding approaching, it is time for the final preparations. Friar Tux offers convenient rental options, with shipped rentals typically arriving approximately 14 days before the event and in-store rentals available approximately seven days before, allowing time for any final adjustments. Purchased suits and tuxedos arrive based on individual order timing.After the Celebration: Easy ReturnsOnce the celebration is over, Friar Tux makes returning rental attire simple. Rentals can be returned at any Friar Tux showroom, or shipped back via UPS. For destination weddings or extended travel plans, additional rental days may be arranged in advance for an added fee.To explore wedding suits, tuxedos and accessories, discover personalized styling services, or begin planning wedding attire, visit .About Friar TuxFriar Tux is a family-owned formalwear company helping customers look their best for life's most important moments since 1974. With an e-commerce platform serving customers nationwide and more than 24 showrooms across California and Nevada, Friar Tux offers one of the largest selections of suits, tuxedos, shoes, and accessories in the U.S. for both rental and purchase, and is the exclusive formalwear retailer for the Michael Kors Performance Collection. For more information, visit .

Lauren Vultee

FGPR

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Just Engaged? Friar Tux Shares a Wedding Attire Timeline to Help Couples Plan with Confidence News Provided By FGPR November 19, 2026, 16:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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