Photo credit: Christiaan Almazan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- London-born, LA-based singer-songwriter Mila Sidhu returns with her emotionally charged new single 'HOME ', a haunting pop ballad exploring the painful consequences of letting someone back into your life, only to remember why the relationship ended in the first place.Blending delicate piano melodies with Indian strings and tablas, 'HOME' brings together contemporary pop and South Asian influences to create a melancholic, cinematic soundscape. Drawing from her own experience of reconnecting with an ex, Mila captures the pull of nostalgia, the vulnerability of revisiting old feelings and the difficult realisation that some chapters are better left closed.“HOME started with a simple piano loop that had me reminiscing on an ex who had recently come back into my life and ended with a South Asian pop-inspired ballad about the regret of having him back in my life,” Mila explains.“I hope it resonates with anyone who has been in a similar situation, and I hope people take away that some chapters are meant to be read once.”The track began with a piano loop Mila had written for an unreleased song three years earlier. Working with producer tedd, she developed the arrangement with Indian strings and tablas, bringing a new cultural dimension to the production. The result is a song that captures the lingering sadness of heartbreak alongside the clarity that comes from recognising a familiar mistake.A Berklee College of Music alum, Mila blends pop, alternative R&B, jazz and hip-hop with intimate, emotionally honest songwriting. Born in London to Indian and European heritage, the 25-year-old spent her childhood moving between countries and cultures, an upbringing that continues to influence her evolving sound and artistic identity.Mila uses music as a form of emotional release, exploring love, heartbreak, femininity and self-discovery. Increasingly incorporating traditional Indian instrumentation into her contemporary pop sound, she is creating a musical identity that embraces both her multicultural roots and personal experiences.With 'HOME', Mila Sidhu transforms the regret of revisiting a past relationship into something universally relatable, delivering a tender, introspective reminder that not every familiar place is somewhere we are meant to return.

Bee Adamic

Liberty Music PR

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Mila Sidhu Explores Heartbreak and Regret on Haunting New Single 'HOME' News Provided By Liberty Music PR November 19, 2026, 16:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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