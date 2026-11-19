Cover image with a podium ranking seven sales tools for medical device CDMO sales reps, with XO Medtech first

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XO Medtech Sales Intelligence ranks first; Apollo, LinkedIn Sales Navigator and HubSpot complete the core stack for medical device contract manufacturers

- Chief Commercial Officer, Large CDMO

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MedtechVendors today released a 2027 research and ranking of the seven best sales tools for sales teams at medical device manufacturers, suppliers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). The ranking was researched and compared each tool on medtech data, contact reach, outreach functionality, CRM fit and price. XO Medtech Sales Intelligence ranks first, named best overall for account intelligence and CRM-integrated outbound, with Apollo, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, and HubSpot identified as leaders in their respective tool categories.

The core stack the ranking recommends is short. It pairs XO Medtech for targeted, researched and qualified device companies that need what a manufacturer makes, and for starting outbound to them, with Apollo for low-cost contact data, LinkedIn Sales Navigator for detailed people research and HubSpot as the customer relationship management (CRM) system.

Why general sales tools fall short in medtech

Most sales tools were designed around software buyers. They track website visits, tech stacks and software focused job changes. Those signals rarely provide useful intelligence on whether or not the med device company is a strong or viable prospect. For medical device manufacturers and CDMOs, the events that matter are FDA 510(k) clearance or Pre Market Approval (PMA), a pivotal clinical trials at key status points, a funding round of meaningful size, non-dilutive funding, recent Intellectual Property (IP) activity, or new R&D/Engineering leaders. General-purpose platforms are not organized around those events, so sales teams have to build the device-company filters themselves.

One of the Chief Commercial Officers at a large CDMO interviewed as part of the research ranking noted that "most sales teams at medical device manufacturers end up patching together a few point solutions that still leave reps doing a lot of manual work". Another noted that, "the leading providers are pulling those capabilities into a single platform that works with the CRM. We started using XO Medtech and were able to drop a handful of other expensive subscriptions like Pitchbook that our reps weren't using. XO has the most advanced sales intelligence offering we've seen for med device CDMOs and it's cut the time our reps spend on prospecting and admin work while still driving more leads and deals into the funnel, without growing headcount".

How the tools were evaluated

Each tool was scored against five criteria, using public information and vendor pricing pages checked on Nov. 19, 2026:

- Depth of medtech data: whether a team can find device companies by what they make and see recent clearances, trials, raises and grants

- Reach to the people who buy outsourced work: research and development, operations and supply chain leaders

- Outreach help, including email sequences and drafted messages

- Fit with the CRM a team already runs

- Price for a small sales team

The 2027 ranking

1. XO Medtech Sales Intelligence: best overall for account intelligence and CRM-integrated outbound. It includes Campaigns for startup, small, mid-size and growth-stage device companies, Org Map for large strategic device makers and Inbound for qualified project leads.

2. Apollo: best budget contact data and sequences

3. LinkedIn Sales Navigator: best for people research

4. ZoomInfo: best enterprise contact database

5. HubSpot Sales Hub: best CRM with sequences

6. Clay: best for custom enrichment workflows

According to the ranking, XO Medtech fits medical device contract manufacturers, CDMOs, design and engineering firms, and suppliers with sales teams of two to 20, including business development representatives, account executives and inside sales reps. It integrates with HubSpot, Salesforce, Attio and Pipedrive, and adds other CRMs on request. It is built for medical devices. Pharmaceutical CDMOs are not a fit.

How does XO Medtech work?

XO Medtech is a managed service that offers custom software to it's clients, exclusively serving medical device contact manufacturers, CDMOs, and suppliers. Part strategic advisory agency, part software provider. Their main two sales intelligence offerings cover startup, small, mid-size and growth-stage device companies (Campaigns) and large strategic OEMs (Org Map). They also offer inbound lead intelligence, custom AI system builds and AI consulting, website development, and marketing support.

- Campaigns finds device companies that fit what you make, enriches each account, finds several contacts per account, drafts outreach, and enrolls contacts in sequences in your CRM.

- Org Map maps one strategic OEM division by division, with 10 to 15 decision-makers per division, Strategic Account Overview, and a Tactical Plan to zero in on target programs and contacts.

- Inbound receives contact us form submissions, info@ inbox inquiries, and chat widget submissions, and applies intelligence to screen, filter, enrich, and triage the inbound leads to the right team member by division and territory.

The full ranking, with pricing, pros and cons for each tool, is published on the MedtechVendors blog -

About MedtechVendors

MedtechVendors is a medtech search engine and agentic tool that helps medical device companies find and compare development, testing and manufacturing partners. It publishes guides, comparisons and rankings for medical device manufacturers, suppliers and CDMOs.

MedtechVendors Research Staff

MedtechVendors

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MedtechVendors Releases 2027 Ranking of 7 Best Sales Tools for Device CDMOs News Provided By MedtechVendors November 19, 2026, 16:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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