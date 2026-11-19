New KeyCreator release launches alongside expanded training options for individuals and teams

- Andy Beaupre, Chief Consulting EngineerMARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kubotek Kosmos is pleased to announce the release of KeyCreator 2027 along with a significantly expanded set of training options designed to help both new and experienced users get more from KeyCreator.The new training program gives KeyCreator customers three distinct ways to build skills: private instructor-led training for a company team, self-paced on-demand training, and focused technical sessions for users who need help with specific topics. The new options provide significantly more flexibility for companies to choose the type of training that best fits their users, schedules, and needs.Complete details, pricing, and online ordering for the new training programs are available on the KeyCreator Training page. For details on the software enhancements, visit the What's New in KeyCreator 2027 page.“As software training has moved online, we saw an opportunity to rethink the traditional classroom model rather than simply move it onto a video call,” said Andy Beaupre, Chief Consulting Engineer for Kubotek Kosmos.“With KeyCreator Essentials Team Training, the class belongs to one customer. That gives us more flexibility around their schedule and lets the instructor focus on the needs of that company and its users.”KeyCreator Essentials Team TrainingThe new KeyCreator Essentials Team Training provides the complete instructor-led Essentials program privately to a single company. Four 3.5-hour online sessions can include up to five participants, allowing a team to learn together at one fixed price.Because each class is dedicated to one company, session scheduling can be coordinated around the team's availability and some of the training content can be adjusted to better fit its needs. Sessions may also be recorded for later reference. The complete team training package is priced at $3,500 per company.KeyCreator Essentials On-Demand TrainingFor individuals and companies that prefer a self-paced approach, the new KeyCreator Essentials On-Demand Training provides the Essentials curriculum through more than three hours of prerecorded instruction along with sample CAD models and related tutorial materials.Customers receive permanent access to the Edition 1 training materials, making it possible to learn KeyCreator when schedules permit or return to specific topics later. KeyCreator Essentials On-Demand Training is available for $1,250 per company.Targeted Technical TrainingNot every training need requires a full class. The new Targeted Technical Training option provides a private 2.5-hour session focused on specific areas of KeyCreator usage or specialized services such as macro or post-processor development.These sessions can be scheduled around customer needs and provide direct access to KeyCreator expertise without requiring participation in a larger training program. Targeted Technical Training is priced at $625 per session.KeyCreator 2027The KeyCreator 2027 release continues investment in the stability, compatibility, and performance of the product while adding a range of user-driven workflow improvements.Underlying ACIS modeling and HOOPS graphics technologies have been updated to improve geometry support, graphics behavior, and overall system reliability. The release also includes significant optimization of highlighted text rendering and reduced memory consumption when working with large assemblies.New workflow capabilities include multi-profile cutting support, CPlane-relative DWG/DXF export, custom text anchors for note tables, saved face-rendering material settings, and standard structural shape designations for bills of material.Numerous updates to import, export, and translation capabilities also maintain KeyCreator's interoperability with current versions of widely used CAD formats.###

John W McCullough

Kubotek Kosmos

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KeyCreator 2027: New Ways to Learn News Provided By Kubotek Kosmos November 19, 2026, 16:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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