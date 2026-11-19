Law enforcement officers gather around MetaLab's "Can You Beat Brian?" Grip Strength Challenge at the Connecticut Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Run on October 25, 2026.

Dr. Kevin Greene of Confidia Health Institute with Ollie Burroughs of Corrections, winner of the "Can You Beat Brian?" Grip Strength Challenge, pictured with his prize duffle bag.

Dr. Kevin Greene of Confidia Health Institute addresses participants alongside Race Director Brian Barao at Wadsworth Mansion in Middletown, Connecticut.

84 competitors from 12 departments put their strength to the test as MetaLab brought friendly competition and a focus on health to the annual memorial run.

- Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder, Confidia Health InstituteMIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 16th Annual Connecticut Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Run brought together law enforcement personnel and community supporters on October 25 at Wadsworth Mansion in Middletown to honor officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. As part of its partnership with the event, MetaLab by Confidia Health Institute introduced the "Can You Beat Brian?" Grip Strength Challenge, bringing friendly competition and a focus on health and longevity to race day.Corrections officers took the department title as 84 competitors, including officers from 12 departments, put their strength to the test on a clinical grip strength device. Each department was ranked on the average of its top three officers. Corrections finished first with a 194.8-pound average, followed by New Haven at 181.8 pounds and New Britain at 157.5 pounds.Ollie Burroughs of Corrections recorded the top grip of the day at 213.5 pounds, followed by Tyler R. of Corrections at 210.1 pounds and Jared B. of New Haven at 206.1 pounds.As the challenge's top competitor, Burroughs received a complimentary MetaLab assessment and a co-branded duffle bag. He has since completed his assessment at Confidia Health Institute.The number to beat belonged to Brian Barao, Race Director of the Connecticut Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Run, who squeezed 143.4 pounds. Twenty-six competitors beat it."Our mission is to serve those who serve. Seeing so many officers come together to test their strength and support such an important cause was incredible. They spend their careers protecting our communities, and we want to help protect their health for the long run. We're proud to be part of this event and look forward to returning every year." said Dr. Kevin Greene of Confidia Health Institute."Having MetaLab and Confidia Health at this year's Connecticut Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Run was a fantastic addition to the event. Their grip strength challenge brought an additional fun, competitive element to race day and generated a tremendous amount of excitement and engagement among our participants. It was great to see so many runners getting involved, challenging themselves, and cheering each other on. More importantly, it reinforced our shared commitment to supporting the law enforcement community through health, wellness, and camaraderie. We're grateful for Confidia's partnership and the energy they brought to an already meaningful day," said Brian Barao, Race Director of the Connecticut Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Run.Grip strength is one of the simplest signs of overall strength and healthy aging. The MetaLab at Confidia Health Institute measures metabolism, heart and lung fitness, body composition, strength, balance and brain performance in a single visit. Race participants can see the full results and book their own MetaLab atAbout Confidia Health InstituteConfidia Health Institute is a holistic primary care and longevity medicine practice focused on prevention, optimization, and long-term wellness. MetaLab by Confidia is its comprehensive health and human performance testing center, offering advanced assessments of metabolic health, VO2 max, cardiovascular and autonomic function, body composition, strength, balance, and cognitive performance. By identifying key health markers and potential risks, MetaLab provides actionable insights to help individuals better understand their bodies, optimize performance, and take a proactive approach to healthy aging. Confidia Health Institute has offices in Plantsville and Bristol, Connecticut.

Olivia Rajotte

Confidia Health Institute

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Corrections Officers Win 'Can You Beat Brian?' Grip Strength Challenge at Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Run News Provided By Confidia Health Institute November 19, 2026, 16:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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