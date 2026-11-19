Eric Saunders, a top real estate agent in Telluride, CO, brings Realtor of the Year honors and 27 years of experience to luxury property representation.

TELLURIDE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eric Saunders has built his real estate career around the mountain community he calls home. A Realtor of the Year recipient and former president of the Telluride Association of Realtors, he has earned a reputation as a top real estate agent in Telluride, CO.His work combines an understanding of the Telluride and Mountain Village luxury markets with the discretion and preparation clients expect when making a significant property decision.What Did the Telluride Association of Realtors Recognize Eric Saunders For?The Telluride Association of Realtors selected Saunders as Realtor of the Year through a vote by his local industry peers. The honor recognizes professional leadership, business accomplishments, and community service.For Saunders, the distinction forms part of a career that includes serving as the association's president and contributing to local volunteer organizations. His involvement reflects a connection to Telluride that extends from his professional relationships to the community where he lives and works.“My approach is rooted in long-term relationships and discretion, allowing buyers and sellers to relax and enjoy the process,” says Saunders.“Earning the trust of both my clients and my peers is a meaningful measure of a successful career in the mountains.”What Makes Eric Saunders a Top Choice for Telluride Buyers and Sellers?Saunders represents buyers and sellers in the Telluride and Mountain Village luxury markets. Over 27 years, he has completed more than 250 transactions totaling over $400 million in career volume. His approach gives clients time to understand a property, ask questions, and consider how ownership fits their plans.For buyers, that can involve researching property details and local requirements before making a commitment. Sellers receive guidance on pricing and presenting their homes in the context of competing properties. His practice also includes clients who return for subsequent purchases and sales.Experience Proof Points- 27 years of real estate experience- More than $400 million in career transaction volume- Over 250 closed career transactions- Recipient of the Telluride Association of Realtors Realtor of the Year honor- Former president of the Telluride Association of Realtors- Five-star client rating across 21 reviewsWhat Does This Recognition Mean for Telluride Buyers and Sellers?Saunders' peer recognition and local experience give buyers and sellers a professional background to consider when choosing representation. In Telluride, that experience helps put individual properties and market figures into context, particularly when a small number of sales can produce large changes in reported prices.According to the latest data, Telluride's median sale price was $2,443,300 over the three months ending October 2026, up 77.6% from the same period a year earlier. The median time on market was 327 days. With just three homes shown as sold, comparable properties deserve close attention when assessing an individual home's value.Telluride also reported a 96.9% sale-to-list price ratio, with no homes selling above asking price in the reported period. For buyers, those figures suggest opportunities to discuss price and terms, especially on properties that have been listed for an extended period. Reviewing condition, ownership costs, and recent comparable sales can help establish a reasonable offer.For sellers, the longer selling timeline makes preparation and realistic expectations important. Saunders helps clients consider how their property compares with available alternatives, establish an asking price, and evaluate buyer feedback as the sale progresses.Who Is Eric Saunders?Eric Saunders is a real estate professional with Telluride Properties, serving Telluride and Mountain Village. Originally from North Carolina, he first experienced Colorado mountain life during a summer in Aspen in 1989. After graduating from North Carolina State University, he returned west and settled in Telluride in 1996.His community involvement has included coaching youth hockey and baseball, volunteering with Search and Rescue, and participating in the One-to-One mentoring program. He also served eight years on the Just For Kids Foundation board, including a term as president.Those connections inform his perspective as both a resident and a real estate advisor. He brings long-term familiarity with the community to clients purchasing a mountain home or preparing to sell a property they have owned for years.Buying or selling in Telluride, CO? Connect with Eric Saunders online or at 970-708-2447.

Eric Saunders

Eric Saunders

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Top Real Estate Agent in Telluride, CO, Eric Saunders Holds Realtor of the Year Honors News Provided By Eric Saunders November 19, 2026, 16:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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