LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Italian-American singer-songwriter CINZIA returns with her powerful new single 'Don't Look Back ', a haunting electro-pop anthem exploring resilience, courage and the importance of moving forward in a world that too often repeats the mistakes of its past.Blending evocative electronic production with cinematic melodies and emotionally charged songwriting, 'Don't Look Back' captures CINZIA's ability to transform personal reflection into something universally meaningful. Inspired by the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the track draws a poignant connection between contemporary conflict and her own family's history, delivering a message of strength and hope in the face of uncertainty.“It's a song I wrote when the Ukrainian war started, and I was looking at soldiers running away, I thought of my grandfather's own story from World War 2 and how he'd escaped,” CINZIA explains.“The story repeating itself is a reminder that we should learn from our history, and in our daily lives from our lessons. It's a hymn of strength and hope, no matter what we can't give up.”For CINZIA, songwriting is a means of examining society, confronting difficult realities and inspiring listeners to find strength through their own experiences. While rooted in the devastating consequences of war, 'Don't Look Back' also speaks to the everyday challenges of personal growth, encouraging listeners to learn from the past without allowing it to define their future.Born in Turin and shaped by three decades in Los Angeles, CINZIA has built a multifaceted career spanning music, fashion, journalism, art and entrepreneurship. Splitting her time between Italy and the United States, she brings a distinctly international perspective to her work, combining European sophistication with the rebellious spirit of the Los Angeles alternative rock scene.Her musical journey began on the legendary Sunset Strip, where she worked as a music and fashion journalist while performing with her band Bionica at iconic venues including The Viper Room, The Roxy and The Troubadour. As the frontwoman of The Perfect Nines, she further developed her distinctive songwriting voice, building a catalogue of more than 200 original songs across English, Italian, French and Spanish.Her music has featured in internationally recognised television series including Dawson's Creek, Charmed, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and CSI, while her extensive creative collaborations include musicians Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction), Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction, Alanis Morissette) and Tony Franklin (The Firm).Behind the scenes, CINZIA has worked with acclaimed producers including John Avila, Jim Wirt, Ross Robinson, Warren Huart and Taylor Sparks, drawing on influences spanning alternative rock, indie pop and contemporary electronica.Her ability to bridge rock heritage with dance-driven production has already translated into chart success. In 2020, CINZIA collaborated with producer Taylor Sparks on a synth-led reinterpretation of The Bangles' classic 'If She Knew What She Wanted'. Remixed by UK production duo Moto Blanco, the release reached No. 12 on the UK Singles Commercial Pop Club Chart, demonstrating her versatility and crossover appeal.Beyond music, CINZIA's creative identity extends into visual art, design and entrepreneurship. A mother and multidisciplinary creator, she has designed homes, developed artistic projects and built her own home studio, maintaining an independent approach to both her personal and professional life. Her interests in fashion, aesthetics and visual storytelling are central to an artistic philosophy that seeks not simply to follow trends, but to create them.Now based in Rome while maintaining strong ties to the United States, CINZIA continues to evolve her sound, bringing the attitude of her rock beginnings into a contemporary electronic landscape. Her music explores transformation, feminine strength and the complexities of human experience, pairing dance-driven production with lyrics intended to inspire reflection and connection.With 'Don't Look Back', CINZIA delivers a timely reminder that history carries lessons we cannot afford to ignore. Both deeply personal and universally resonant, the single transforms the echoes of past generations into a message of perseverance for the present.

Bee Adamic

Liberty Music PR

+44 1273 044268

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CINZIA Turns History Into Hope on Powerful New Electro-Pop Single 'Don't Look Back' News Provided By Liberty Music PR November 19, 2026, 16:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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