Boca

Boca Raton, Boston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami and New York City will host simultaneous December 24 events

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Matzoballwill return on Thursday, December 24, 2026, bringing Jewish singles together for Christmas Eve events in six U.S. markets: Boca Raton, Boston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami and New York City.Created in 1987, Matzoball was built around a simple idea: give Jewish singles a place to gather on Christmas Eve. The organization now describes the event as a holiday tradition for Jewish singles and young Jewish professionals, with events taking place across major U.S. markets.“Christmas Eve has become a night when Jewish singles know they can come together, meet people and celebrate with their community,” said Andrew Rudnick, CEO.“The six-city format lets people experience that tradition in their own city while still being part of a national event.”The 2026 events will take place on December 24 at venues in each participating market. The current schedule includes Boca Luna Luxe Lounge in Boca Raton, The Grand Boston, Legacy Club at Circa in Las Vegas, a Los Angeles venue to be announced, LIV Nightclub Miami and Musica Club NYC.Events are 21+. Tickets and current venue information are available through the official Matzoball ticket pages. The KAT15 promo code provides 15% off where applicable.ABOUT MATZOBALLMatzoballis a Jewish social and events organization known for its Christmas Eve celebration for Jewish singles. Founded in 1987, the event has developed into a multi-city holiday tradition and continues to create opportunities for people to meet, socialize and celebrate in person.matzoball

Andrew Rudnick

Matzoball

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MATZOBALL® RETURNS CHRISTMAS EVE 2026 WITH SIX-CITY CELEBRATION FOR JEWISH SINGLES News Provided By Matzoball November 19, 2026, 16:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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