MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Charlotte added 20,731 residents between July 2024 and July 2025, the largest numeric gain of any city in the United States according to the Census Bureau's Vintage 2025 estimates. Easy Moving, a Charlotte moving company with crews based in Uptown and South Charlotte, says that growth is showing up on its schedule as moves into specific neighborhoods, each with its own access challenges, rather than as one citywide trend.The broader region is still growing quickly, though the pace has shifted. The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance reported that the region added 49,324 residents over the same period, about 135 people per day excluding births, down from 157 per day a year earlier, largely because international migration fell by about a third. The region also added roughly 17,000 net new jobs, with employers such as Scout Motors and SMBC continuing to expand and relocate roles to the area. Census data also shows several surrounding communities, including Fort Mill, growing faster by percentage than the city itself.For a moving company, those numbers translate into very different moving days. A newcomer arriving in Uptown or South End often needs an elevator reservation, a loading dock window, and a certificate of insurance for the building. A family buying a 1950s ranch in Starmount or Montford is dealing with narrow hallways, carports, and original hardwood floors. Relocating into a SouthPark condo or a Ballantyne-area HOA community may mean strict move-in hours and limited guest parking. Easy Moving plans each move during a walkthrough, in person or by video, before scheduling the truck.To support that approach, the company has built out dedicated neighborhood pages across its two service areas and organizes them through its Charlotte movers hub, so new residents can see how a move into their specific part of the city will be handled before they book. The pages cover areas from Fourth Ward and NoDa near the Uptown location to Beverly Woods, Arrowood, and Quail Hollow near the South Boulevard location.Many households now arriving are relocating for work and moving on tight timelines set by a start date or a lease. Easy Moving offers written estimates set before moving day, full packing, and short-term storage for customers whose closing or lease dates do not line up, along with scheduling built around report dates for military families transferring into the region.As Charlotte continues to grow and new residents spread across the city and its suburbs, Easy Moving plans to keep expanding its neighborhood-level coverage on both sides of the city while keeping the same written-estimate and licensed, insured, background-checked crew standards that customers describe in its Easy Moving reviews.About Easy Moving: Easy Moving is a professional moving company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, with locations in Uptown on West 4th Street and in South Charlotte on South Boulevard. The company provides local, long-distance, residential, commercial, and military moves, along with packing, furniture disassembly and reassembly, and short-term storage. We quote every move in writing before moving day, and all crews are licensed, insured, and background-checked.

David Blokh

Easy Moving

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Charlotte Led the Nation in Population Growth Again. Easy Moving Is Planning Newcomer Moves Neighborhood by Neighborhood News Provided By Rotate Digital November 19, 2026, 16:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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