HardyVerse Media celebrates its 2026 Silver Davey and Bronze Telly honors for“Drone Cinematics Reel.

Award-winning“Drone Cinematics Reel” earns its second national honor of 2026

- Cyrano Hardy, Founder, HardyVerse MediaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning HardyVerse Media, LLC, an Atlanta-based creative production studio, has won a 2026 Silver Davey Award in the Online Film & Video category (General – Products & Services) for its "Drone Cinematics Reel " promo. HardyVerse founder and creative director Cyrano Hardy directed and edited the winning reel. Earlier this year, the same piece earned a 2026 Bronze Telly Award in a separate category, Craft Directing in Branded Content, which recognized its creative direction and flow.Two programs, two different lenses on the same work. Together, the honors reflect the full craft behind the reel, led by HardyVerse founder and creative director Cyrano Hardy.The Davey Awards, presented by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, honor outstanding creative work from small and mid-sized agencies, studios and creators, recognizing that great ideas are not limited to big budgets. The Telly Awards, founded in 1979, honor excellence in video and television across all screens, judged by a council of industry professionals."Winning the Telly was a proud moment. Winning again with the Davey tells us the work is connecting," said Cyrano Hardy, Founder & Creative Director of HardyVerse Media. "Our goal at HardyVerse is to bring broadcast-level craft to every business, whatever its budget."Hardy added, "Direction and editing decide what an audience feels. That's the part of the work I care about most, and it's what we bring to every client project, from a 30-second promo to a full brand story."Hardy brings more than 20 years of media operations and production experience to HardyVerse. His career includes leading graphics and video editing teams, content quality control teams and master control teams supporting major national networks, work that demanded precision, tight deadlines and consistent on-air quality. He holds Adobe Certified Professional credentials in Premiere Pro and After Effects, Google AI and Project Management certificates, and FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot certification.Founded in 2025, HardyVerse Media offers both traditional and AI-powered production. The studio's hybrid workflow means clients get the craftsmanship of traditional production with the speed and innovation of modern AI tools, delivering polished, broadcast-quality work without the overhead of a large agency.HardyVerse works with small businesses, brands, artists and agencies, handling projects from concept through final delivery. Services include branded content, promotional video, music videos, motion graphics and post-production support for teams at capacity.The studio recently expanded its services with HardyVerse Lens, a division focused on photography, videography and aerial drone work for branded content, real estate, and family and personal projects.With two national honors in its first two years, HardyVerse Media continues to grow its client roster across Georgia and beyond.To view the award-winning "Drone Cinematics Reel" and HardyVerse's demo reel, visit hardyverse.About HardyVerse Media, LLC: HardyVerse Media is an award-winning, Black-owned creative production studio based in Atlanta, Georgia, founded by creative director Cyrano Hardy. Combining traditional production with AI-powered tools, the studio produces branded content, promotional video, photography, aerial and drone visuals, and original creative projects. Its work has been recognized with a 2026 Silver Davey Award and a 2026 Bronze Telly Award.Media ContactCyrano Hardy, Founder & Creative Director HardyVerse Media Company, LLC... | hardyverse

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HardyVerse Media's Drone Cinematics Reel - 2026 Silver Davey and Bronze Telly Winner

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HardyVerse Media Wins Again: Atlanta Production Studio Takes Silver Davey Award, Following Telly Win News Provided By HardyVerse Media November 19, 2026, 16:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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