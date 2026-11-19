MD Coach, MDHearing's new AI hearing coach app built with Tuned, guides customers through their first weeks with hearing aids.

New AI-powered MD Coach app, built with Tuned, guides customers through their first weeks with hearing aids and answers their questions any time, day or night

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MDHearing, a leading over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid company dedicated to making high-quality hearing care accessible and affordable, today announced a strategic partnership with Tuned, a hearing-care technology company, and the launch of MD Coach, an AI-powered companion that helps customers through the most important time of their hearing journey: the first weeks. New hearing aid users often find that everyday sounds feel too loud, their own voice sounds strange, or the fit takes getting used to, and many give up before their brain has had time to adjust. MD Coach guides them through that adjustment one day at a time, so they keep wearing their hearing aids and start enjoying the conversations, music and moments they have been missing.

The partnership represents an important step in MDHearing's continued transformation of the hearing care experience by combining affordable hearing technology with enhanced digital connectivity, personalized support and access to licensed hearing professionals.

Through the partnership, MDHearing and Tuned are launching MD Coach, which is available now to MDHearing customers on the App Store, Google Play and on the web at mdhearing. It connects customers with step-by-step guidance and with MDHearing's hearing care and customer support teams.

The platform is expected to provide customers with an easier and more intuitive way to set up, use, troubleshoot and get the most from their hearing aids while providing MDHearing with additional tools to proactively support customers throughout their hearing journey.

“MDHearing has always believed that affordable hearing aids should not mean compromising on quality, service or support,” said Jennifer Trainor McDermott, CEO of MDHearing.“Our partnership with Tuned allows us to take that philosophy even further by creating a connected hearing experience that combines technology with the personalized care our customers expect from MDHearing. We want our customers to feel supported from the moment they receive their hearing aids and throughout the entire time they own them.”

At launch, MD Coach helps customers:

. Get used to their hearing aids faster: short daily lessons explain what is normal, from loud footsteps to their own voice, and how to adjust during the first few weeks.

. Get answers the moment they need them: AI support any time, day or night, with step-by-step videos for their exact model, and MDHearing's U.S.-based licensed team available when they want a person.

. Wear them with confidence: simple guidance on fit, comfort, charging and cleaning, so small problems don't turn into reasons to stop wearing hearing aids.

. Never feel alone: regular check-ins catch anyone who is struggling, so MDHearing's team can reach out before a frustration becomes a return.

Importantly, MDHearing intends to use artificial intelligence to enhance - not replace - the human customer experience. Routine questions and troubleshooting can increasingly be addressed digitally, allowing MDHearing's customer service representatives, hearing instrument specialists and audiologists to spend more time assisting customers who require personalized care.

“Our goal is not simply to introduce another hearing aid app,” Trainor McDermott added.“We are rethinking how technology can remove friction from the entire hearing care journey. When technology can solve a customer's problem immediately, it should. When a customer needs a person, we want to make it easier to connect them with the right person. Ultimately, technology should make hearing care more personal, not less.”

Tuned's platform already supports thousands of hearing aid users across hearing clinics and providers in Europe, and now in the United States with MDHearing. Across those deployments, around 7 in 10 support conversations are resolved in the app without a hand-off to staff, and more than a quarter take place outside business hours. The most common questions are about connecting to a phone or TV, and about cleaning and everyday care.

“MDHearing has built its business around making hearing care more accessible to millions of Americans who have historically been underserved by the traditional hearing care model,” said Omri Gavish, CEO and Co-Founder of Tuned.“Most hearing aid questions are not complicated, but they often come at nine in the evening, when nobody is there to answer. That is the moment a new user decides whether to keep going. MDHearing is bringing that support to customers across the country, and we are proud to work with a team that wants no customer to feel alone with their hearing aids.”

The partnership is also expected to provide MDHearing with greater visibility into the customer experience, including common onboarding challenges and support needs. Those insights can be used to continuously improve products, education and customer service.

The initial rollout covers MDHearing's current hearing aid range and connects with MDHearing's existing customer-support systems. As MDHearing introduces its next generation of connected hearing aids, the partnership will extend to device connectivity, self-fitting and remote care.

The initiative is part of a broader transformation underway at MDHearing focused on new product development, digital modernization, improved customer experience and expanding access to affordable hearing healthcare.

MDHearing is also evaluating additional opportunities to integrate connected hearing technology across its direct-to-consumer, commercial, institutional and healthcare partnerships as the company continues expanding beyond its traditional consumer channels.

About MDHearing

MDHearing is a U.S.-based hearing aid company committed to making high-quality hearing care affordable and accessible. For nearly two decades, MDHearing has provided hearing solutions directly to consumers, supported by a U.S.-based team of licensed audiologists, hearing instrument specialists and customer care professionals.

By combining affordable hearing technology with personalized support and over-the-counter convenience, MDHearing is working to remove the traditional barriers of cost, complexity and access that prevent millions of Americans from addressing hearing loss.

For more information, visit MDHearing's website.

About Tuned

Tuned is a hearing-care technology company that helps hearing aid manufacturers, retailers and clinics support their customers through every stage of the hearing journey. Its platform combines AI-assisted support, guided onboarding, auditory rehabilitation and remote care. Tuned's self-fitting hearing technology is FDA 510(k) cleared, and the company holds 9 U.S. patents granted or allowed.

For more information, visit .

Omri Gavish

Tuned

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MDHearing Gives Every Customer a Personal Hearing Coach News Provided By Tuned Ltd November 19, 2026, 16:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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