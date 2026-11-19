MENAFN - Live Mint) After spending 23 years at the same company, one employee says their career came to an abrupt end with a phone call and just four hours to complete exit formalities. The former district manager shared the experience on Reddit, describing how the housewares company handled the termination and the difficulty of leaving without a proper farewell.

The post, shared on the r/ToxicWorkplace subreddit, was titled,“I spent 23 years with this company, and in the end I was given four hours to clear out.”

The account has prompted discussions about employee loyalty, job security and the way organisations handle layoffs, particularly when employees have spent decades working for the same employer.

Employee says company gave four hours to complete exit formalities

Describing how the termination was communicated, the employee wrote,“This morning, they let me go over the phone. After 23 years of working for a housewares company, my last position being district manager, the company gave me 4 hours to submit my work expenses, empty the office, and unload company items from my car for collection.”

According to the Reddit user, the decision affected other employees as well. Another district manager, who had also spent several years with the organisation, was laid off, along with the company's three newest hires.

The employee said those affected would not receive compensation for the termination of their services. However, the company would pay them for their unused vacation days.

The former district manager also said attempts to seek clarification from the human resources department had not received a response.

“I tried calling and emailing HR with questions, but no one answered. Thankfully, money isn't an immediate concern for me,” the employee wrote.

'I don't know what to do with myself tomorrow'

For the employee, the experience was not limited to the loss of a job. After more than two decades at the organisation, the sudden exit also meant leaving behind familiar colleagues, responsibilities and a daily routine.

The employee said the absence of an opportunity to say goodbye made the experience particularly difficult.

“What hurt me was that I was sitting here feeling embarrassed and angry because of a job that I didn't even get to say goodbye to properly. I've known all these years that there are no guarantees, but I never expected this issue to affect me in this way. I don't know what to do with myself tomorrow.”

The employee also sought advice from other Reddit users, asking those who had experienced similar situations what had helped them cope with the first few days after losing their jobs.

Reddit users share experiences of sudden job loss

The post prompted several users to share their own experiences of workplace disappointments, termination and the emotional impact of losing a job.

One user described initially feeling relieved after being let go, followed by anger, and said the experience had changed their approach to workplace relationships.

“When I was let go I felt instant relief but then it quickly turned into anger. I guess it depends how you leave a job and how connected you were to the place. The quicker you can find a new job the better it will be for you. Your post reminded me once again not to get too attached to anything at work. There was a certain job duty I took extra pride in and then workplace politics and favoritism took it away. Work is hard man. I hope you find peace in everything you do. Everyone needs money to survive but money isn't everything. Your mental and physical health are the only important thing. Without that nothing else really matters. I hope your next job treats you better.”

Another Reddit user, who said they had also worked as a district manager, shared an account of being terminated after a medical setback.

“This happened to me in June. I was also a district manager. I got sepsis, lost my leg and came back to a final warning about my "behavior." A month later I was on a PIP. A week after that they terminated me. I worked there for 8 years. My work ethic or behavior never changed only that I no longer had 2 legs. Shit happens and you pick yourself up and keep it moving.”

A third user criticised the way employers handle termination, commenting,“Yep. Employers always find a way to let someone go. It's disgusting,”